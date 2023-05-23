Our 20 Best New Recipes You'll Want to Make This Summer

These recipes are highly-rated and were shared in the past two months, so we're confident that you're going to love them. Featuring bright summer flavors like berries, fresh herbs and leafy greens, you can enjoy a delicious and healthy meal well-suited for the season. Recipes like our Summer Blueberry Salad with Toasted Pecans & Feta and 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap will become staples in your summer meal rotation.

01 of 20 Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta View Recipe Elizabeth Laseter This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw. The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels.

02 of 20 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

03 of 20 20-Minute Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This creamy lemon and dill skillet chicken recipe is a true crowd-pleaser and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner. Chicken cutlets cook quickly, taking this recipe from skillet to table in only 20 minutes. The drippings and fond from the pan are at the heart of the tangy, vibrant pan sauce that you serve with the chicken. Drizzle any extra over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes served on the side.

04 of 20 Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

05 of 20 Seven-Spice Jollof Rice View Recipe Jason Donnelly This spicy rice recipe originated in Senegal but is popular throughout Western Africa. Serve it alongside your choice of grilled, roasted or stewed meat and fried plantains.

06 of 20 Cabbage Steaks au Poivre View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst We gave steak au poivre a vegetarian spin by using tender cabbage in place of the steak. Crushed black pepper and the classic brandy-based sauce both seep into the folds of the sweet roasted cabbage, making every bite special.

07 of 20 Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower, Claire Spollen You'll be amazed how crisp these schnitzel-inspired cutlets get with only 6 minutes of cooking.

08 of 20 Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette View Recipe Sara Haas In our humble opinion, the dressing makes this salad. Tangy and zesty with a bit of a crunch from the shallots, this cilantro-mint-shallot vinaigrette will quickly become your go-to. Make the dressing and chop up the veggies while you wait for the pasta to cook, then mix everything and enjoy!

09 of 20 Banana-Mango Smoothie View Recipe William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey Start your day with a flavorful fruit smoothie. This smoothie is as delicious as breakfast, but also serves well as an afternoon snack or even a frosty dessert.

10 of 20 Sheet-Pan Shrimp, Pineapple & Peppers with Rice View Recipe Greg Dupree This incredibly easy seafood dinner uses fresh pineapple and a teriyaki-style sauce a sweet-and-tangy flavor profile. The pineapple also concentrates as it bakes and helps keep the rice mixture from becoming too dry. Rather than spreading the rice to the far edges of the sheet pan, keep it closer to the center and layer the vegetables and shrimp on top. This way their juices seep right into the rice, and the teriyaki drizzle coats every bite.

11 of 20 Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall These fresh vegetarian tacos with zucchini and corn take advantage of summer's best produce. The chipotle-infused refried beans add a layer of heat. For vegan tacos, skip the queso fresco and add chopped avocado in its place.

12 of 20 Lobster Roll View Recipe Becky Luigart-Stayner; Mary Catherine Muir We might be a little biased, but we think this is the best lobster roll recipe of all time. This is the classic New England lobster roll recipe: a basic hot dog bun filled with lobster salad. There are no fancy seasonings here; the lobster is showcased in a simple mayonnaise dressing. This salad is also great over greens for a main dish.

13 of 20 Cucumber Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

14 of 20 Light & Airy Whipped Cottage Cheese View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Give this whipped cottage cheese recipe your own spin by making it with your favorite fresh herbs. You can use it as a dip with fresh veggies or as a sandwich spread.

15 of 20 Baked Mahi-Mahi View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This baked mahi-mahi is cooked on top of lemon slices that impart their flavor through the fish, which is complemented by the buttery garlic and herb sauce baked on top. We like the meatiness of mahi-mahi, but this simple technique works well with other fish too, like salmon, cod or halibut.

16 of 20 Garlic-Butter Cauliflower Bites View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle These garlic-butter cauliflower bites are inspired by the crowd-pleasing flavors of classic garlic knots. Here we ditch the bread in favor of cauliflower and use a combo of butter and extra-virgin olive oil for roasting that helps keep saturated fat in check. The combination of garlic and Parmesan cheese delivers on the classic savory flavor. Serve this easy side with roasted chicken or pork or enjoy as an appetizer with a side of marinara for dipping.

17 of 20 Rendang Jamur (Mushroom Rendang) View Recipe Jen Causey (Photo); Emily Nabors Hall (Food); Josh Hoggle (Props) Rendang is considered one of Indonesia's most treasured foods. Even though it originated with the Minangkabau people in West Sumatra, families throughout the archipelago have their own versions of this richly spiced dish. It's often made with beef, but this vegetarian version leans into the meaty texture of oyster mushrooms (although you can use whatever mushrooms you can find). The contributing editor who tested this recipe just gushed about how delicious this was, writing in her notes that she hoped everyone would try it—so we hope you do!

18 of 20 Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Garlic butter seeps into the folds of tender-crisp green cabbage wedges for a savory side that pairs well with everything from seafood to steak. Drizzle on an extra splash of vinegar after roasting if you prefer a little more tang.

19 of 20 Pulled Chicken Sandwiches View Recipe Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver Dinner guests are guaranteed to be impressed with this deceptively easy Pulled Chicken Sandwich recipe, which includes a seven-ingredient rub and a simple 15-minute sauce that comes together while the chicken grills. Serve on buns, over fresh greens, or on top of a baked potato for a filling dinner.