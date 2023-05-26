15 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on May 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

All you need is 5 minutes to whip up one of these nutritious breakfast recipes. Highlighting prebiotic and probiotic-rich ingredients like bananas, kefir, watermelon and yogurt in each bite, these easy breakfasts can help support your gut health and healthy digestion. Recipes like our Pecan Butter & Pear Toast and Creamy Strawberry Smoothie are quick and healthy choices for busy mornings.

01 of 15

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

02 of 15

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie

Creamy Strawberry Smoothie
It's hard to beat this recipe for quick and easy strawberry smoothies. All you need is five ingredients and five minutes. It's versatile too: you can use any unsweetened milk for creaminess, your preferred yogurt, and the maple syrup or honey is optional. The vanilla extract acts as a great flavor backdrop that will work with most fruits. Get blending!

03 of 15

Peanut Butter-Banana Roll-Ups

4526735.jpg

These healthy roll-ups with peanut butter and bananas make eating lunch fun! Kids will love the bite-sized version of this sandwich. Try sunflower seed butter as an allergy-friendly alternative.

04 of 15

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast
For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

05 of 15

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

06 of 15

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

07 of 15

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

08 of 15

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

77581.jpg

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

09 of 15

Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

4582993.jpg

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

10 of 15

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

4784570.jpg

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

11 of 15

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

12 of 15

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

13 of 15

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

3759445.jpg

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.

14 of 15

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.

15 of 15

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4582987.jpg

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

