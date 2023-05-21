30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan

This 30-day breakfast plan can help relieve chronic inflammation in the body. Featuring ingredients like berries, eggs, nut butters and citrus fruits, these breakfasts boast anti-inflammatory properties and can help with reducing pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, mental fog and digestive issues. Recipes like our Roasted Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich and Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast are healthy morning meals you'll look forward to making all month long.

01 of 30 Roasted Sweet Potato Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This hearty breakfast sandwich will keep you energized and satisfied until lunch, no problem. The roasted sweet potatoes become creamy on the inside, while the whole-grain English muffins are a great crisp contrast. Plus, there's protein from fried eggs, making this sandwich as colorful as it is delicious.

02 of 30 Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries View Recipe Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

03 of 30 Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast View Recipe ted + chelsea cavanaugh For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.

04 of 30 Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts View Recipe This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

05 of 30 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

06 of 30 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

07 of 30 Avocado & Kale Omelet View Recipe Make this kale and avocado omelet for a satiating, high-protein breakfast. Fiber-rich kale will keep hunger at bay for longer in this healthy omelet recipe.

08 of 30 Slow-Cooker Overnight Oatmeal with Apples & Walnuts View Recipe This oatmeal recipe is great when you have guests and want to serve them a special breakfast. Everything cooks in the slow-cooker overnight--all you need to do in the morning is throw together the roasted apple and walnut topping, and serve!

09 of 30 Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

10 of 30 Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet View Recipe The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.

11 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Beans on Toast View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side.

12 of 30 Mushroom, Gruyère & Spinach Quiche View Recipe Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower Mushroom lovers, meet your new favorite quiche. This spinach mushroom quiche is loaded with savory flavors thanks to a brilliant combination of veggies, thyme, bacon, and gruyere. The texture is rich, but a serving only clocks in at 317 calories. Serve with a salad, or just make it the star of your springtime brunch repertoire.

13 of 30 Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast Is Like Eating Cheesecake for Breakfast View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

14 of 30 Chocolate-Raspberry Breakfast Banana Split View Recipe Carson Downing This fun, breakfast-friendly twist on a banana split swaps in yogurt for ice cream. Using strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) provides more protein for staying power. Plus, its thicker consistency holds its shape better to resemble a scoop of ice cream. Raspberries and peanuts give this PB&J vibes.

15 of 30 Sous Vide Eggs View Recipe A sous vide cooker gives these slow-cooked eggs a jammy, creamy center that resembles the perfect poached egg. Eat these eggs alone for a filling breakfast or snack, or serve them on toast or an English muffin for a simple eggs Benedict.

16 of 30 Peanut Butter Pancakes View Recipe Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster Peanut butter lovers will love these nutty peanut butter pancakes that are slathered in peanut butter and sprinkled with additional chopped peanuts. They're subtly sweet on their own, but if you want them sweeter, drizzle with additional maple syrup.

17 of 30 Spinach-Mushroom Frittata with Avocado Salad View Recipe Frittatas are like omelets, only easier--and they taste great hot, warm or cold. This vegetable-packed version is spiked with flavor and paired with a cool salad of lemony cucumbers and tomatoes with creamy avocado. This easy recipe is perfect for brunch, lunch or dinner!

18 of 30 Baked Oatmeal with Banana, Raisins & Walnuts View Recipe How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here, we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a healthy breakfast the whole family will love.

19 of 30 Avocado & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.

20 of 30 Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets View Recipe The flavors and textures in these baked eggs are inspired by spanakopita, the pie with Greek origins that encases spinach, onion, feta and eggs in crispy phyllo. These are muffin-size instead of pie-size, so there's no need for slicing and portioning when you're on the go in the morning.

21 of 30 Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Jamie Vespa Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

22 of 30 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

23 of 30 Blueberry Almond-Milk Pancakes View Recipe Jen Causey These blueberry almond-milk pancakes offer a tasty start to your day. Whole-wheat flour adds fiber and a nutty taste that complements the flavor of almond milk. Juicy blueberries add sweetness in every bite.

24 of 30 Cashew Butter & Clementine Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This three-ingredient toast uses a fresh clementine and cashew butter for a twist on the classic PB & J. Enjoy this toast for a quick breakfast or snack.

25 of 30 "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa View Recipe Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

26 of 30 Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps View Recipe This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.

27 of 30 Blueberry & Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Casey Barber Blueberry pancakes, anyone? This smoothie will make breakfast fans very happy, with the addition of oats for creaminess and body, plus oat milk and a touch of maple syrup.

28 of 30 Avocado Toast with Egg, Spinach & Salsa View Recipe In this satisfying avocado-egg toast recipe, try full-flavored, high-fiber bread, like a hearty slice of German-style rye or seeded multigrain from your favorite bakery. To turn this into a portable breakfast, swap the toast for a whole-wheat English muffin or wrap.

29 of 30 Coconut Blueberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.