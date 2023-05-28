13 Baked Oatmeal Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Whether you're in the mood for scoopable baked oatmeal or grab-and-go-sized oatmeal cakes, these highly-rated recipes will be sure to satisfy. These delicious oatmeal dishes are perfect for making ahead before busy work weeks, so you can promise yourself a filling, comforting and healthy breakfast every morning. Recipes like our Blueberry Baked Oatmeal and Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes will become staples in your household.

01 of 13 Blueberry Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Jason Donnelly This baked oatmeal recipe features lemon and cardamom with plenty of sweet and juicy blueberries. Baked oatmeal recipes like this one can be prepped on Monday for an easy grab-and-go breakfast for the rest of the workweek.

02 of 13 Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh strawberries add the perfect touch of natural sweetness to these breakfast oatmeal cakes. When strawberries aren't in season, you can easily substitute frozen ones.

03 of 13 Baked Oatmeal with Banana, Raisins & Walnuts View Recipe How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here, we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a healthy breakfast the whole family will love.

04 of 13 Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

05 of 13 Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin This pumpkin baked oatmeal is warm and comforting with the combination of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. The pecans add toasty flavor to this easy breakfast dish that's perfect for guests. Serve with yogurt for creaminess and maple syrup for added sweetness.

06 of 13 Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Jamie Vespa Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

07 of 13 Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

08 of 13 Vegan Pineapple & Coconut Baked Oatmeal View Recipe This dreamy vegan baked oatmeal is full of tropical flavors from coconut and pineapple, and it couldn't be easier to make. It's a satisfying family breakfast but also feels special enough for a Sunday brunch with company.

09 of 13 Breakfast Apple-Cinnamon Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond These handy cakes are a great way to start your day. If you're in a hurry, toss one in a food storage container to enjoy once you get to work. If you have more time, pop one in the microwave for 30 seconds, then top with a little milk and enjoy!

10 of 13 Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Time Inc. This baked oatmeal is a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal for an unexpected morning treat. There are so many different ways to add a little something extra to this recipe: Add fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Add toasted coconut flakes. Add chocolate chips for chocolate lovers. You could also add extra nuts and seeds.

11 of 13 Breakfast Lemon-Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond A cross between muffins and baked oatmeal, these oatmeal cakes are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack. If you prefer to use fresh blueberries, they're an equal swap for the frozen in this recipe. You can also make a double batch and enjoy one during the week and store the other batch in the freezer to savor later.

12 of 13 Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Enjoy all the classic flavors of carrot cake in these healthy oatmeal cakes. Shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite. Chopping the raisins helps distribute them throughout the batter. These oatmeal cakes are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, but also make for a great snack.