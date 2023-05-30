20 Healthy Breakfast Recipes When You Need an Energy Boost

These nutritious and tasty breakfast recipes can help you feel energized for whatever lies ahead. Energy-boosting foods like peanut butter, eggs, maple syrup and pears are highlighted in these dishes, so they can help you feel ready and fueled to take on the rest of your day. Recipes like our Baked Oatmeal with Pears and Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce are a healthy, balanced and delicious start to the morning.

01 of 20 Baked Oatmeal with Pears View Recipe This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

02 of 20 Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce View Recipe Greg DuPree Here we swap in roasted cauliflower steaks for the typical English muffins to pack veggie servings into your morning meal. Turmeric's sunny hue gives the sauce hollandaise vibes—yet is much simpler to make.

03 of 20 Mocha Overnight Oats View Recipe Give your oatmeal an energy kick with this coffee-drink-flavored overnight oats recipe. Chocolate, walnuts, maple and cacao nibs make give this healthy breakfast luxurious flavor.

04 of 20 Peanut Butter Breakfast Bars View Recipe Apples and honey are the perfect additions for these satisfying breakfast bars.

05 of 20 Egg-in-a-Hole Fried Quinoa View Recipe Jason Donnelly We used quinoa to bump up the fiber and protein in this stir-fry-inspired dish. Rather than making an omelet or stirring in the eggs as you would for fried rice, we cook them in divots right in the veggie-filled quinoa for a fun presentation. Opt for a flat skillet over a wok so you have plenty of room to nestle in the eggs.

06 of 20 Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich View Recipe Sara Haas Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

07 of 20 Green Eggs & Chorizo Tacos View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Martgaret Dickey Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke This twist on green eggs and ham combines eggs and chorizo to create a flavorful breakfast taco. A simple blender sauce of fresh herbs, lemon and shallot adds a gorgeous green hue to the dish. Use any leftover herb sauce as a spread on a sandwich or drizzle over baked salmon.

08 of 20 Overnight Quinoa Pudding View Recipe This quick and easy recipe blends quinoa and chia seeds for a protein-packed dessert or grab-and-go breakfast. This recipe uses kefir rather than milk for a probiotic boost and instead of refined sugar, this pudding relies on maple syrup for its sweetness. Prep time is minimal--just leave the mixture in the refrigerator overnight to firm up.

09 of 20 Vegan Chickpea Frittata View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Ali Ramee / Audrey Davis This vegan chickpea frittata is a delicious breakfast or dinner that is loaded with veggies. Made with chickpea flour, nutritional yeast and plenty of spices, this dish doesn't skimp on flavor.

10 of 20 Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit View Recipe Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.

11 of 20 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

12 of 20 Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs View Recipe Casey Barber Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.

13 of 20 Maple Granola View Recipe This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.

14 of 20 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

15 of 20 Pecan Butter & Pear Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

16 of 20 Greek Salad Omelet Wrap View Recipe Sara Haas Would you rather have a salad or a wrap for dinner? Wait, why not both! This protein-packed meal features Greek salad tucked into an egg-white wrap. It also makes for a delicious breakfast.

17 of 20 Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This warm Instant Pot steel-cut oatmeal is flavored with cinnamon and just a little maple syrup for a hint of sweetness. Top this creamy oatmeal with fresh berries, lemon zest or toasted nuts.

18 of 20 Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros View Recipe Eric Wolfinger One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They're served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn't part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like "Cayucos Cowboy" is pretty tasty.

19 of 20 Banana Oatmeal View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This banana oatmeal will fuel you up for the day. Mashed bananas add sweetness, and the warm spices and maple syrup complete this quick and comforting breakfast.