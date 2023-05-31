11 Breakfast Sandwiches You'll Want to Make Forever

These delicious breakfast sandwiches are healthy morning options you'll want to make again and again. These dishes sound as good as they taste, as they're highly-rated with four- and five-star reviews. Recipes like our Roasted Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich and Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich are tasty ways to start your day.

01 of 11 Roasted Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This hearty breakfast sandwich will keep you energized and satisfied until lunch, no problem. The roasted sweet potatoes become creamy on the inside, while the whole-grain English muffins are a great crisp contrast. Plus, there's protein from fried eggs, making this sandwich as colorful as it is delicious.

02 of 11 Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall These hearty breakfast sandwiches are packed with ingredients popular in the Mediterranean diet, including feta, tomato and spinach.

03 of 11 Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd View Recipe Hosting a crowd for the holidays or another occasion? Forget cooking individual servings of eggs and make these easy sheet-pan egg sandwiches instead. One batch makes enough bacon, egg, cheese and vegetable sandwiches to serve 12 people in the time you'd normally spend prepping breakfast for one or two people.

04 of 11 Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich View Recipe Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.

05 of 11 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

06 of 11 Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

07 of 11 Spinach & Feta Scrambled Egg Pitas View Recipe This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.

08 of 11 Cheesy Chaffle Sandwiches with Avocado & Bacon View Recipe You don't have to be on a low-carb or Keto diet to jump on the "chaffle" trend--chaffles are flourless waffles made from eggs and cheese. They may be gimmicky, but they're also delicious. For our chaffle sandwiches, we've added some crumbled bacon to the batter and used the chaffles to make sandwiches, filled with avocado and tomato. Enjoy a sandwich as a low-carb breakfast that also happens to be gluten-free.

09 of 11 Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps View Recipe This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.

10 of 11 Egg & Salmon Sandwich View Recipe Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice.