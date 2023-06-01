30 Healthy Dinners to Make in June

Summer is here, and these dinner recipes embrace the season's fresh flavors—think corn, pineapple, tomatoes, zucchini and more. From grilling staples to easy one-pot cooking, these delicious dishes are also well-suited for preparing with the warmer weather. Recipes like our Grilled Shrimp Tostadas and Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes are healthy and tasty choices you'll want to make this June.

01 of 30 Grilled Shrimp Tostadas View Recipe Jason Donnelly Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side. If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don't steam.

02 of 30 Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken with Broccoli & Tomatoes Is an Easy, 5-Ingredient Dinner View Recipe Ali Redmond This sheet-pan lemon-pepper chicken with broccoli and tomatoes offers a blend of vitamin-rich vegetables, a healthy dose of fiber, and lean protein to fill your plate. Lemon pepper seasons the dish, adding brightness and spice.

03 of 30 Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa View Recipe Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.

04 of 30 One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa View Recipe This one-pot dinner is like a deconstructed burrito bowl--especially when topped with salsa, sliced avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a cool, creamy accent. You can also enjoy it as a meal on its own, or as a vegetarian taco or burrito filling or a side dish on taco night.

05 of 30 Tuna Poke View Recipe Poke (pronounced poke-ay), a Hawaiian word meaning "to chop" or "to cut," refers to a traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish in a simple, soy-based sauce with punchy seasonings like toasted sesame and chopped scallion greens. These tuna poke bowls feature seasoned brown rice and fresh veggies for a healthy, satisfying meal packed with protein and fiber.

06 of 30 Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette View Recipe Jacob Fox This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.

08 of 30 Grilled Sausage, Peppers & Onions with Herb Vinaigrette View Recipe Johnny Autry Adding a bright parsley-tarragon vinaigrette brings fresh flair to sausage and peppers. Serve with some crusty bread to sop it all up.

09 of 30 Black Bean Fajita Skillet View Recipe You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.

10 of 30 Cornmeal-Crusted Shrimp with Corn & Okra View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ali Ramee / Christine Keely Coating shrimp in buttermilk, hot sauce and Cajun seasoning not only gives them a tangy, spicy flavor, it also helps the cornmeal stick to form a crispy crust.

11 of 30 Chickpea & Beef Burgers with Whipped Feta View Recipe Johnny & Charlotte Autry Chickpeas add fiber to this blended burger, but the real joy here is the light and fluffy feta sauce that tops the whole shebang.

12 of 30 Greek Stuffed Eggplant View Recipe This Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is filled with veggies and flavors of the Mediterranean. The dish is easy to pull together and the addition of cumin gives it a sweet, earthy note.

13 of 30 Grilled Steak Salad with Corn, Cucumbers & Sweet Onion Dressing Is Peak Summer Perfection View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Grilled onion does double duty in this quick, summery steak salad. Its sweet and smoky flavor is blended into the dressing, and the leftover wedges flavor the salad itself alongside grilled corn and sliced steak. Use a grill basket to grill the onions so they don't fall through the gaps between the grill grates.

14 of 30 Zucchini Pizza Casserole View Recipe Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.

15 of 30 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

16 of 30 Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes View Recipe Greg DuPree This quinoa salad, which takes loose inspiration from a Greek salad, is flavorful and filling. Broiling the olives along with the other vegetables softens their flavor and adds a smoky background note. A garnish of basil brightens the dish.

17 of 30 Low-Carb Chicken & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps View Recipe Jennifer Causey This fresh, crunchy wrap sandwich is brimming with vegetables, yet still delivers a satisfying amount of protein thanks to the chicken and cheese. Crisp iceberg lettuce is what keeps this wrap sandwich ultra low in carbs (just 4 grams per serving). The hardest part of this 10-minute recipe is rolling the sandwich, but our parchment paper trick makes it infinitely simpler.

