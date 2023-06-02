14 Healthy Fig Recipes That Make the Most of Fig Season

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on June 2, 2023
figs on toast

Figs can be a sweet and nutritious addition to your breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, so why not try adding them to your routine while they're in season? From salads and sandwiches to easy pastries, figs are the star of these healthy and delicious dishes. Recipes like our Fresh Fig Tart and Honey, Balsamic & Rosemary Roasted Figs are perfect for enjoying the seasonal fruit.

01 of 14

Fresh Fig Tart

8285094.jpg

This fresh fig tart looks stunning, and it's super-simple to make. Sweet fresh figs pair naturally with almond, but if fresh figs are scarce, topping with other fresh, in-season fruit like peaches or strawberries will work well too.

02 of 14

Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

4548010.jpg

The sweet-and-savory combination of the figs and earthy goat cheese will surely satisfy the palate. If you can't find dried figs, try swapping in dried apricots.

03 of 14

Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

3-ingredient goat cheese puff pastry
Photo by: Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.

04 of 14

Honey, Balsamic & Rosemary Roasted Figs

6956286.jpg

These roasted figs are brimming with sweet-and-savory flavors. The final dish tastes like a less sweet, chunkier version of fig jam but also delivers savory depth, thanks to the rosemary and salt. Add these roasted figs atop yogurt, ice cream, toast or even grilled pork or chicken.

05 of 14

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

7256457.jpg

Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.

06 of 14

Fig & Ricotta Toast

4326938.jpg

This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

07 of 14

Fig Bread

7180971.jpg

Sweet, soft and figgy, this quick bread is reminiscent of a Fig Newton cookie. If you happen to have an abundance of figs, this fig bread recipe is a delicious, creative way to use them up. And just as too-ripe bananas make the best banana bread, very ripe figs are ideal here.

08 of 14

Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad

4027937.jpg

Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.

09 of 14

Fig & Brie Puff Pastry Roll

Fig & Brie Puff Pastry Roll
Carolyn Hodges

You need just three ingredients to make this easy, yet impressive, appetizer. Using store-bought puff pastry results in a flaky, buttery crust but without the hassle of making it yourself. Fig jam and Brie cheese top the pastry to create a stunning recipe.

10 of 14

Mascarpone-Stuffed Figs

3758777.jpg

A creamy, honey-scented mascarpone filling makes this fresh fig recipe luxurious, yet still lets the fruit be the star. Serve these pretty stuffed figs to top off a special meal.

11 of 14

Roasted Pork & Potatoes with Fig Sauce

Roasted Pork & Potatoes with Fig Sauce
Jacob Fox

We double up on the fig flavor with dried figs and jam, but if you don't have fig jam on hand, other jams, like grape or apricot, would be delicious too.

12 of 14

Fig & Ricotta Oatmeal

3758908.jpg

Sweet figs, creamy ricotta and crunchy almonds make this healthy oatmeal recipe a breakfast treat. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

13 of 14

3-Ingredient Blue Cheese & Fig Bites

7366527.jpg

Salty-tangy blue cheese pairs beautifully with sweet fig jam in these easy appetizers, which are perfect for a holiday party. The optional minced chives add a nice pop of color, but these are just as tasty without herbs. Keep the ingredients on hand and you can whip these up for impromptu holiday cocktail parties.

14 of 14

Fig & Honey Yogurt

4526599.jpg

In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.

