20 Summer Salads Ready in Three Steps or Less

Summer flavors are front and center in these refreshing salads. This season's fruits and veggies like blueberries, cucumber, tomatoes and peaches are highlighted in each bite. Plus, these nutritious recipes only take three steps or less to make, so they're easy to prepare and include as a fresh addition to the dinner table. Recipes like our Peach, Raspberry & Watercress Salad with Five-Spice Bacon and Sesame Cucumber Salad are tasty salads you'll want to make all summer long.

01 of 20 Peach, Raspberry & Watercress Salad with Five-Spice Bacon Sweet peaches and raspberries stud the peppery watercress to make this savory fruit salad recipe gorgeous. But what makes it so delicious is the crisp bacon coated in the delightfully sticky-sweet maple-port wine glaze.

02 of 20 Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw. The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels.

03 of 20 Sesame Cucumber Salad This quick cucumber salad is inspired by sunomono, a Japanese cucumber salad traditionally made with salted cucumbers and a sweetened vinegar dressing. In this version, we skipped salting the cucumbers and reduced the sugar to a pinch in favor of garlic and ginger for a flavorful dressing.

04 of 20 Eat-the-Rainbow Chopped Salad with Basil & Mozzarella This fresh and colorful chopped salad has all of the delicious flavors you love from a classic caprese salad, plus even more healthy veggies. Add grilled or roasted chicken for a quick main dish.

05 of 20 Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon It doesn't get easier than a cucumber and tomato summer salad! Fresh cucumber and juicy ripe tomatoes are all you need to really make this salad shine. Marinating cucumbers and tomatoes in vinegar with a touch of lemon zest infuses the dish with tangy citrus flavor.

06 of 20 Tomato, Watermelon & Avocado Salad Enjoy this refreshing healthy salad recipe as a side dish or dice the tomatoes, watermelon and avocado smaller (1/2- to 1/4-inch pieces) and serve as a condiment for grilled fish, shrimp or chicken.

07 of 20 Roasted Bell Pepper Salad with Mozzarella & Basil Sweet peppers like red, orange and yellow bells stand in for tomatoes in this caprese-style salad and pair deliciously with the fresh mozzarella and acidic balsamic drizzle. Try green bell peppers if you prefer less sweetness. This easy, healthy recipe takes just 20 minutes to make.

08 of 20 3-Ingredient White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad This three-ingredient lunch takes a packaged salad kit to the next level with the addition of two pantry staples: cherry tomatoes and white beans. The Mediterranean flavor profile works well here, but another mix will be just as simple and satisfying.

09 of 20 Cucumber Salad with Peanuts & Sweet Chili Sauce Thai sweet chili sauce is a condiment often used for dipping that features a mix of chiles and garlic with a sweet base; it has a texture similar to honey. On its own, it adds balance and a hint of spice to savory dishes, or it can be combined with vinegar and salt as we do here for a punchy drizzle over fresh sliced cucumber.

10 of 20 Simple Tomato Salad with Minced Fresh Garlic In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian offers a summer salad that is simply delicious, but not for the fainthearted. Minced fresh garlic gives this salad, inspired from a visit to Guadeloupe, its special flavor.

11 of 20 Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta This delicious and healthy lentil salad comes together in just 30 minutes and makes a wonderful hot-weather meal. Serve with whole-wheat pitas, if desired.

12 of 20 Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.

13 of 20 Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.

14 of 20 Avocado Caprese Salad This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.

15 of 20 Blueberry-Peach Salad with Sesame-Ginger Balsamic Vinaigrette In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, fresh summer fruit stars in a salad that's perfect for serving at your Juneteenth barbecue.

16 of 20 Tomato-Basil Zoodle Salad Spiralized zucchini noodles make the perfect base for this colorful and flavorful salad--think pasta salad without all the carbs! It comes together quickly for a light lunch or easy side. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or chickpeas to make a heartier meal.

17 of 20 Grapefruit Salad This colorful grapefruit salad features a wonderful balance of textures and flavors. Pomegranate seeds and onions provide crunch, while avocado lends creaminess, which also works to counter the bitterness of the grapefruit. Use any color of grapefruit, like red, white or pink. If you want to add a layer of greens, peppery greens like arugula or mizuna would work well.

18 of 20 Bell Pepper & Feta Chickpea Salad This easy no-cook chickpea salad comes together quickly, making it the perfect choice on busy days. Red-wine vinegar brightens the dish, while feta adds a tangy, slightly salty flavor.

19 of 20 Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Preserved Lemon In this cucumber and tomato salad recipe, preserved lemon adds a tangy, salty bite. Serve this healthy salad as an accompaniment to dishes like grilled lamb or chicken or as a side on a bed of finely julienned purple kale, lightly dressed with more olive oil and lemon juice. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods stores.