17 High-Protein Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation

Enjoy these protein-packed snacks that can help you feel full and meet your nutritional needs. With at least 7 grams of protein per serving, these snacks are satisfying choices for when in-between meal hunger strikes. Plus, they showcase ingredients like berries, eggs, nuts and seeds which have anti-inflammatory properties that can help relieve bothersome symptoms of inflammation. This includes mental fog, digestive issues and weakened immune system, to name a few. Recipes like our Pizza Pistachios and Easy Black Bean Dip are tasty and healthy snacks you have to try.

01 of 17 Tuna Salad Spread View Recipe This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

02 of 17 Pizza Pistachios View Recipe Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

03 of 17 Easy Black Bean Dip View Recipe This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

04 of 17 Edamame with Aleppo Pepper View Recipe With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.

05 of 17 Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts View Recipe Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.

06 of 17 Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey View Recipe Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

07 of 17 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream View Recipe Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

08 of 17 Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds View Recipe This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

09 of 17 Edamame with Ginger Salt View Recipe Jerrelle Guy Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You'll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.

10 of 17 Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits View Recipe This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.

11 of 17 Everything-Seasoned Almonds View Recipe Jennifer Causey Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

12 of 17 Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast View Recipe ted + chelsea cavanaugh For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.

13 of 17 Cottage Cheese Salad View Recipe Cottage cheese topped with crunchy bell pepper and sweet tomato makes for a satisfying afternoon snack or pair it with hearty whole-grain crackers for a light lunch.

14 of 17 Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can turn them into a crunchy, healthy snack to enjoy on their own or sprinkled over a salad.

15 of 17 Tuna Salad Crackers View Recipe A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!

16 of 17 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.