15 Lemon-Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

The tanginess of lemons and sweetness of blueberries is a flavor combination that we'll never get tired of—and EatingWell readers tend to agree. These sweet dishes are highly-rated with four- and five-star reviews, and they embrace these summer fruits in every bite. Recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Poke Cake and Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins are delicious treats you'll want to make again and again.

01 of 15 Lemon-Blueberry Poke Cake View Recipe Jacob Fox This lemon-blueberry poke cake is tender and light. Holes are poked into the cake after baking to let the tangy-sweet glaze seep in.

02 of 15 Breakfast Lemon-Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond A cross between muffins and baked oatmeal, these oatmeal cakes are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack. If you prefer to use fresh blueberries, they're an equal swap for the frozen in this recipe. You can also make a double batch and enjoy one during the week and store the other batch in the freezer to savor later.

03 of 15 Blueberry-Lemon-Ricotta Cupcakes View Recipe Caitlin Bensel These blueberry-lemon cupcakes are so light and delicious, it's hard to eat just one! The blueberries burst in your mouth and the glaze gives an extra boost of sweet-tart lemon flavor. Serve these easy cupcakes at a grown-up birthday party, bridal shower or brunch.

04 of 15 Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins View Recipe Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.

05 of 15 Lemon-Blueberry Bars View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis Sweet and tangy, these satisfying bars are great for dessert, a snack on the go, or as a treat tucked into a child's brown-bag lunch. Plus, they're packed with everyone's favorite antioxidant superfood: blueberries.

06 of 15 Blueberry-Lemon Zucchini Bread View Recipe This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. A combination of whole-wheat flour and oats in the batter make it more nutritious--and more interesting--than standard zucchini bread, too!

07 of 15 Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake View Recipe This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious—it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy—the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.

08 of 15 Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast View Recipe Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.

09 of 15 Blueberry Lemonade View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer This blueberry lemonade is just sweet enough, with gorgeous color and flavor from fresh blueberries. Whole lemons with a thinner skin add lemony flavor without bitterness from too much pith and peel.

10 of 15 Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes View Recipe This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.

11 of 15 Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream View Recipe This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.

12 of 15 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

13 of 15 Blueberries with Lemon Cream View Recipe Blending vanilla yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese creates a topping that's as virtuous as it is delicious. Any fresh berry can be used in this recipe.

14 of 15 Blueberry Lemonade Slushies View Recipe This super-refreshing fruit slushie is so easy to make and uses just three ingredients. Try it with strawberries and raspberries, too--these are great for a kids' party, but the adults will love them just as much (especially spiked with a little vodka or gin).