30-Day Vegan Smoothie Plan

30 days, 30 smoothies: this smoothie plan will keep your morning routine healthy and delicious. While these dairy-free drinks fit well into a vegan eating pattern , anyone can enjoy these tasty options. Plus, they're an easy way to add fruit and veggies to your diet. Recipes like our Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie and Vegan Smoothie Bowl are perfect for a refreshing breakfast or a midday pick-me-up.

01 of 30 Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.

02 of 30 Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie View Recipe A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.

03 of 30 Carrot Smoothie View Recipe Diana Chistruga This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.

04 of 30 Vegan Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

05 of 30 Aloe Smoothie View Recipe Jamie Vespa Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating—or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.

06 of 30 Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie View Recipe Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.

07 of 30 Mango Raspberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

08 of 30 Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie View Recipe Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair. Try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.

09 of 30 Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie View Recipe To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.

10 of 30 Whipped Matcha Fruit Smoothies View Recipe Taste the rainbow with this whipped, fruity version of a matcha latte. Just blend your preferred nondairy milk with frozen fruit for the base, then top with a whipped matcha foam that uses aquafaba--the liquid from a can of chickpeas--to make the beverage completely vegan. (The drink also works very well with cow's milk if you don't mind it not being vegan.) A pinch of sugar subtly enhances the matcha's bitterness, but feel free to add more to your taste.

11 of 30 Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.

12 of 30 Creamy Watermelon Smoothie View Recipe Victor Protasio This creamy vegan watermelon smoothie has a subtle coconut flavor thanks to coconut-milk yogurt. Strawberries add color and banana adds a smooth texture while letting the watermelon flavor shine through.

13 of 30 Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie View Recipe Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.

14 of 30 Cherry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.

15 of 30 Coconut Blueberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.

16 of 30 Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie View Recipe Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.

17 of 30 Kale & Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber When you really need to eat your greens, go for this smoothie that packs both kale and spinach into every sip. Kiwi and dates add natural sweetness, and almond butter and almond milk keep you full.

18 of 30 Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie View Recipe Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

19 of 30 Carrot-Apple Smoothie View Recipe Fred Hardy This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.

20 of 30 Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.

21 of 30 Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Strawberries and banana are the sneaky way to hide the fact that there's 1 1/2 cups of spinach in this smoothie. It's so berry delicious that you'll be making it every morning.

22 of 30 Blueberry & Avocado Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Just four ingredients combine for a refreshing, just-sweet-enough smoothie that's a real treat. Blueberries add the sweet, fruity flavor and avocado adds a creamy, smooth texture to this healthy smoothie.

23 of 30 Mango & Kale Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.

24 of 30 Chocolate Avocado Shake View Recipe This rich, healthy chocolate shake recipe is dairy-free and gets its creaminess from avocado instead of ice cream. If you aren't avoiding dairy, you can use regular low-fat milk and any type of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips in place of the nondairy chocolate chips.

25 of 30 Wake-Up Smoothie View Recipe With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.

26 of 30 Pineapple Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Eva Kolenko Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

27 of 30 Strawberry-Almond Smoothie View Recipe Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.

28 of 30 Thermos-Ready Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a protein and fiber-rich drink to go.

29 of 30 Mermaid Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Channel your inner mythical creature with a colorful smoothie bowl that's fun to make and eat. Look for blue spirulina powder, a protein-rich supplement made from blue-green algae, at natural-foods stores or order it online.