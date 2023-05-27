Our 20 Best New Anti-Inflammatory Recipes You'll Want to Make Again and Again

These delicious recipes have received rave reviews with four- and five-star ratings, so we're confident you'll want to make them on repeat. Featured anti-inflammatory foods like Brussels sprouts, dark leafy greens, fish and whole grains, may help relieve pesky symptoms of inflammation —including joint stiffness, digestive issues and increased blood pressure. Recipes like our 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa and Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast are vibrant and tasty choices for a healthy eating pattern.

01 of 20 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

02 of 20 Green Goddess Ricotta Pasta View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle We take the flavors of green goddess dressing—lemon, anchovy and herbs—and use them as the base for a colorful, bright pasta sauce. We like a mix of basil, chives, parsley and tarragon, but you can mix herbs depending on what you have on hand. Adding ricotta to the sauce creates a luscious, velvety texture, while the acidity from the lemon juice balances out the creaminess. We use shells, which hold the pools of sauce well, but you could easily swap in another noodle if you prefer. To amp up the veggies even more, try adding asparagus or peas to the dish.

03 of 20 Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast Is Like Eating Cheesecake for Breakfast View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

04 of 20 This Baked Mahi-Mahi Is Brushed with a Mouth-Watering Garlic-Herb Butter View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This baked mahi-mahi is cooked on top of lemon slices that impart their flavor through the fish, which is complemented by the buttery garlic and herb sauce baked on top. We like the meatiness of mahi-mahi, but this simple technique works well with other fish too, like salmon, cod or halibut.

05 of 20 This Greek Salad Omelet Wrap Is Packed with 17 Grams of Protein View Recipe Sara Haas Would you rather have a salad or a wrap for dinner? Wait, why not both! This protein-packed meal features Greek salad tucked into an egg-white wrap. It also makes for a delicious breakfast.

06 of 20 This Cucumber Salad Sandwich Is a Light & Simple Lunch Idea View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

07 of 20 Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper View Recipe Oxmoor House For this baked flounder recipe, use fresh lemon, good olive oil, freshly ground peppercorns and garlic, and you'll never look at lemon pepper the same again. Serve with steamed asparagus.

08 of 20 Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Garlic & Shallots View Recipe Jen Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis Garlic, bacon and shallots are all you need to add intense flavor to Brussels Sprouts in this 5-ingredient recipe. To trim Brussels sprouts, simply cut off the stem end and halve. If they're large, you can quarter them, just making sure the Brussels sprouts are cut into uniform pieces so that they'll cook evenly. If you don't want to discard the leftover bacon drippings, carefully transfer to a heatproof container, cool, and store in the fridge. You can use it as a replacement for any other cooking oil or fat.

09 of 20 Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Time Inc. This baked oatmeal is a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal for an unexpected morning treat. There are so many different ways to add a little something extra to this recipe: Add fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Add toasted coconut flakes. Add chocolate chips for chocolate lovers. You could also add extra nuts and seeds.

10 of 20 Classic Crab Cakes View Recipe Jen Causey; Food Styling: Tori Cox and Gordon Sawyer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis The sweet, clean flavor of crab shines in this recipe for Classic Crab Cakes. This light but filling seafood staple mainly relies on ingredients that are already in your fridge and pantry and comes together in less than half an hour. We've also included a salmon variation if you're not in the mood for crab.

11 of 20 Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This salad combines the flavors of a Caesar salad with tender green lacinato kale and the crunch of raw, shaved Brussels sprouts. The brown-butter breadcrumbs add additional crunch and a nutty, toasted flavor. Serve with grilled chicken for an added boost of protein.

12 of 20 Sautéed Striped Bass with Lemon and Herb Sauce Is the Perfect Summer Dinner View Recipe Greg Dupree If you find sea bass to be strong-flavored, remove the pan drippings from the skillet before making the sauce for a milder final product. The wine-butter sauce is a good complement to the dish, especially with caramelized lemon notes.

13 of 20 Mushroom, Gruyère & Spinach Quiche View Recipe Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower Mushroom lovers, meet your new favorite quiche. This spinach mushroom quiche is loaded with savory flavors thanks to a brilliant combination of veggies, thyme, bacon, and gruyere. The texture is rich, but a serving only clocks in at 317 calories. Serve with a salad, or just make it the star of your springtime brunch repertoire.

14 of 20 Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

15 of 20 Super Quick Low-Carb Shrimp Scampi View Recipe Antonis Achilleos This low-calorie and low-carb shrimp scampi feels like a restaurant dish, but it is actually very easy to make. There is just enough buttery sauce to coat the shrimp. The trick is to not over-reduce the sauce when cooking it. It's better to make it a little more saucy then dry. If you want to bulk up this entrée, you could add peas or thinly sliced carrots, or serve it over your favorite low-carb pasta substitute like spaghetti squash.

16 of 20 The Best Vegetarian Tacos View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Got veggies in your fridge? Turn them into tacos! This flexible recipe pairs roasted root vegetables of your choice with a crunchy, sweet and spicy pickle filling. We stuck with traditional toppings of crumbled cheese, cabbage and sour cream, but any toppings—from your favorite salsa to guacamole—will work well.

17 of 20 Easy Baked Fish Fillets View Recipe Randy Mayor Looking for a simple fish dinner? Skip the frozen fillets and try this easy recipe for baked, fresh fish fillets. With little prep involved, this is a great last-minute, easy dinner for the family. Any firm white fish works well. The breading is not too overwhelming, but adds a delicious crunch. Serve it with leafy greens or thinly sliced oven-baked potatoes.

18 of 20 Seafood & Chicken Paella with Peas View Recipe Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton and Kady Wohlfarth; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland If mussels aren't your favorite, you can easily substitute littleneck clams in their place--just be sure to thoroughly scrub the clams' shells in cold water before using. To round out the meal, choose a good Spanish red wine from the Rioja region, grab a crusty baguette, and serve with salad.

19 of 20 Spinach & Feta Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust View Recipe Hector Manuel Sanchez The simple, scalloped shell made from thinly sliced rounds of sweet potatoes make this version of a popular brunch (or supper) dish gluten-free. Choose potatoes with comparable diameters to create uniform slices for the easy-to-make crust. A mandoline makes slicing quick and precise, but a sharp chef's knife will work too. You can also slice the potatoes in the food processor by using the slicing blade.