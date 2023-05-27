22 Restaurant Copycat Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Breakfast sandwiches, fruity pancakes and eggs made your favorite way: these copycat recipes will have you whipping up your favorite restaurant breakfast dishes at home. Plus, they're highly-rated with four- and five-star reviews, so we know you'll want to add them to your breakfast rotation ASAP. Recipes like our Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes and Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites are delicious and healthy alternatives to your go-to restaurant order.

01 of 22 Eggs Benedict Casserole View Recipe An eggs Benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.

02 of 22 Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes View Recipe This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.

03 of 22 Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites View Recipe Jamie Vespa Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.

04 of 22 Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros View Recipe Eric Wolfinger One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They're served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn't part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like "Cayucos Cowboy" is pretty tasty.

05 of 22 Lemon Pancakes View Recipe Caitlin Bensel Lemon zest and juice add zip and brightness to these easy lemon pancakes. Top them off with honey or maple syrup, butter and a pinch of lemon zest for an added citrusy kick.

06 of 22 Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach View Recipe Ali Redmond Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.

07 of 22 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

08 of 22 Stuffed French Toast View Recipe One slice of French toast oozing with cream cheese and drizzled with melted fruit spread does not have many more calories or grams of fat than a bowl of most breakfast cereals.

09 of 22 Air-Fryer Bacon View Recipe Jacob Fox Why use a skillet when you can make crispy air-fryer bacon? Using your air fryer is a clean and splatter-free way to cook bacon for a small group. Pouring out the drippings between batches is key to prevent smoking.

10 of 22 Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps View Recipe Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.

11 of 22 10-Minute Spinach Omelet View Recipe Carson Downing This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

12 of 22 Apple Ricotta Pancakes View Recipe These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.

13 of 22 Sheet-Pan Huevos Rancheros View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis A sheet pan and a blender are the keys to success for this easy twist on a classic Mexican egg recipe that works just as well for dinner as it does for breakfast or brunch. Serve with creamy refried beans or garlicky black beans to make this meal even more comforting.

14 of 22 Morning Glory Muffins View Recipe These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.

15 of 22 Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce View Recipe Greg DuPree Here we swap in roasted cauliflower steaks for the typical English muffins to pack veggie servings into your morning meal. Turmeric's sunny hue gives the sauce hollandaise vibes—yet is much simpler to make.

16 of 22 Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet View Recipe This breakfast skillet with eggs and hash browns is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast.

17 of 22 Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps View Recipe This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.

18 of 22 Chocolate Waffles with Strawberries & Cream View Recipe Photographer / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Chelsea Zimmer Hall, Prop Styling / Lydia Pursell Here we stir cocoa powder into a classic waffle batter to yield rich, chocolaty waffles. Topped with homemade whipped cream and fresh strawberry slices, this decadent brunch could even pass as dessert.

19 of 22 Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives View Recipe The secret to getting these scrambled eggs creamy is whisking plain kefir into the uncooked eggs. Using the French method for soft curds, the beaten eggs are cooked slowly. For the best results, use a nonstick pan.

20 of 22 Vegan Pancakes View Recipe Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.

21 of 22 Vegetable Omelets View Recipe Enjoy this veggie omelet for breakfast or dinner. Pair it with potatoes or slice of toast for a complete meal.