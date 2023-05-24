10 New High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on May 24, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

a recipe photo of the acai bowls
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

From veggie-packed frittatas to air-fryer French toasts, these brand-new breakfast recipes were just published on EatingWell's website this year. Plus, they're packed with protein with at least 15 grams per serving, making them satisfying options that will keep you fueled and energized until your next meal. Recipes like our Strata with Goat Cheese & Asparagus and Peanut Butter Pancakes are delicious and nutritious choices you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 10

Strata with Goat Cheese & Asparagus

a recipe photo of the Strata with Goat Cheese & Asparagus
Photographer: Stacy K. Allen. Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

With a fluffy and light texture, this strata makes the perfect breakfast or brunch dish. Crumbles of goat cheese ensure each bite is salty and creamy. If the goat cheese is soft, place it in the fridge to harden, which will make crumbling easier.

02 of 10

Greek Salad Omelet Wrap

a recipe photo of Greek Salad Omelet Wrap
Sara Haas

Would you rather have a salad or a wrap for dinner? Wait, why not both! This protein-packed meal features Greek salad tucked into an egg-white wrap. It also makes for a delicious breakfast.

03 of 10

Acai Bowl

a recipe photo of the acai bowls
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This homemade acai bowl recipe makes for a delicious breakfast any day of the week. Acai can be very tart, so blending it with banana, coconut water and mixed berries adds sweetness to help balance the flavors. Feel free to switch up the toppings depending on your preferences.

04 of 10

Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

a recipe photo of the Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman

Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

05 of 10

Air-Fryer Chicken Sausage & Veggie Frittata

a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Chicken Sausage & Veggie Frittata
Jason Donnelly

Packed with chard, tomatoes, scallions and chicken sausage, this healthy frittata makes the perfect breakfast for two.

06 of 10

Air-Fryer French Toast

a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer French Toast
Jason Donnelly

The air fryer in this air-fryer French toast recipe delivers a crispy outside and tender middle, with all the classic flavors dressed up with fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.

07 of 10

Potato Frittata

a recipe photo of the Potato Frittata
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This potato frittata is packed with fresh herbs and vegetables. Dill havarti adds a creamy, mild flavor to the dish. The frittata releases easily from the cast-iron pan, revealing a savory crust on the bottom that adds flavor and texture.

08 of 10

Peanut Butter Pancakes

a recipe photo of the Peanut Butter Pancakes served on a plate with creamy peanut butter and syrup
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

Peanut butter lovers will love these nutty peanut butter pancakes that are slathered in peanut butter and sprinkled with additional chopped peanuts. They're subtly sweet on their own, but if you want them sweeter, drizzle with additional maple syrup.

09 of 10

Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks

a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks
Jason Donnelly

This air-fryer French toast recipe cuts the toast into strips that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and perfect for dipping into maple syrup or your favorite fruit compote.

10 of 10

Air-Fryer Breakfast Bowl

a recipe photo of the Air Fryer Breakfast Bowls served in a bowl
Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

These savory breakfast bowls make excellent use of the air fryer. The tortilla is the perfect vehicle for scooping up the egg, pepper and tomato filling—plus it can soak up the runny egg yolk. Lime juice adds brightness to finish the dish.

