I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Filling High-Protein Lunches

By
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Chickpea Tuna Salad
Photo: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

Protein is arguably the most trending macronutrient, and this is for good reason. Our bodies need it for muscle growth and recovery, healthy digestion, hormone regulation and more. Regularly meeting your needs can lead to ample health benefits, too, like healthy weight maintenance, improved immune function and lower chronic disease risk. Plus, protein can help make meals more filling, and it can help keep your energy levels more consistent for longer.

These midday meals offer at least 15 grams of protein per serving for something that satisfies your hunger and helps fuel you up for the day ahead. I love having a quick tuna, chickpea or chicken salad in the fridge to add to salads, sandwiches and even avocados (like our Salmon-Stuffed Avocado recipe). I am also a big fan of eating eggs for lunch, whether it's quickly scrambled in a breakfast taco, baked into a frittata or hard-boiled and mashed to create the filling for our Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps.

There are plenty of quick, cost-effective and delicious ways to make a lunch you'll actually look forward to and feel good after—and these recipes are proof. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and cooking tips, check out Thrifty.

01 of 13

Zucchini Frittata

7845261.jpg

A frittata, as a flat omelet is known in Italy, can be filled with a variety of vegetables and cheeses and makes a great impromptu brunch dish or supper. In this version, fresh mint and basil brighten the mild taste of zucchini. If you prefer, use feta or ricotta salata in place of the goat cheese.

02 of 13

Avocado Chicken Salad

avocado chicken salad and crackers
Caitlin Bensel

This avocado chicken salad is herbaceous, bright and creamy. The blend of cilantro, dill and chives pairs nicely with fresh avocado. Enjoy this easy chicken salad over lettuce, on crackers or in a wrap.

03 of 13

Mushroom & Spinach Melts

a recipe photo of the Mushroom & Spinach Melts
Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray, Prop Stylist: Joshua Hoggle

These mushroom-and-spinach melts check all the boxes: they're cheesy, packed with veggies and easy to make—what's not to love? Balsamic vinegar adds a wonderful sharpness to cut through the cheese, and pairs well with the sautéed vegetables. You can also make these sandwiches with a panini press, if you have one. Heat the press to medium and place 2 sandwiches on the cooking grates; cook until both sides are browned, crisp and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches.

04 of 13

Chickpea Tuna Salad

Chickpea Tuna Salad
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This chickpea tuna salad with capers, feta and cucumber makes for the perfect lunch to pack for work or school. You can prep the salad the night before (just be sure to keep the spinach separate and dress the salad right before serving).

05 of 13

Spinach & Egg Tacos

Egg & Spinach Tacos
Johnny Autry

Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

06 of 13

Tomato-&-Avocado Cheese Sandwich

4565002.jpg

Parmesan cheese is such a bold flavor, you only need 1/4 cup to add a big punch to this vegetarian toaster-oven sandwich. Get a serving of fruit too, when you enjoy the sandwich with a fresh pear.

07 of 13

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

5241956.jpg

We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad.

08 of 13

The Best Tuna Salad Recipe for Sandwiches

a recipe photo of the Best Tuna Salad Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

The tuna salad in this easy recipe has crunch from the celery and apple, which also delivers a hint of sweetness. We use Greek-style yogurt in place of mayonnaise to bind everything together and to add a tangy, creamy finish. You could take this up a notch and make it a "Waldorf tuna salad" by adding 2 tablespoons toasted chopped walnuts, 3 tablespoons quartered small grapes and 1 tablespoon additional Greek yogurt. Serve over a bed of greens or between two slices of whole-grain bread.

09 of 13

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
Jen Causey

This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

10 of 13

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

11 of 13

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

4538536.jpg

In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.

12 of 13

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

6351619.jpg

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

13 of 13

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Chicken-Quinoa Bowl with Strawberries & Pecans
23 High-Protein, Anti-Inflammatory Lunches
a recipe photo of the Sun-dried Tomato Tuna Panini
30 Days of Healthy, 5-Ingredient Lunches
Chickpea Tuna Salad
26 Cold Lunch Ideas for Teachers
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Lunches
a collage of some of the 20 Low Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
20 Low-Carb Lunch Ideas for Work That Will Actually Fill You Up
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
a collage of recipes photo from 41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Dinner Plan
Avocado-Tuna Salad
15 Healthy Salad Recipes to Pack for Work
3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
29 Healthy Lunches You Can Make in 5 Minutes
green goddess sandwich
21 High-Fiber Sandwich Recipes We Can't Stop Eating
green goddess wrap
25 Anti-Inflammatory Lunches for Summer
Shrimp Niçoise Meal-Prep Bowls
20 Low-Carb, High-Protein Lunch Recipes for Winter
Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad
21 Easy Lunch Ideas That Can Help Support Your Brain
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
38 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Tuna Salad with Egg
15 Low-Carb Lunch Ideas That Are High in Protein