18 of 30 5-Ingredient Pistachio-Crusted Halibut Is Ready in 20 Minutes View Recipe Ali Redmond A layer of pistachios combined with panko breadcrumbs on top of the halibut fillets provides a delicious crunch and a pop of vitamin B6, a nutrient important for blood sugar regulation. We like the firm texture and mild flavor of halibut, but cod, haddock or tilapia can be used in its place.

19 of 30 Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms View Recipe We've taken the key ingredients of the popular Caprese salad—tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil—and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.

20 of 30 Blackberry BBQ Pork Chops with Collards & Corn View Recipe Steaming corn right on top of the collards saves time and dirties fewer pots in this easy dinner recipe. Skip bottled BBQ sauce and mash blackberries with some pantry staples to yield a finger-licking-good barbecue sauce for the juicy pork chops. To make it even faster, grab a bag of prechopped collards from the produce section.

21 of 30 Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall These fresh vegetarian tacos with zucchini and corn take advantage of summer's best produce. The chipotle-infused refried beans add a layer of heat. For vegan tacos, skip the queso fresco and add chopped avocado in its place.

22 of 30 Sheet-Pan Shrimp, Pineapple & Peppers with Rice View Recipe Greg Dupree This incredibly easy seafood dinner uses fresh pineapple and a teriyaki-style sauce a sweet-and-tangy flavor profile. The pineapple also concentrates as it bakes and helps keep the rice mixture from becoming too dry. Rather than spreading the rice to the far edges of the sheet pan, keep it closer to the center and layer the vegetables and shrimp on top. This way their juices seep right into the rice, and the teriyaki drizzle coats every bite.

23 of 30 Chicken Casserole with Pineapple, Peppers & Rice View Recipe Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila Precooked brown rice adds a boost of protein and fiber to this healthy casserole—versions of which are sometimes called "Hawaiian Chicken"—while also saving prep time. Pineapple and red bell pepper provide color throughout the dish and lend a sweet flavor to counterbalance the fresh ginger and soy sauce.

24 of 30 Cherry Tomato & Garlic Pasta View Recipe This easy and healthy cherry tomato pasta recipe takes just 20 minutes to prep, so it's a perfect weeknight dinner. Cooking garlic cloves whole and then mashing them into the sauce not only saves time, it creates a mellow garlic flavor that melds seamlessly into the silky burst cherry tomatoes.

25 of 30 Padma Lakshmi's Beef Shawarma with Beet Yogurt Sauce View Recipe Jacob Fox Beef shawarma is traditionally roasted on a spit and then sliced thin. This grilled version by Padma Lakshmi has similar vibes thanks to a highly seasoned marinade. This recipe makes extra beet yogurt sauce, so stick it in the fridge to have on hand for dolloping on grain bowls, salads and sandwiches.

26 of 30 Copycat McDonald's Southwest Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst If you were a fan of the McDonald's Southwest Salad before it left the menu, this copycat recipe brings it all back with a few healthy twists. The creamy dressing keeps saturated fat and calories in check with reduced-fat sour cream combined with salsa to give it its signature spice. We loaded it up with plenty of veggies, but feel free to give it your own spin with chopped avocado or crushed tortilla chips for crunch. (Editor's note: The title of this recipe does not align with EatingWell's practices for naming and attributing recipes but gives proper credit to McDonald's menu, which called this dish "Southwest Salad.")

27 of 30 Sheet-Pan Portobello Fajitas View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer These veggie-packed sheet-pan portobello fajitas are well-seasoned with a smoky spice blend and served with a zesty avocado-yogurt crema. Top them with your favorite garnishes for an easy vegetarian dinner.

28 of 30 Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard View Recipe Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.

29 of 30 Beet Burgers View Recipe This sophisticated beet burger recipe tastes better than most restaurant veggie burgers. Maybe that's because its creator taught at the New England Culinary Institute before joining a school nutrition program. Recipe adapted from Dave Horner, food service chief of Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District in Vermont.