13 Quick & Easy Veggie Sides That Are Ready in 15 Minutes or Less

Published on June 7, 2023
6610040.jpg

Eating your vegetables has never been easier thanks to these tasty veggie sides, which come together in just 15 minutes or less. Sautéed, boiled or roasted, these recipes will be the perfect addition to your dinner table. Recipes like Quick & Easy Green Beans and Charred Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame-Chili Sauce pair beautifully with any meal.

01 of 13

Quick & Easy Green Beans

Quick and Easy Green Beans
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Here's a fast, efficient way to cook green beans (and other vegetables), eliminating the fuss of bringing a large pot of water to a boil or draining the veggies.

02 of 13

Balsamic-Parmesan Sautéed Spinach

Balsamic-Parmesan Sauteed Spinach

Tender spinach with a hint of garlic, Parmesan cheese and sweet balsamic vinegar makes a quick and flavorful side dish. The sturdy leaves of mature spinach hold up best during cooking.

03 of 13

Roasted Kalettes

3758928.jpg

Kalettes, a cross between kale and Brussels sprouts, cook quickly in a hot oven in this easy vegetable side dish recipe.

04 of 13

Charred Sugar Snap Peas with Sesame-Chili Sauce

6610040.jpg

Be sure to let these sugar snap peas get some at-the-edge-of-burnt color in the skillet. It's the secret to the knockout flavor of this easy and healthy side dish.

05 of 13

Steamed Fresh Green Beans

Steamed Fresh Green Beans
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser

Steaming (but not for too long!) is a foolproof way to get perfect, crisp-tender green beans, every time. This easy recipe is a great starting point for other flavors or preparations, like adding cooked green beans to a salad.

06 of 13

Spinach Salad

8306980.jpg

This fresh-tasting, 10-minute salad is a simple mixture of fresh baby spinach and dried cranberries. To save time, we use bottled Italian dressing, but with a few extra minutes you can easily switch up the flavor by making your own dressing--just try our All-Purpose Vinaigrette (see associated recipe).

07 of 13

Simple Sautéed Spinach

4473357.jpg

Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.

08 of 13

Zucchini & Mushroom Sauté

7669449.jpg

Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.

09 of 13

Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets

3757020.jpg

Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.

10 of 13

Butternut Squash Noodles

8435796.jpg

Butternut squash noodles make a great low-carb stand-in for pasta or can be an easy side dish that complements just about everything. We kept this recipe simple with just a hint of fresh thyme and savory Parmesan cheese. Look for fresh or frozen butternut squash noodles or spiralize them yourself using the long, thin neck of a large squash.

11 of 13

Gomae (Japanese-Style Spinach)

3759280.jpg

Typically you puree sesame seeds to make the dressing for this traditional spinach side dish recipe, but we use tahini to make it easier and quicker.

12 of 13

Boiled Corn on the Cob

4513311.jpg

Want to know how to boil corn on the cob? This boiled corn on the cob recipe starts with 4 ears of fresh summer corn.

13 of 13

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

3832916.jpg

Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.

