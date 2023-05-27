22 Restaurant Copycat Breakfast Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Published on May 27, 2023
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

Breakfast sandwiches, fruity pancakes and eggs made your favorite way: these copycat recipes will have you whipping up your favorite restaurant breakfast dishes at home. Plus, they're highly-rated with four- and five-star reviews, so we know you'll want to add them to your breakfast rotation ASAP. Recipes like our Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes and Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites are delicious and healthy alternatives to your go-to restaurant order.

01 of 22

Eggs Benedict Casserole

7115475.jpg

An eggs Benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.

02 of 22

Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes

3758532.jpg

This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe adds mini-chocolate chips and mashed banana to the 100% whole-wheat flour base. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.

03 of 22

Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites

a recipe photo of the Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites
Jamie Vespa

Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.

04 of 22

Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros

Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros
Eric Wolfinger

One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They're served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn't part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like "Cayucos Cowboy" is pretty tasty.

05 of 22

Lemon Pancakes

Lemon Pancakes
Caitlin Bensel

Lemon zest and juice add zip and brightness to these easy lemon pancakes. Top them off with honey or maple syrup, butter and a pinch of lemon zest for an added citrusy kick.

06 of 22

Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach

Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burrito with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach
Ali Redmond

Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.

07 of 22

Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

a recipe photo of the Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman

Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

08 of 22

Stuffed French Toast

5177678.jpg

One slice of French toast oozing with cream cheese and drizzled with melted fruit spread does not have many more calories or grams of fat than a bowl of most breakfast cereals.

09 of 22

Air-Fryer Bacon

cooked bacon on a white platter
Jacob Fox

Why use a skillet when you can make crispy air-fryer bacon? Using your air fryer is a clean and splatter-free way to cook bacon for a small group. Pouring out the drippings between batches is key to prevent smoking.

10 of 22

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.

11 of 22

10-Minute Spinach Omelet

10-Minute Spinach Omelet
Carson Downing

This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

12 of 22

Apple Ricotta Pancakes

Apple Ricotta Pancakes

These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.

13 of 22

Sheet-Pan Huevos Rancheros

a recipe photo of the Sheet-Pan Huevos Rancheros on a sheet pan alongside a bowl of cheese and a serving spatula
Photographer: Brie Goldman Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

A sheet pan and a blender are the keys to success for this easy twist on a classic Mexican egg recipe that works just as well for dinner as it does for breakfast or brunch. Serve with creamy refried beans or garlicky black beans to make this meal even more comforting.

14 of 22

Morning Glory Muffins

4525960.jpg

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.

15 of 22

Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce

Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce
Greg DuPree

Here we swap in roasted cauliflower steaks for the typical English muffins to pack veggie servings into your morning meal. Turmeric's sunny hue gives the sauce hollandaise vibes—yet is much simpler to make.

16 of 22

Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

This breakfast skillet with eggs and hash browns is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast.

17 of 22

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

5454619.jpg

This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.

18 of 22

Chocolate Waffles with Strawberries & Cream

chocolate waffles with strawberries and cream
Photographer / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Chelsea Zimmer Hall, Prop Styling / Lydia Pursell

Here we stir cocoa powder into a classic waffle batter to yield rich, chocolaty waffles. Topped with homemade whipped cream and fresh strawberry slices, this decadent brunch could even pass as dessert.

19 of 22

Creamy Scrambled Eggs with Chives

creamy scrambled eggs with chives

The secret to getting these scrambled eggs creamy is whisking plain kefir into the uncooked eggs. Using the French method for soft curds, the beaten eggs are cooked slowly. For the best results, use a nonstick pan.

20 of 22

Vegan Pancakes

4479547.jpg

Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.

21 of 22

Vegetable Omelets

5177852.jpg

Enjoy this veggie omelet for breakfast or dinner. Pair it with potatoes or slice of toast for a complete meal.

22 of 22

Quick Breakfast Taco

3756354.jpg

A smaller cousin of the breakfast burrito, the breakfast taco made with reduced-fat Cheddar and egg substitute is a satisfying and healthy breakfast option.

