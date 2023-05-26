Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in May

This May, fresh and easy recipes took the spotlight as our most popular dishes. Quick dinners, veggie sandwiches and anti-inflammatory snacks were clicked on the most by EatingWell readers this month, and we can see why. Recipes like our Cucumber Salad Sandwich and Instant-Pot Mujadara are healthy and tasty choices that will be added to your meal rotation once you try them.

01 of 25 This Cucumber Salad Sandwich Is a Light & Simple Lunch Idea View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

02 of 25 Instant-Pot Mujadara View Recipe Jennifer Causey Lentils and rice have been served together across the Middle East for centuries; they make a nutritious and satisfying vegetarian meal. This Instant Pot version is inspired by Lebanese mujadara, a variation that combines lentils, rice and caramelized onions.

03 of 25 Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Time Inc. This baked oatmeal is a mix between an oatmeal bar and traditional creamy breakfast oatmeal for an unexpected morning treat. There are so many different ways to add a little something extra to this recipe: Add fresh fruit like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. Add toasted coconut flakes. Add chocolate chips for chocolate lovers. You could also add extra nuts and seeds.

04 of 25 Cranberry-Walnut Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly We swap chickpeas in for chicken to create a satisfying vegetarian main that's perfect for lunch. Cranberries add a sweet-tart flavor, while toasted walnuts and celery provide crunch. Serve over leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

05 of 25 Spinach & Mushroom Quiche View Recipe This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

06 of 25 Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

07 of 25 Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

08 of 25 This 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap Will Become Your New Go-To Lunch View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

09 of 25 Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie View Recipe This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

10 of 25 Caprese Sandwich View Recipe Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

11 of 25 These Garlic-Butter Cauliflower Bites Taste Even Better Than Garlic Knots View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle These garlic-butter cauliflower bites are inspired by the crowd-pleasing flavors of classic garlic knots. Here we ditch the bread in favor of cauliflower and use a combo of butter and extra-virgin olive oil for roasting that helps keep saturated fat in check. The combination of garlic and Parmesan cheese delivers on the classic savory flavor. Serve this easy side with roasted chicken or pork or enjoy as an appetizer with a side of marinara for dipping.

12 of 25 The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

13 of 25 Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan View Recipe This one-pan chicken pasta combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.

14 of 25 Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

15 of 25 Cucumber Sandwich View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

16 of 25 Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Diana Chistruga Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

17 of 25 Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.

18 of 25 Quick & Easy Green Beans View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Here's a fast, efficient way to cook green beans (and other vegetables), eliminating the fuss of bringing a large pot of water to a boil or draining the veggies.

19 of 25 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

20 of 25 Simple Cabbage Salad View Recipe Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.

21 of 25 Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus View Recipe This one-pan salmon recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

22 of 25 Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup View Recipe Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.

23 of 25 Cinnamon-Roll Overnight Oats View Recipe It takes just minutes to assemble this healthy no-cook breakfast, and you'll have meal-prepped grab-and-go breakfasts on hand for the rest of the week. Top these delicious vegan oats—inspired by classic cinnamon bun flavors—with fresh or frozen fruit and your favorite nuts and seeds.

24 of 25 Avocado Hummus View Recipe This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.