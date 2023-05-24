17 Veggie Sandwiches You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on May 24, 2023
cucumber caprese sandwich
Photo: Brie Passano

These veggie-packed sandwiches are perfect for any day of the week. With four- and five-star ratings, these delicious and healthy sandwiches are bound to be added to your lunch rotation. Recipes like our Cucumber Salad Sandwich and Green Goddess Sandwich will have you looking forward to your packed lunch—yes, really.

01 of 17

Cucumber Salad Sandwich

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Salad Sandwich
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

02 of 17

Tomato Sandwiches with Roasted Garlic & Basil Aioli

Tomato Sandwich Roasted Garlic Basil Aioli
Brittany Conerly

These tomato sandwiches feature thick slices of fresh summer tomatoes plus homemade garlic aioli. To avoid a soggy sandwich, we toast the bread and draw moisture out of the tomatoes by placing them on paper towels and sprinkling them with a little salt.

03 of 17

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

5121276.jpg

Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.

04 of 17

Cucumber Caprese Sandwich

cucumber caprese sandwich
Brie Passano

We added cucumber and greens to the tomato to make this refreshing cucumber caprese sandwich flavored with pesto, fresh mozzarella and a sweet balsamic glaze.

05 of 17

Pickled Beet, Arugula & Herbed Goat Cheese Sandwich

Pickled Beet, Arugula & Herbed Goat Cheese Sandwich
Jacob Fox

This pickled beet, arugula and goat cheese sandwich is peppery with creamy notes from the goat cheese and sweet and tangy undertones from the pickled beets. Chopped walnuts add nuttiness and crunch to this easy sandwich.

06 of 17

Green Goddess Sandwich

green goddess sandwich
Victor Protasio

This green goddess sandwich is a fresh and satisfying sandwich. The dressing packs a flavorful punch with capers and lemon juice. The cucumber and sprouts add nice crunch, and the seasoned avocado brings in the creaminess.

07 of 17

Loaded Cucumber & Avocado Sandwich

loaded cucumber and avocado sandwich
Jacob Fox

This loaded cucumber-and-avocado sandwich is filled with creamy avocado and crispy cucumbers. Ricotta cheese mixed with extra-sharp Cheddar adds flavor while sliced red peppers offer a splash of color.

08 of 17

Veggie Sandwich

veggie sandwich

There's no chance of getting the afternoon munchies when you fuel up with this vegan veggie sandwich filled with fiber and healthy fats, plus fruit on the side. It'll keep you energized until dinner. Feel free to swap in your other favorite sandwich vegetables, sprouts or greens.

09 of 17

Baked Falafel Sandwiches

baked falafel sandwich

This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.

10 of 17

Cucumber Sandwich

Cucumber Sandwich
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

11 of 17

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

3858974.jpg

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

12 of 17

Copycat Joe & the Juice's Tunacado Sandwich

a recipe photo of the Copycat Joe and the Juice Tunacado Sandwich cut in half
Photographer: Fred Hardy, Food Stylist: Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Inspired by the viral sandwich from Joe & the Juice, we put our twist on the popular tuna-avocado sandwich. Adding chili crisp to the pesto adds delicious flavor, while processing the tuna with avocado creates a wonderfully creamy spread. These sandwiches are packed with texture and flavor, and will quickly make their way into your weekly lunch rotation.

13 of 17

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

14 of 17

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

15 of 17

Chicken Pesto Panini

8179725.jpg

In this chicken pesto panini recipe, the extra-thin bread gets nice and crispy, the mozzarella melts beautifully and the arugula adds a fresh and peppery note to complement the pesto. It's a delicious and easy panini to throw together!

16 of 17

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

17 of 17

Loaded Veggie Club Sandwich

Loaded Veggie Club Sandwich
Jacob Fox

This loaded veggie club sandwich is layered with plenty of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots, with bacon, Cheddar cheese and an extra slice of bread in the middle adding savory flavors. Make sure your bread is sliced thinly to help keep the sandwich together.

