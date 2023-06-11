I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Vegetable Sides I Make All Summer Long

Summer is the perfect time to lean into fruits and vegetables. A robust variety of produce is in season from May to September, so it's a great time to take advantage of their flavor and the nutrition they offer. These sides are some of my favorites when I want to add a serving of vegetables to a meal or if I have ample garden crops like zucchini or tomatoes to use up.

Grilling is one of my favorite ways to cook in the summer, so recipes like our Grilled Eggplant Salad and Marinated Grilled Zucchini Planks are in my regular rotation. But when I only have 15 minutes to prep, I turn to easy salads like our Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad or our Cucumber Vinegar Salad, which are delicious when you eat them right away, but also get better as they sit. No matter what you choose, these veggie sides will brighten up any meal this season. For more budget- and beginner-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.