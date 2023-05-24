10 New High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

From veggie-packed frittatas to air-fryer French toasts, these brand-new breakfast recipes were just published on EatingWell 's website this year. Plus, they're packed with protein with at least 15 grams per serving, making them satisfying options that will keep you fueled and energized until your next meal. Recipes like our Strata with Goat Cheese & Asparagus and Peanut Butter Pancakes are delicious and nutritious choices you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 10 Strata with Goat Cheese & Asparagus View Recipe Photographer: Stacy K. Allen. Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman With a fluffy and light texture, this strata makes the perfect breakfast or brunch dish. Crumbles of goat cheese ensure each bite is salty and creamy. If the goat cheese is soft, place it in the fridge to harden, which will make crumbling easier.

02 of 10 Greek Salad Omelet Wrap View Recipe Sara Haas Would you rather have a salad or a wrap for dinner? Wait, why not both! This protein-packed meal features Greek salad tucked into an egg-white wrap. It also makes for a delicious breakfast.

03 of 10 Acai Bowl View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This homemade acai bowl recipe makes for a delicious breakfast any day of the week. Acai can be very tart, so blending it with banana, coconut water and mixed berries adds sweetness to help balance the flavors. Feel free to switch up the toppings depending on your preferences.

04 of 10 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

05 of 10 Air-Fryer Chicken Sausage & Veggie Frittata View Recipe Jason Donnelly Packed with chard, tomatoes, scallions and chicken sausage, this healthy frittata makes the perfect breakfast for two.

06 of 10 Air-Fryer French Toast View Recipe Jason Donnelly The air fryer in this air-fryer French toast recipe delivers a crispy outside and tender middle, with all the classic flavors dressed up with fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.

07 of 10 Potato Frittata View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This potato frittata is packed with fresh herbs and vegetables. Dill havarti adds a creamy, mild flavor to the dish. The frittata releases easily from the cast-iron pan, revealing a savory crust on the bottom that adds flavor and texture.

08 of 10 Peanut Butter Pancakes View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Peanut butter lovers will love these nutty peanut butter pancakes that are slathered in peanut butter and sprinkled with additional chopped peanuts. They're subtly sweet on their own, but if you want them sweeter, drizzle with additional maple syrup.

09 of 10 Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks View Recipe Jason Donnelly This air-fryer French toast recipe cuts the toast into strips that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and perfect for dipping into maple syrup or your favorite fruit compote.