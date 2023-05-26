15 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes

All you need is 5 minutes to whip up one of these nutritious breakfast recipes. Highlighting prebiotic and probiotic-rich ingredients like bananas, kefir, watermelon and yogurt in each bite, these easy breakfasts can help support your gut health and healthy digestion. Recipes like our Pecan Butter & Pear Toast and Creamy Strawberry Smoothie are quick and healthy choices for busy mornings.

01 of 15 Apple & Peanut Butter Toast View Recipe A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

02 of 15 Creamy Strawberry Smoothie View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

03 of 15 Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups View Recipe These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.

04 of 15 Pecan Butter & Pear Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

05 of 15 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

06 of 15 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

07 of 15 Berry-Kefir Smoothie View Recipe Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

08 of 15 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

09 of 15 Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

10 of 15 Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie View Recipe Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

11 of 15 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

12 of 15 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl View Recipe For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

13 of 15 Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie View Recipe Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.

14 of 15 Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.