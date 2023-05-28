I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Filling High-Protein Lunches

Protein is arguably the most trending macronutrient, and this is for good reason. Our bodies need it for muscle growth and recovery, healthy digestion, hormone regulation and more. Regularly meeting your needs can lead to ample health benefits, too, like healthy weight maintenance, improved immune function and lower chronic disease risk. Plus, protein can help make meals more filling, and it can help keep your energy levels more consistent for longer.

These midday meals offer at least 15 grams of protein per serving for something that satisfies your hunger and helps fuel you up for the day ahead. I love having a quick tuna, chickpea or chicken salad in the fridge to add to salads, sandwiches and even avocados (like our Salmon-Stuffed Avocado recipe). I am also a big fan of eating eggs for lunch, whether it's quickly scrambled in a breakfast taco, baked into a frittata or hard-boiled and mashed to create the filling for our Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps.

There are plenty of quick, cost-effective and delicious ways to make a lunch you'll actually look forward to and feel good after—and these recipes are proof. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and cooking tips, check out Thrifty.