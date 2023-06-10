18 High-Fiber Lunches Ready in 10 Minutes

From hearty salads to easy bento boxes, these healthy lunch ideas can be whipped up in just 10 minutes. These lunches boast at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, so they can help you feel fueled and satisfied to take on the rest of your day. Recipes like our Chickpea "Chicken" Salad and Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich are perfect for quickly preparing and packing in the morning before work or a busy day.

01 of 18 Chickpea "Chicken" Salad View Recipe This chickpea salad is a vegetarian version of a classic chicken salad. It doesn't mimic the flavor of chicken; it swaps chickpeas in for the chicken. It's an ideal recipe if you're looking for simple, healthy lunch ideas. It is a delicious and fiber-packed vegetarian alternative! Plus, it's easily transportable, perfect for picnics and will surely step up your usual desk lunch. So, whether you're in need of healthy lunch ideas for work or school, or healthy lunch ideas for kids and teens alike, this fresh and creamy chickpea salad may be the answer.

02 of 18 Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl View Recipe This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

03 of 18 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

04 of 18 Roasted Veggie Mason Jar Salad View Recipe This vegan mason jar salad is easy to pack up and take for lunch. Layering the creamy cashew sauce into the bottom of the jar ensures that your big, bold power salad won't become wilted by the time you're ready to eat.

05 of 18 Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie View Recipe This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

06 of 18 Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich View Recipe In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

07 of 18 Protein Bistro Lunch Box View Recipe Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this affordable lunch is easy to make and pack yourself. With high-protein ingredients like a hard-boiled egg, edamame and tuna, this bistro-style lunch will leave you feeling satisfied.

08 of 18 Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups View Recipe These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.

09 of 18 White Bean & Veggie Salad View Recipe This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

10 of 18 Shrimp, Avocado & Feta Wrap View Recipe This easy wrap makes a great healthy lunch to pack for work. Buy cooked shrimp in the seafood department at most supermarkets and grocery stores, or check the freezer section for tailed and deveined shrimp that are easy to thaw and steam. Salty feta and chopped fresh vegetables keep this easy lunchtime wrap flavorful and satisfying.

11 of 18 Bento Box Lunch View Recipe Who says bento boxes are just for kids? This healthy bento-style lunch--loaded with clean, satisfying foods--is perfect to pack for work.

12 of 18 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

13 of 18 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna View Recipe This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

14 of 18 Edamame & Veggie Rice Bowl View Recipe The ingredients in this vegan grain bowl recipe can be prepped ahead for an easy lunch to pack for work. The tangy citrus dressing is a refreshing flavor with the sweet caramel of the roasted sheet-pan veggies.

15 of 18 Pineapple Green Smoothie View Recipe Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.

16 of 18 Ham & Cheese Sandwich Wrap View Recipe Spice up your typical lunch sandwich and have a wrap instead! The broccoli sprouts add crunch and nutrients, and the honey mustard adds some sweetness.

17 of 18 PB&J Bistro Lunch Box View Recipe Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this peanut butter and jelly lunch will be loved by kids and adults alike. Accompanied by sandwich sides including a yogurt parfait, fruit, veggies and popcorn, this healthy packable lunch will keep you full until dinner.