15 Hydrating Snacks to Pack for the Beach

Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits
Photo: Johnny Autry

Packing a hydrating snack can be just as important as packing your other beach essentials like sunscreen, water bottle and a towel. These make-ahead snacks highlight hydrating foods that will keep you cool on the hottest beach days, and they're easy to pack in your cooler. Recipes like our Watermelon with Mint Gremolata and Caprese Skewers are nutritious, satisfying and welcome summer flavors.

Watermelon with Mint Gremolata

watermelon with mint gremolata

This flavor-boosting combo of mint and lime, inspired by the traditional Italian herb-and-garlic gremolata recipe, livens up juicy watermelon. Put a platter out at your next cookout and watch it disappear in an instant.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

4536258.jpg

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

3759286.jpg

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

Caprese Skewers

Tomato-Basil Skewers
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

a recipe photo of the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Alexandra Shytsman

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

Watermelon with Lime

5327211.jpg

A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.

Green Fruit Salad

4517127.jpg

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.

Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups

Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups
Victor Protasio

Full of healthy whole grains, nuts, seeds and dried fruit, granola seems healthy. But its coating of oil and sweeteners can equal a wallop of calories and added sugar. Enter muesli: it has the hearty goodness of granola, but without those other extras. Keep some on hand to pair with yogurt or make these cute parfaits for a morning buffet.

Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate

5377510.jpg

Fresh veggies with dip, juicy fruit and even a sweet treat make up this easy-to-make picnic dinner that's great for packing up or enjoying at home. Plus, this combo excludes the most common allergens and food intolerances (it's free from dairy, eggs, soy, nuts and gluten) so just about everyone should be able to enjoy it without worrying. Store-bought white bean dip is a fast and convenient option but if you have the time and want to make your own, try the Garlic and White Bean Dip below.

Greek Salad Skewers

Greek Salad Skewers

Turn classic Greek salad into finger food appetizers on a stick. The cute presentation is also super easy to prepare and makes for easy eating at a cocktail party or on game day. Just skewer tomatoes, cucumber, onion, feta and olives and serve with a side of Greek salad dressing for dipping!

Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits

Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits
Johnny Autry

These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.

Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan

Spiced Yogurt Tomato & Naan
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.

Apple Wedges & Peanut Butter

5553477.jpg

This version of apple with peanut butter uses powdered peanut butter. Dieters love this low-fat peanut butter powder because it is lower in calories.

Chickpea Snack Salad

Chickpea Snack Salad
Ted Cavanaugh

Take 5 minutes to toss together a fiber-rich chickpea and tomato salad for a satisfying snack.

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

4582995.jpg

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

