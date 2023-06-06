15 Lemon Recipes for Summer

Make the most of your lemons this season with these dishes and drinks. Whether it's a refreshing lemonade or lemony grilled fish, these bright recipes are perfect for summer. If you're a citrus lover, read on—we know you'll love recipes like our Whipped Blueberry Lemonade and Lemony Pasta Salad.

01 of 15 Whipped Blueberry Lemonade View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This whipped blueberry lemonade whirls coconut milk, lemon-infused simple syrup and fresh blueberries together into one thirst-quenching beverage perfect for a hot summer day. Keep the extra simple syrup on hand to whip up another batch of lemonade, or combine it with lemon-flavored seltzer and a splash of vodka for a light cocktail. To keep this drink extra cool, serve it over ice cubes.

02 of 15 Lemony Baked Salmon in Foil View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Baked salmon in foil is a foolproof way to cook fish. The foil helps shield the salmon from the intense heat of the oven and locks in moisture to gently steam what's inside. Citrus and dill flavor the sauce formed in the packet to spoon over the fish when it's done baking. Salmon is one of the best foods to eat to fight inflammation. The fatty fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which may help tissues throughout our body.

03 of 15 Grilled Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette View Recipe Jason Donnelly This easy lemon-herb vinaigrette pairs nicely with grilled meat and veggies alike. Mix and match your favorite herbs to adjust the flavor to fit your meal. Grilling the lemon before juicing it brings out the fruit's sweetness and concentrates its flavors. But if you're not already planning to fire up the grill, this dressing is just as good with plain lemon juice.

04 of 15 Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall This lemon-garlic grilled cod features charred lemon and garlic oil that adds an extra dimension to the moist and flaky fish.

05 of 15 Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad View Recipe William Dickey Meringue is very fun to play with and can be spread or piped into many different designs. Here, we like a neat, simple mound with a little bit of natural swoosh. You can draw a circle in the center of your parchment with a pen or marker to use as a guide when shaping; just be sure to flip the parchment over so the pen won't come in contact with the meringue. This pavlova recipe has several components that can be prepared ahead to make serving a breeze.

06 of 15 Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Skewers View Recipe Sonia Bozzo. These simple lemon-garlic shrimp skewers have a tangy lemon flavor with a hint of garlic. They pick up a nice char and smokiness from the grill.

07 of 15 Lemony Pasta Salad View Recipe Victor Protasio This bright, lemony pasta salad is quick to make and perfect for summer. The tomatoes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and red peppers add a variety of textures and flavors. This easy salad holds up well in the fridge, making it a go-to for your next picnic or potluck.

08 of 15 Whipped Frozen Lemonade View Recipe Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy.

09 of 15 Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This pan-seared salmon features fresh herbs of your choice, bright lemon and savory garlic. Leaving the skin on the salmon keeps the fillet in one piece while cooking. The skin is deliciously crispy, but easy to remove if you prefer skinless salmon.

10 of 15 Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark View Recipe Jason Donnelly A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.

11 of 15 Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans View Recipe This easy lemon-garlic chicken recipe calls for cutlets, which cook in less than 10 minutes! Can't find them? Make your own from chicken breasts. Place each breast on a cutting board and, with your knife parallel to the board, slice into the skinny side of the chicken breast in a single smooth motion. The side of green beans is cooked right in the same pan as the chicken, so this 20-minute easy, healthy dinner is not just a snap to prepare—the cleanup is a cinch too.

12 of 15 Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream View Recipe Brie Passano Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no-added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?

13 of 15 Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno View Recipe Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.

14 of 15 Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp View Recipe Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.