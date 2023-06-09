17 Low-Carb, High-Protein Sheet-Pan Dinners

Sheet Pan Lemon Pepper Chicken with Broccoli and Tomatoes
Photo: Ali Redmond

Grab your sheet pan and whip up one of these easy oven-roasted recipes. These delicious dinners are packed with protein (at least 15 grams per serving) and are low in carbohydrates (no more than 14 grams per serving) so they're light yet satisfying choices for any night of the week. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale and Pesto Chicken Bake are nutritious, tasty and filling evening meals that are packed with flavor and can help you meet your goals.

01 of 17

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale
Photographer: Will Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf

In this easy sheet-pan dinner, salmon is roasted alongside vegetables for a filling, flavorful meal. The sweetness of the squash balances the bitter kale, while a squeeze of lemon juice brightens the dish. Be sure to spread the kale out on the baking sheet to encourage even browning.

02 of 17

Pesto Chicken Bake

pesto chicken bake

This pesto chicken bake is easy to make as well as delicious! The chicken stays moist while the cheese on top gets bubbly and crispy. The pesto, mozzarella and tomato combination is a home run every time. Serve the chicken over pasta or your favorite grain.

03 of 17

Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs

Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs
Casey Barber

Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za'atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.

04 of 17

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes Is an Easy, 5-Ingredient Dinner

Sheet Pan Lemon Pepper Chicken with Broccoli and Tomatoes
Ali Redmond

This sheet-pan lemon-pepper chicken with broccoli and tomatoes offers a blend of vitamin-rich vegetables, a healthy dose of fiber, and lean protein to fill your plate. Lemon pepper seasons the dish, adding brightness and spice.

05 of 17

5-Ingredient Pistachio-Crusted Halibut Is Ready in 20 Minutes

Pistachio Crusted Halibut 3x2
Ali Redmond

A layer of pistachios combined with panko breadcrumbs on top of the halibut fillets provides a delicious crunch and a pop of vitamin B6, a nutrient important for blood sugar regulation. We like the firm texture and mild flavor of halibut, but cod, haddock or tilapia can be used in its place.

06 of 17

Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper

Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper
Oxmoor House

For this baked flounder recipe, use fresh lemon, good olive oil, freshly ground peppercorns and garlic, and you'll never look at lemon pepper the same again. Serve with steamed asparagus.

07 of 17

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken

This easy-to-assemble combination of citrus, fresh herbs and pepper comes together quickly, uses very few dishes and leaves you time to prepare a side dish while the chicken cooks in the oven. This easy sheet-pan dinner feels like a fancy French chicken dish, but you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry.

08 of 17

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This sheet-pan shrimp and asparagus is a complete meal all on one pan! The shrimp and asparagus cook perfectly together. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat while lime juice brightens the dish.

09 of 17

Baked Mahi-Mahi with Garlic-Herb Butter

a recipe photo of the Baked Mahi Mahi
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This baked mahi-mahi is cooked on top of lemon slices that impart their flavor through the fish, which is complemented by the buttery garlic and herb sauce baked on top. We like the meatiness of mahi-mahi, but this simple technique works well with other fish too, like salmon, cod or halibut.

10 of 17

Meal-Prep Curried Chicken & Chili-Lime Chicken

5568536.jpg

Save time and maximize your efforts by mixing up two separate chicken marinades and cooking multiple recipes at once. This simple but flavorful meal-prep chicken dinner idea lets you cook ahead and not be bored with your choices by mid-week. Both recipes are roasted together on a baking sheet; a foil barrier keeps them separate. Make this base chicken recipe and use it to create the Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls & Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls (see associated recipes) for lunch or dinner this week.

11 of 17

Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs

Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
Casey Barber

Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.

12 of 17

Herb & Lemon Roasted Striped Bass

Herb and Lemon Roasted Striped Bass
John Autry; Styling: Mindi Shapiro

Fresh herbs give mild-tasting bass vibrant flavor. Pair this easy recipe with a green salad and a side of rice.

13 of 17

Lemony Baked Salmon in Foil

a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Baked salmon in foil is a foolproof way to cook fish. The foil helps shield the salmon from the intense heat of the oven and locks in moisture to gently steam what's inside. Citrus and dill flavor the sauce formed in the packet to spoon over the fish when it's done baking. Salmon is one of the best foods to eat to fight inflammation. The fatty fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which may help tissues throughout our body.

14 of 17

Hasselback Caprese Chicken

77705.jpg

Using the hasselback technique (cutting crosswise slits every half-inch along the chicken breast) cooks the chicken faster and ensures you get a burst of flavorful gooey filling with each bite. This quick one-pan high-protein and veggie-packed dinner is easy to make and the whole family will love it.

15 of 17

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

5634013.jpg

Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.

16 of 17

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette

5583212.jpg

This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.

17 of 17

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs

Broccoli Ham and Cheese Sheet Pan Eggs
Casey Barber

This riff on broccoli, ham and cheese omelets adds all the same flavors to a big batch of easy-to-prep eggs, thanks to your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich.

