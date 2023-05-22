17 Low-Carb Dinners for Summer

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

If you're looking for a healthy and light option for dinner tonight, you've come to the right place. With only 14 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving, these evening meals can help you meet your nutritional goals. Plus, they're packed with summer produce like corn, peppers, greens, garlic and tomatoes, so they're well-suited for the season. Recipes like our Salmon Cobb Salad with Chipotle Dressing and Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Red Pepper & Arugula Relish are flavor-packed summer dinners you'll want to make for months to come.

01 of 17

Garlicky Grilled Steak & Kale Salad

Garlicky Grilled Steak & Kale Salad
Charlotte and Johnny Autry

A bright lemon, garlic and tarragon vinaigrette coats this salad topped with grilled steak. Since the grill is already fired up, we throw on some bread for homemade croutons.

02 of 17

Salmon Cobb Salad with Chipotle Dressing

3895399.jpg

Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce at large supermarkets.

03 of 17

Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper

Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper
Oxmoor House

For this baked flounder recipe, use fresh lemon, good olive oil, freshly ground peppercorns and garlic, and you'll never look at lemon pepper the same again. Serve with steamed asparagus.

04 of 17

Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Red Pepper & Arugula Relish

Chicken Cutlets with Roasted Red Pepper & Arugula Relish
Greg DuPree

Currants add a pop of sweetness to the roasted red pepper and arugula topping on this easy chicken cutlet recipe.

05 of 17

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

8060692.jpg

Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.

06 of 17

Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce

Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce
Oxmoor House

Large sea scallops are great for a fast and filling protein source any night of the week. They can be seared or sautéed and then added to salads and pastas or served solo as an entrée. Their mild taste and universal appeal make them a good host for complex flavors. Look for dry-packed sea scallops at your local seafood market. They haven't been soaked in a liquid solution, which increases their weight and sodium content.

07 of 17

Lemony Baked Salmon in Foil

a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Baked salmon in foil is a foolproof way to cook fish. The foil helps shield the salmon from the intense heat of the oven and locks in moisture to gently steam what's inside. Citrus and dill flavor the sauce formed in the packet to spoon over the fish when it's done baking. Salmon is one of the best foods to eat to fight inflammation. The fatty fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which may help tissues throughout our body.

08 of 17

Tofu & Watercress Salad with Mango & Avocado

Tofu & Watercress Salad with Mango & Avocado
Eva Kolenko

This tofu-topped watercress salad is a fresh, plant-based meal perfect for when you want something hearty but are looking to cut down on the meat. Salad ingredients like mango and avocado add tangy flavor and creamy texture to bring the dish together and level up your green salad or vegetable salad repertoire.

09 of 17

Salmon & Avocado Salad

Salmon & Avocado Salad

Tender salmon tops a hearty salad of red cabbage, carrots and avocados tossed with a creamy dill vinaigrette in this quick, easy dinner.

10 of 17

Shirataki Noodles with Chicken, Feta & Tomato

a recipe photo of the Shirataki Noodles with Feta and Tomato
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

We pair shirataki noodles with feta and tomatoes in this quick and vibrant dinner recipe. The tomatoes release their juices to create a glossy sauce that clings to the noodles and carries with it the flavors of garlic, oregano and basil. Crumbled feta and Kalamata olives add a briny punch.

11 of 17

Crispy Fish with Lemon-Dill Sauce

Crispy Fish with Lemon-Dill Sauce
Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver

Panko is the secret ingredient that makes these crispy, oven-fried fish fillets a family favorite. The lemon-dill sauce is the perfect compliment and great for dipping. For sustainability reasons, be sure to choose Alaskan cod, or substitute halibut or even tilapia.

12 of 17

Grilled Salmon with Blueberry Sauce

6127308.jpg

This quick and simple recipe pairs grilled salmon with a sweet and nutritious blueberry sauce. Serve it with steamed snap peas for a colorful and great-tasting meal.

13 of 17

20-Minute Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken

a recipe photo of the Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This creamy lemon and dill skillet chicken recipe is a true crowd-pleaser and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner. Chicken cutlets cook quickly, taking this recipe from skillet to table in only 20 minutes. The drippings and fond from the pan are at the heart of the tangy, vibrant pan sauce that you serve with the chicken. Drizzle any extra over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes served on the side.

14 of 17

Easy Baked Fish Fillets

Easy Baked Fish Fillets
Randy Mayor

Looking for a simple fish dinner? Skip the frozen fillets and try this easy recipe for baked, fresh fish fillets. With little prep involved, this is a great last-minute, easy dinner for the family. Any firm white fish works well. The breading is not too overwhelming, but adds a delicious crunch. Serve it with leafy greens or thinly sliced oven-baked potatoes.

15 of 17

The Best Tuna Salad Recipe for Sandwiches

a recipe photo of the Best Tuna Salad Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

The tuna salad in this easy recipe has crunch from the celery and apple, which also delivers a hint of sweetness. We use Greek-style yogurt in place of mayonnaise to bind everything together and to add a tangy, creamy finish. You could take this up a notch and make it a "Waldorf tuna salad" by adding 2 tablespoons toasted chopped walnuts, 3 tablespoons quartered small grapes and 1 tablespoon additional Greek yogurt. Serve over a bed of greens or between two slices of whole-grain bread.

16 of 17

Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
Jason Donnelly

Enjoy this filling and colorful salad for lunch or dinner. The dressing gets made in the same bowl that the salad is tossed in, so the greens absorb every bit of flavor.

17 of 17

Pan-Fried Bass

Pan-Fried Bass
Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr

These fish fillets have a crispy, crunchy exterior thanks to a combination of seasoned breadcrumbs and cornmeal. Serve with tartar sauce, white-and-wild rice and steamed broccoli.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Seared Halibut Fish Tacos With Cilantro Slaw recipe on a white plate for serving
14 New Fish & Seafood Dinners in Three Steps or Less
Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
20 Salmon Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken
30-Day High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Dinner Plan
a recipe photo of the Shirataki Noodles with Feta and Tomato
30 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli
31 Healthy Dinners to Make in May
a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
25 25-Minute Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes
25 Restaurant Copycat Salads You'll Want to Make Forever
3-Ingredient One Pot Lemon Chicken Pasta
30 Days of Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less
a collage of recipe photos from the A Month of Low Carb Dinners That Follow the Mediterranean Diet
A Month of Low-Carb Dinners That Follow the Mediterranean Diet
Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach
25 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners in 25 Minutes or Less
cast iron skillet with steak
30-Day Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinner Plan
Chicken Cutlets with Artichokes & Lemon-Dill Sauce
20 Healthy, Easy 20-Minute Dinners to Make in February
Grilled Chicken & Vegetable Salad
25 Mediterranean Diet Dinners in 25 Minutes or Less
grilled pork tenderloin with peach salsa
30-Day Low-Carb, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
Pesto Salmon
23 Dinners For When You've Eaten Too Many Carbs
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
38 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes