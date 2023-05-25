18 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners That Support Gut Health

These dinners are packed with gut-healthy and anti-inflammatory foods, helping you meet your nutritional needs. Combining anti-inflammatory ingredients like whole-wheat pasta and fish with gut-healthy ingredients like legumes, garlic and onions can help support healthy digestion. Plus, these meals can help combat pesky symptoms of chronic inflammation like joint stiffness and mental fog. Recipes like our Pan-Seared Cod with Radish & Lentil Salad and Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili are healthy and delicious choices for dinner tonight.

01 of 18 Pan-Seared Cod with Radish & Lentil Salad View Recipe Jason Donnelly This pan-seared cod pairs with a whole-grain mustard vinaigrette for a pop of tangy flavor that elevates this simply cooked piece of fish.

02 of 18 Lemon-Garlic Dump Dinner with Chicken, Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts View Recipe Caitlin Bensel Tender chicken breast is bathed in a lemony marinade that brings a bright pop of flavor to this one-dish meal. The vegetables get crispy edges and, along with the juicy chicken, make this a winning combo.

03 of 18 Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili View Recipe Photographer/Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist/Kay Clarke, Food Stylist/Emily Nabors Hall Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.

04 of 18 Smothered Chicken Breasts in Onion Gravy View Recipe Jacob Fox Gravy gets a bad rap because it's often made with fat drippings or served over fried meat, but it's not inherently unhealthy. Chef and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Virginia Willis says, "I love gravy; in my mind there are rivers of it in heaven! Using a minimum amount of oil to make the roux reduces calories. The result is good, country-style cooking—always welcome on my weight-loss plan."

05 of 18 Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus View Recipe This one-pan salmon recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

06 of 18 Roasted Chicken Thighs with Pear-Mustard Sauce View Recipe Jacob Fox The sauce in this recipe is inspired by the flavors of pear mostarda—the sweet, spicy and fruity Italian condiment. Using both Dijon mustard and mustard seeds provides a bit of bite and an extra pop of texture.

07 of 18 Braised Black Lentil & Quinoa Bowls View Recipe Ali Redmond These healthy vegetarian bowls feature black lentils braised in spices like thyme and smoked paprika. Riced cauliflower and quinoa bulk up the dish to make it satisfying for any weeknight dinner. A creamy yogurt topping finishes the recipe.

08 of 18 Oven-Baked Salmon with Charred Onions & Old Bay Radishes View Recipe The charred onion puree is both smoky and sweet, a nice foil for this simple baked salmon recipe. Serve this healthy salmon recipe with a glass of crisp, dry rosé for an easy dinner that's special enough for company. Environmental note: If you are deciding between farmed and wild salmon for this recipe, you should know that either one can be a sustainable choice: While farmed salmon historically has gotten a bad rap, many options now rate as Best Choice and Good Alternative by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Use wild Pacific salmon if you prefer (most comes from well-managed fisheries), but check for doneness a few minutes early as it's typically leaner.

09 of 18 White Bean Soup with Pasta View Recipe Jacob Fox We use mirepoix—a combination of onion, celery and carrots—to flavor this white bean soup. Keep a store-bought bag of the mixture in your freezer to ensure you always have some on hand without worrying about it going bad.

10 of 18 One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake View Recipe photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

11 of 18 Grilled Salmon Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette View Recipe Homemade raspberry dressing? You bet. Prep it a day ahead and this easy salmon salad will come together in no time.

12 of 18 Creamy Chicken & Asparagus Pasta View Recipe Fred Hardy This creamy chicken and asparagus pasta is a quick, warming meal all cooked in one pot. The cream cheese adds a silky texture to the sauce, while fresh asparagus and lemon brighten the dish.

13 of 18 Skillet Lemon-Garlic Salmon View Recipe Jacob Fox This ultra-quick one-skillet lemon-garlic salmon recipe features plenty of lemony flavors from both zest and juice. Garlic adds a savory note.

14 of 18 Chhole (Chickpea Curry) View Recipe This healthy Indian recipe is a flavorful chickpea curry that you can make in just 20 minutes. Also called chana masala, this dish is a comforting and delicious dinner.

15 of 18 Grilled Chicken with Farro & Roasted Cauliflower View Recipe You can find farro in most grocery stores, near the rice. If you can't find farro, you can use wheat berries or brown rice instead; cook according to package directions.

16 of 18 Instant Pot Vegetarian White Chili View Recipe Parsnips lend a wonderful sweet and nutty flavor to this healthy white bean chili. Using an Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker) means this hearty chili can be ready in under an hour, but it still tastes like it's simmered away for hours. Pureeing some of the chili gives the stew a nice creaminess, but feel free to skip that step to save time. Garnish the chili with cheese and sour cream for a richer meal, or serve it as-is to keep it vegan.

17 of 18 Greek Stuffed Eggplant View Recipe This Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is filled with veggies and flavors of the Mediterranean. The dish is easy to pull together and the addition of cumin gives it a sweet, earthy note.