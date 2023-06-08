19 Old-Fashioned Pasta Salads That Taste Just Like Mom's

Missing mom's cooking? These pasta salads taste just like home. From fresh veggie-packed pasta salads to savory seafood pasta salads, you're bound to find your next side dish or entrée in this list. Recipes like our Pesto Pasta Salad and our Dill Pickle Pasta Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing will leave you wanting more!

01 of 19 Shrimp Pasta Salad View Recipe This fresh and bright cold shrimp pasta salad features classic shrimp scampi flavors. Lemon and Dijon mustard brighten the dressing, and asparagus adds a nice crunch. Farfalle pasta works well with this dish, but any medium pasta shape will work.

02 of 19 Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad View Recipe We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.

03 of 19 Vegan Macaroni Salad View Recipe You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan macaroni salad! The colorful array of veggies give it texture and flavor and help make it lighter than traditional pasta salads. It's perfect to bring along to your next picnic or potluck.

04 of 19 Dill-Pickle Pasta Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing View Recipe If you're a fan of pickles, this easy pasta salad will easily become your go-to. If you want to give it some extra kick, an additional teaspoon or two of hot sauce will do the trick. Pair it with anything hot off the grill or pack it up for a picnic. It can also easily translate from a side dish to an entree by adding a can of flaked tuna or shredded chicken.

05 of 19 Caprese Pasta Salad View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

06 of 19 Tuna Macaroni Salad View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis This simple tuna and macaroni salad is easy to pack and enjoy for work or school. The celery and bell pepper add a refreshing crisp crunch while the dressing, packed with flavor from dill, Dijon and lemon juice, complements the tuna.

07 of 19 Tortellini Salad View Recipe A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.

08 of 19 Pasta Salad with Black Beans & Avocado Dressing View Recipe Everyone will love this pasta salad recipe that's packed with tomatoes, corn and black beans. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.

09 of 19 Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad View Recipe This crowd-pleasing pasta salad is potluck-perfect for barbecue season.

10 of 19 Pesto Pasta Salad View Recipe A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.

11 of 19 Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad View Recipe The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.

12 of 19 Southern Macaroni Salad View Recipe Bring this quintessential Southern macaroni salad, made with whole-wheat macaroni, celery, peas and ham, to your next picnic or barbecue. It's the perfect salad to feed a crowd!

13 of 19 Cold Noodle Salad View Recipe This cold noodle salad with peanut butter, snow pea pods, chicken, and bell pepper is easy to make ahead and pack for lunch.

14 of 19 Chicken Macaroni Salad View Recipe Photographer: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This crowd-pleasing chicken macaroni salad is chock-full of crisp fresh veggies. Mayo and Greek yogurt meld together to create a smooth and creamy dressing. The peas add a pop of sweetness and balance to this easy salad that's perfect for barbecues and potlucks.

15 of 19 Walnut Pesto Pasta Salad View Recipe This cold pesto pasta salad will cool you off on a summer day. Fresh tomatoes and roasted red peppers add a pop of bright color and juiciness here, but any of your favorite pasta-salad veggies, like blanched broccoli and fresh bell peppers, would be delicious too.

16 of 19 Cucumber Pasta Salad View Recipe This light and tangy cucumber pasta salad is fresh and bright. The orecchiette pasta holds the dressing for flavor in every bite, but you can use another small pasta shape if you like. This easy salad is perfect for a warm day or to serve as a lunch dish for company! For a fruitier flavor, try apple-cider vinegar in place of white distilled vinegar.

17 of 19 Greek Pasta Salad View Recipe This quick, healthy Greek pasta salad recipe is tossed with all the elements of a Greek salad--plus chickpeas for added protein. This pasta salad holds well in the refrigerator or a cooler and tastes even better as the pasta absorbs the tomato-infused vinaigrette. Serve with pita chips.

18 of 19 Tex-Mex Pasta Salad View Recipe A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.