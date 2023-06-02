14 Healthy Fig Recipes That Make the Most of Fig Season

Figs can be a sweet and nutritious addition to your breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, so why not try adding them to your routine while they're in season? From salads and sandwiches to easy pastries, figs are the star of these healthy and delicious dishes. Recipes like our Fresh Fig Tart and Honey, Balsamic & Rosemary Roasted Figs are perfect for enjoying the seasonal fruit.

01 of 14 Fresh Fig Tart View Recipe This fresh fig tart looks stunning, and it's super-simple to make. Sweet fresh figs pair naturally with almond, but if fresh figs are scarce, topping with other fresh, in-season fruit like peaches or strawberries will work well too.

02 of 14 Fig & Goat Cheese Salad View Recipe The sweet-and-savory combination of the figs and earthy goat cheese will surely satisfy the palate. If you can't find dried figs, try swapping in dried apricots.

03 of 14 Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll View Recipe Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D. Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.

04 of 14 Honey, Balsamic & Rosemary Roasted Figs View Recipe These roasted figs are brimming with sweet-and-savory flavors. The final dish tastes like a less sweet, chunkier version of fig jam but also delivers savory depth, thanks to the rosemary and salt. Add these roasted figs atop yogurt, ice cream, toast or even grilled pork or chicken.

05 of 14 Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie View Recipe Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.

06 of 14 Fig & Ricotta Toast View Recipe This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

07 of 14 Fig Bread View Recipe Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.

08 of 14 Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad View Recipe Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.

09 of 14 Fig & Brie Puff Pastry Roll View Recipe Carolyn Hodges You need just three ingredients to make this easy, yet impressive, appetizer. Using store-bought puff pastry results in a flaky, buttery crust but without the hassle of making it yourself. Fig jam and Brie cheese top the pastry to create a stunning recipe.

10 of 14 Mascarpone-Stuffed Figs View Recipe A creamy, honey-scented mascarpone filling makes this fresh fig recipe luxurious, yet still lets the fruit be the star. Serve these pretty stuffed figs to top off a special meal.

11 of 14 Roasted Pork & Potatoes with Fig Sauce View Recipe Jacob Fox We double up on the fig flavor with dried figs and jam, but if you don't have fig jam on hand, other jams, like grape or apricot, would be delicious too.

12 of 14 Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal View Recipe Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

13 of 14 3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites View Recipe Salty-tangy blue cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fig jam in these easy appetizers, which are perfect for a holiday party. The optional minced chives add a nice pop of color, but these are just as tasty without herbs. Keep the ingredients on hand and you can whip these up for impromptu holiday cocktail parties.