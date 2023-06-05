15 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 5, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
cherry smoothie
Photo: Ali Redmond

Anti-inflammatory ingredients like avocado, cherries, eggs and nut butters are highlighted in these quick breakfast recipes. In just 5 minutes, you can enjoy a delicious morning meal that can help relieve inflammation and its pesky symptoms, including joint stiffness, digestive issues and high blood pressure. Recipes like our Cherry Smoothie and Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast are nutritious, tasty and easy to make on busy mornings.

01 of 15

Cherry Smoothie

cherry smoothie
Ali Redmond

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.

02 of 15

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast
ted + chelsea cavanaugh

For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.

03 of 15

Diner-Style Scrambled Eggs

Diner-Style Scrambled Eggs recipe on a white plate for serving
Jennifer Causey

These are the eggs you probably grew up eating: quick, easy to make, homey and comforting. A little butter adds richness. We use just a tiny amount of salt here, because it's easy to oversalt eggs. Pull them from the heat the instant they're done so they don't turn tough and rubbery. And as with all egg dishes, dig in right away—they're not getting any better as they cool off.

04 of 15

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Ali Redmond

Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.

05 of 15

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

06 of 15

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

coconut blueberry smoothie
Ali Redmond

Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

07 of 15

Quick-Cooking Oats

Quick-Cooking Oats
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Phoebe Hauser

Sometimes basic is better. At breakfast, that can certainly be the case. These easy oatmeal recipes teach you the basic methods so you get creamy, tender oats every time. The flavorings and toppings are up to you.

08 of 15

Healthy Breakfast Smoothie

Healthy Breakfast Smoothie in a clear glass with a green straw
Rachel Johnson

This healthy breakfast smoothie recipe is packed with protein, fiber, unsaturated fats and essential vitamins and minerals. Follow our simple formula, memorize the ingredient amounts, then customize to your liking. Even better, our supercharged breakfast smoothie tastes great and keeps you full until lunchtime. We keep a running stock of frozen bananas to give our smoothies a thicker consistency, but a handful of ice achieves a similar effect.

09 of 15

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast Recipe on a white plate
Jamie Vespa MS, RD

This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

10 of 15

Scrambled Egg with Tofu

a recipe photo of the Scrambled Egg with Tofu
Ana Cadena

Even when you are cooking for one, it's worth taking a few minutes to make a hot, protein-rich breakfast. By stretching an egg with a little tofu, you reduce the cholesterol and saturated fat. Try tucking it into a whole-wheat pita pocket for a simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich-and a healthful alternative to fast-food fare.

11 of 15

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.

12 of 15

Berry & Flax Smoothie

3879393.jpg

For the prettiest color, use a mixture of berries with a lot of blueberries in this healthy smoothie recipe. Flaxseed oil adds heart-healthy omega-3 fats, making this a serious power smoothie.

13 of 15

Avocado-Egg Toast

5631902.jpg

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

14 of 15

Pristine Sunny-Side Up Eggs

Pristine Sunny-Side Up Eggs sprinkled with salt and pepper and served with whole wheat toast on a plate with fork and knife
Alexandra Shytsman

Heat control is crucial here. Too much heat, and the whites will toughen and brown at the edges. Not enough, and the yolks will cook partway through by the time the whites are set. Listen to the pan, and watch the whites for cues that your pan is properly heated. We use a little extra oil in this dish so there's enough for basting. The hot oil baste lets you set the whites without covering the pan and clouding the yolks. Season after the eggs are done so the basting doesn't wash off the salt and pepper.

15 of 15

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
30-Day High-Protein Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
Easy Black Bean Dip
17 High-Protein Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
15 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes
Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie
30-Day Vegan Smoothie Plan
Egg & Spinach Tacos
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Scrambled Egg with Tofu
15 Vegetarian Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes
West Coast Avocado Toast
21 15-Minute Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever 
Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for the Mediterranean Diet
Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
20 10-Minute Breakfast Recipes Ready in Three Steps or Less
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Plan
mango raspberry smoothie
23 Healthy Smoothie Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever 
a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Gut Health
4027929.jpg
16 Gut-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfasts in 10 Minutes or Less
Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins
25 High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes That Aren't Oats