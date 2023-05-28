16 One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Summer

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on May 28, 2023
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

One-Pot Pasta With Spinach and Tomatoes in a pot
Photo: Caitlin Bensel

One pot or pan is all it takes to prepare these healthy, mouthwatering dinner recipes. Balanced with whole grains, legumes, healthy fats and lean protein, these complete meals are well-suited for the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Packed with summer produce, you'll want to make easy recipes like our One-Pot Pasta with Spinach & Tomatoes and Chicken Fajita Stir-Fry all season long.

01 of 16

Chicken Fajita Stir-Fry

Chicken Fajita Stir-Fry
Jacob Fox

A wok makes easy work of chicken and vegetables in this quick variation on fajitas. You can serve this with rice or beans on the side, if desired.

02 of 16

Vegetarian Gumbo

7459007.jpg

This flavorful vegan dinner is a veggie version of the Louisiana classic. It's chock-full of butternut squash, tomatoes, poblano peppers and okra, to name just a few. This vegetarian gumbo is a quick dinner packed with flavor and spice that's done in only 30 minutes. To make it a meal, serve it with cornbread drizzled with olive oil.

03 of 16

One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Tomatoes

One-Pot Pasta With Spinach and Tomatoes in a pot
Caitlin Bensel

This one-pot pasta dinner is simple, fresh, and healthy—what's not to love? Cooking the pasta right in the sauce saves time and cleanup while infusing the noodles with more flavor. This speedy recipe is also endlessly adaptable, and lends itself to plenty of easy ingredient swaps (make sure to check out the clever riffs below). Change up the spinach for any vegetables you have on hand such as sliced zucchini and mushrooms, or add leftover chicken or cooked and crumbled sausage. We've happily embraced whole-wheat spaghetti as a healthier alternative to white pasta; it works especially well in this one-pot application.

04 of 16

Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner

Weeknight Lemon Chicken Skillet Dinner in a skillet for serving
Justin Walker

This one-pan chicken dinner doesn't get much easier, or more satisfying. In just half an hour, you can have a complete meal on the table that doesn't require loads of dishes afterwards. We call for tender haricots verts because they're quick cooking; traditional green beans likely won't be tender enough after the brief cooking time at the end. If that's all you have on hand, steam them first, and then add them to the pan for the final step. Serve this hearty chicken and potatoes dinner with a simple side salad to sneak in another serving of veggies.

05 of 16

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

6599213.jpg

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.

06 of 16

Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing

Easy Herby Tuna Cakes over Greens
Antonis Achilleos

Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.

07 of 16

Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette

a recipe photo of the Cashew, Chickpea & Avocado Salad with Coriander-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette
Sara Haas

In our humble opinion, the dressing makes this salad. Tangy and zesty with a bit of a crunch from the shallots, this cilantro-mint-shallot vinaigrette will quickly become your go-to. Make the dressing and chop up the veggies while you wait for the pasta to cook, then mix everything and enjoy!

08 of 16

We Think Everyone Should Make This Rendang Jamur (Mushroom Rendang)

Rendang Jampur (Mushroom Rendang) on brown rice
Jen Causey (Photo); Emily Nabors Hall (Food); Josh Hoggle (Props)

Rendang is considered one of Indonesia's most treasured foods. Even though it originated with the Minangkabau people in West Sumatra, families throughout the archipelago have their own versions of this richly spiced dish. It's often made with beef, but this vegetarian version leans into the meaty texture of oyster mushrooms (although you can use whatever mushrooms you can find). The contributing editor who tested this recipe just gushed about how delicious this was, writing in her notes that she hoped everyone would try it—so we hope you do!

09 of 16

Shirataki Noodles with Chicken, Feta & Tomato

a recipe photo of the Shirataki Noodles with Feta and Tomato
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

We pair shirataki noodles with feta and tomatoes in this quick and vibrant dinner recipe. The tomatoes release their juices to create a glossy sauce that clings to the noodles and carries with it the flavors of garlic, oregano and basil. Crumbled feta and Kalamata olives add a briny punch.

10 of 16

One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake

One-Pot Cheesy Pasta Bake
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

This easy skillet pasta bake is a surefire family hit. Pasta and meat sauce topped with mozzarella cheese will make everyone at the table happy, and the all-in-one-pot technique will have the cook smiling pretty. Cooking the pasta in the meat sauce not only lessens the amount of dishes you have to do and the time it takes to get dinner done, but the starches in the pasta thicken the sauce—without you having to do a single extra thing.

11 of 16

20-Minute Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken

a recipe photo of the Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This creamy lemon and dill skillet chicken recipe is a true crowd-pleaser and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner. Chicken cutlets cook quickly, taking this recipe from skillet to table in only 20 minutes. The drippings and fond from the pan are at the heart of the tangy, vibrant pan sauce that you serve with the chicken. Drizzle any extra over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes served on the side.

12 of 16

Fish Tacos with Preserved Grapefruit Salsa

Fish Tacos with Preserved Grapefruit Salsa
Leigh Beisch

Tart preserved grapefruit and fresh grapefruit segments combine with avocado to make a complex salsa that pairs nicely with fish.

13 of 16

Clean Out Your Fridge with This Veggie-Packed Farro & Chickpea Salad

A Hearty Farro and Chickpea Salad With Just 252 Calories in a serving dish
Jennifer Causey

Here's a great dinner template to keep in your back pocket when you get to the end of the week and you don't think you have anything stocked for dinner. A couple pantry staples, a little cooked whole grain, some bold-flavored condiments, a few crunchy veggies and you're done. Here, we use cilantro, lime juice and garlic in the dressing, but feel free to riff on it with whatever you might have on hand.

14 of 16

One-Pot Lemon-Broccoli Pasta with Parmesan

overhead shot of brown bowl filled with rotini pasta, broccoli, parmesan and lemon slices

This hearty pasta dish with bright, fresh flavor is ideal for busy weeknights. The Parmesan adds welcome saltiness and notes of umami and you get added texture from the slight crunch of broccoli and whole-wheat noodles. Add some shredded rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp or crispy chickpeas to punch up the protein.

15 of 16

Green Goddess Salad

7798578.jpg

This gorgeous green goddess salad combines fresh shrimp, cucumber, artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes with homemade dressing.

16 of 16

Easy Bistro Chicken

Easy Bistro Chicken
Oxmoor House

This Italian-inspired chicken dish is a one-pot meal your family is sure to love. Serve over hot cooked macaroni or cavatappi pasta.

