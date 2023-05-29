15 Hydrating Snacks to Pack for the Beach

Packing a hydrating snack can be just as important as packing your other beach essentials like sunscreen, water bottle and a towel. These make-ahead snacks highlight hydrating foods that will keep you cool on the hottest beach days, and they're easy to pack in your cooler. Recipes like our Watermelon with Mint Gremolata and Caprese Skewers are nutritious, satisfying and welcome summer flavors.

01 of 15 Watermelon with Mint Gremolata View Recipe This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.

02 of 15 Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

03 of 15 Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter View Recipe With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

04 of 15 Caprese Skewers View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

05 of 15 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

06 of 15 Watermelon with Lime View Recipe A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.

07 of 15 Green Fruit Salad View Recipe Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

08 of 15 Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups View Recipe Victor Protasio Full of healthy whole grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruit, granola seems healthy. But its coating of oil and sweeteners can equal a wallop of calories and added sugar. Enter muesli: it has the hearty goodness of granola, but without those other extras. Keep some on hand to pair with yogurt or make these cute parfaits for a morning buffet.

09 of 15 Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate View Recipe Fresh veggies with dip, juicy fruit and even a sweet treat make up this easy-to-make picnic dinner that's great for packing up or enjoying at home. Plus, this combo excludes the most common allergens and food intolerances (it's free from dairy, eggs, soy, nuts and gluten) so just about everyone should be able to enjoy it without worrying. Store-bought white bean dip is a fast and convenient option but if you have the time and want to make your own, try the Garlic and White Bean Dip below.

10 of 15 Greek Salad Skewers View Recipe Turn classic Greek salad into finger food appetizers on a stick. The cute presentation is also super easy to prepare and makes for easy eating at a cocktail party or on game day. Just skewer tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta and olives and serve with a side of Greek salad dressing for dipping!

11 of 15 Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits View Recipe Johnny Autry These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.

12 of 15 Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.

13 of 15 Apple Wedges & Peanut Butter View Recipe This version of apple with peanut butter uses powdered peanut butter. Dieters love this low-fat peanut butter powder because it is lower in calories.

14 of 15 Chickpea Snack Salad View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Take 5 minutes to toss together a fiber-rich chickpea and tomato salad for a satisfying snack.