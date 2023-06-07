13 Quick & Easy Veggie Sides That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less

Eating your vegetables has never been easier thanks to these tasty veggie sides, which come together in just 15 minutes or less. Sautéed, boiled or roasted, these recipes will be the perfect addition to your dinner table. Recipes like Quick & Easy Green Beans and Charred Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame-Chili Sauce pair beautifully with any meal.

01 of 13 Quick & Easy Green Beans View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Here's a fast, efficient way to cook green beans (and other vegetables), eliminating the fuss of bringing a large pot of water to a boil or draining the veggies.

02 of 13 Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach View Recipe Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.

03 of 13 Roasted Kalettes View Recipe Kalettes, a cross between kale and Brussels sprouts, cook quickly in a hot oven in this easy vegetable side dish recipe.

04 of 13 Charred Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame-Chili Sauce View Recipe Be sure to let these sugar snap peas get some at-the-edge-of-burnt color in the skillet. It's the secret to the knockout flavor of this easy and healthy side dish.

05 of 13 Steamed Fresh Green Beans View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser Steaming (but not for too long!) is a foolproof way to get perfect, crisp-tender green beans, every time. This easy recipe is a great starting point for other flavors or preparations, like adding cooked green beans to a salad.

06 of 13 Spinach Salad View Recipe This fresh-tasting, 10-minute salad is a simple mixture of fresh baby spinach and dried cranberries. To save time, we use bottled Italian dressing, but with a few extra minutes you can easily switch up the flavor by making your own dressing--just try our All-Purpose Vinaigrette (see associated recipe).

07 of 13 Simple Sautéed Spinach View Recipe Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.

08 of 13 Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté View Recipe Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

09 of 13 Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets View Recipe Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.

10 of 13 Butternut Squash Noodles View Recipe Butternut squash noodles make a great low-carb stand-in for pasta or can be an easy side dish that complements just about everything. We kept this recipe simple with just a hint of fresh thyme and savory Parmesan cheese. Look for fresh or frozen butternut squash noodles or spiralize them yourself using the long, thin neck of a large squash.

11 of 13 Gomae (Japanese-Style Spinach) View Recipe Typically you puree sesame seeds to make the dressing for this traditional spinach side dish recipe, but we use tahini to make it easier and quicker.

12 of 13 Boiled Corn on the Cob View Recipe Want to know how to boil corn on the cob? This boiled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.