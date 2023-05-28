Healthy Eating 101 Budget Cooking Guide Thrifty I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Filling High-Protein Lunches By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Instagram Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Website Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn Protein is arguably the most trending macronutrient, and this is for good reason. Our bodies need it for muscle growth and recovery, healthy digestion, hormone regulation and more. Regularly meeting your needs can lead to ample health benefits, too, like healthy weight maintenance, improved immune function and lower chronic disease risk. Plus, protein can help make meals more filling, and it can help keep your energy levels more consistent for longer. These midday meals offer at least 15 grams of protein per serving for something that satisfies your hunger and helps fuel you up for the day ahead. I love having a quick tuna, chickpea or chicken salad in the fridge to add to salads, sandwiches and even avocados (like our Salmon-Stuffed Avocado recipe). I am also a big fan of eating eggs for lunch, whether it's quickly scrambled in a breakfast taco, baked into a frittata or hard-boiled and mashed to create the filling for our Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps. There are plenty of quick, cost-effective and delicious ways to make a lunch you'll actually look forward to and feel good after—and these recipes are proof. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and cooking tips, check out Thrifty. 01 of 13 Zucchini Frittata View Recipe A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese. 02 of 13 Avocado Chicken Salad View Recipe Caitlin Bensel This avocado chicken salad is herbaceous, bright and creamy. The blend of cilantro, dill and chives pairs nicely with fresh avocado. Enjoy this easy chicken salad over lettuce, on crackers or in a wrap. 03 of 13 Mushroom & Spinach Melts View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Joshua Hoggle These mushroom-and-spinach melts check all the boxes: they're cheesy, packed with veggies and easy to make—what's not to love? Balsamic vinegar adds a wonderful sharpness to cut through the cheese, and pairs well with the sautéed vegetables. You can also make these sandwiches with a panini press, if you have one. Heat the press to medium and place 2 sandwiches on the cooking grates; cook until both sides are browned, crisp and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches. 04 of 13 Chickpea Tuna Salad View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn This chickpea tuna salad with capers, feta and cucumber makes for the perfect lunch to pack for work or school. You can prep the salad the night before (just be sure to keep the spinach separate and dress the salad right before serving). 05 of 13 Spinach & Egg Tacos View Recipe Johnny Autry Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity. 06 of 13 Tomato-&-Avocado Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Parmesan cheese is such a bold flavor, you only need 1/4 cup to add a big punch to this vegetarian toaster-oven sandwich. Get a serving of fruit too, when you enjoy the sandwich with a fresh pear. 07 of 13 Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps View Recipe We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad. 08 of 13 The Best Tuna Salad Recipe for Sandwiches View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle The tuna salad in this easy recipe has crunch from the celery and apple, which also delivers a hint of sweetness. We use Greek-style yogurt in place of mayonnaise to bind everything together and to add a tangy, creamy finish. You could take this up a notch and make it a "Waldorf tuna salad" by adding 2 tablespoons toasted chopped walnuts, 3 tablespoons quartered small grapes and 1 tablespoon additional Greek yogurt. Serve over a bed of greens or between two slices of whole-grain bread. 09 of 13 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning. 10 of 13 Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing View Recipe Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one! 11 of 13 Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas View Recipe In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables. 12 of 13 Salmon-Stuffed Avocados View Recipe Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal. 13 of 13 Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl View Recipe This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. 