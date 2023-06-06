15 Lemon Recipes for Summer

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on June 6, 2023
a recipe photo of the Pan Seared Salmon
Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Make the most of your lemons this season with these dishes and drinks. Whether it's a refreshing lemonade or lemony grilled fish, these bright recipes are perfect for summer. If you're a citrus lover, read on—we know you'll love recipes like our Whipped Blueberry Lemonade and Lemony Pasta Salad.

01 of 15

Whipped Blueberry Lemonade

a recipe photo of the Whipped Blueberry Lemonade
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

This whipped blueberry lemonade whirls coconut milk, lemon-infused simple syrup and fresh blueberries together into one thirst-quenching beverage perfect for a hot summer day. Keep the extra simple syrup on hand to whip up another batch of lemonade, or combine it with lemon-flavored seltzer and a splash of vodka for a light cocktail. To keep this drink extra cool, serve it over ice cubes.

02 of 15

Lemony Baked Salmon in Foil

a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Baked salmon in foil is a foolproof way to cook fish. The foil helps shield the salmon from the intense heat of the oven and locks in moisture to gently steam what's inside. Citrus and dill flavor the sauce formed in the packet to spoon over the fish when it's done baking. Salmon is one of the best foods to eat to fight inflammation. The fatty fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which may help tissues throughout our body.

03 of 15

Grilled Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette

Grilled Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette
Jason Donnelly

This easy lemon-herb vinaigrette pairs nicely with grilled meat and veggies alike. Mix and match your favorite herbs to adjust the flavor to fit your meal. Grilling the lemon before juicing it brings out the fruit's sweetness and concentrates its flavors. But if you're not already planning to fire up the grill, this dressing is just as good with plain lemon juice.

04 of 15

Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod

Lemon-Garlic Grilled Cod
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

This lemon-garlic grilled cod features charred lemon and garlic oil that adds an extra dimension to the moist and flaky fish.

05 of 15

Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad

a recipe photo of the Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad
William Dickey

Meringue is very fun to play with and can be spread or piped into many different designs. Here, we like a neat, simple mound with a little bit of natural swoosh. You can draw a circle in the center of your parchment with a pen or marker to use as a guide when shaping; just be sure to flip the parchment over so the pen won't come in contact with the meringue. This pavlova recipe has several components that can be prepared ahead to make serving a breeze.

06 of 15

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Skewers

grilled lemon shrimp skewers
Sonia Bozzo.

These simple lemon-garlic shrimp skewers have a tangy lemon flavor with a hint of garlic. They pick up a nice char and smokiness from the grill.

07 of 15

Lemony Pasta Salad

lemony pasta salad
Victor Protasio

This bright, lemony pasta salad is quick to make and perfect for summer. The tomatoes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and red peppers add a variety of textures and flavors. This easy salad holds up well in the fridge, making it a go-to for your next picnic or potluck.

08 of 15

Whipped Frozen Lemonade

8083863.jpg

Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy.

09 of 15

Lemony-Garlic Pan-Seared Salmon

a recipe photo of the Pan Seared Salmon
Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This pan-seared salmon features fresh herbs of your choice, bright lemon and savory garlic. Leaving the skin on the salmon keeps the fillet in one piece while cooking. The skin is deliciously crispy, but easy to remove if you prefer skinless salmon.

10 of 15

Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark

Raspberry-Lemon Greek Yogurt Bark
Jason Donnelly

A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.

11 of 15

Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans

Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans

This easy lemon-garlic chicken recipe calls for cutlets, which cook in less than 10 minutes! Can't find them? Make your own from chicken breasts. Place each breast on a cutting board and, with your knife parallel to the board, slice into the skinny side of the chicken breast in a single smooth motion. The side of green beans is cooked right in the same pan as the chicken, so this 20-minute easy, healthy dinner is not just a snap to prepare—the cleanup is a cinch too.

12 of 15

Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream

lemon blueberry ice cream
Brie Passano

Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no-added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?

13 of 15

Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno

8478639.jpg

Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.

14 of 15

Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.

15 of 15

Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail

bourbon honey goldrush

The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.

