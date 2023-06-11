I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Vegetable Sides I Make All Summer Long

By
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Published on June 11, 2023
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
grilled summer veg

Summer is the perfect time to lean into fruits and vegetables. A robust variety of produce is in season from May to September, so it's a great time to take advantage of their flavor and the nutrition they offer. These sides are some of my favorites when I want to add a serving of vegetables to a meal or if I have ample garden crops like zucchini or tomatoes to use up.

Grilling is one of my favorite ways to cook in the summer, so recipes like our Grilled Eggplant Salad and Marinated Grilled Zucchini Planks are in my regular rotation. But when I only have 15 minutes to prep, I turn to easy salads like our Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad or our Cucumber Vinegar Salad, which are delicious when you eat them right away, but also get better as they sit. No matter what you choose, these veggie sides will brighten up any meal this season. For more budget- and beginner-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.

01 of 13

Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad

8149753.jpg

In this easy cherry tomato salad, the fresh herbs and bright dressing highlight the natural sweetness of the summery tomatoes. Elevate the look of this easy salad by using multicolored tomatoes if you can find them.

02 of 13

Cucumber-Yogurt Salad

7881685.jpg

A refreshing accompaniment to a main course of meat or fish, this cucumber-yogurt salad also makes a tasty filling for pita bread. If the cucumbers are grated instead of chopped, this mixture can be served as a dip.

03 of 13

Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing

5486639.jpg

Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.

04 of 13

Grilled Eggplant Salad

6675627.jpg

This easy grilled eggplant salad is the healthy side dish you'll want to serve all summer long. It comes together in just 25 minutes and can be served warm or at room temperature, so it's equally suited to casual parties and weeknight dinners. The combination of eggplant, cherry tomatoes, red peppers, red onions and fresh herbs makes for a salad that's full of bright flavors and colors. Serve it with grilled chicken or fish or as part of a vegetarian mezze platter with dips like hummus and pita bread.

05 of 13

Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad

6551852.jpg

Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.

06 of 13

Summer Grilled Vegetables

Summer Grilled Vegetables
Caitlin Bensel

Colorful grilled summer vegetables are served with a light and refreshing sauce in this easy side dish that pairs perfectly with just about everything.

07 of 13

Cucumber Vinegar Salad

Cucumber Vinegar Salad
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors, plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds nice crunch. Enjoy this salad right after you're done making it or store it away to snack on for later.

08 of 13

Marinated & Grilled Zucchini Planks

a recipe photo of the Zaatar Marinated and Grilled Zucchini with Herbs
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

These zucchini planks absorb the zesty marinade, then hit the grill for a smoky finish. Fresh herbs and briny feta cheese balance the flavor. This versatile side dish pairs well with grilled chicken, steak or fish.

09 of 13

Avocado Caprese Salad

Avocado Caprese Salad
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.

10 of 13

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

bowl of Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe—just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve this smashed cucumber salad at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.

11 of 13

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

5486646.jpg

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.

12 of 13

Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon

8097337.jpg
Greg DuPree

It doesn't get easier than a cucumber and tomato summer salad! Fresh cucumber and juicy ripe tomatoes are all you need to really make this salad shine. Marinating cucumbers and tomatoes in vinegar with a touch of lemon zest infuses the dish with tangy citrus flavor.

13 of 13

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.

