11 Cottage Cheese Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 21, 2023
a recipe photo of the Whipped Cottage Cheese
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Cottage cheese is having its moment right now, so what better way to take advantage of the trend than to try these highly-rated recipes? With rave four- and five-star reviews, these delicious dishes make the most of cottage cheese. Recipes like our Whipped Cottage Cheese and Baked Mac & Cheese highlight the viral ingredient in healthy and tasty ways.

01 of 11

Light & Airy Whipped Cottage Cheese

a recipe photo of the Whipped Cottage Cheese
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Give this whipped cottage cheese recipe your own spin by making it with your favorite fresh herbs. You can use it as a dip with fresh veggies or as a sandwich spread.

02 of 11

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

Mac & cheese can be a true comfort on a gloomy day, and our healthy update takes advantage of extra-sharp Cheddar balanced with creamy low-fat cottage cheese and tucks a layer of spinach into the middle, which may help picky eaters down their vegetables. Whole-wheat pasta adds robust flavor and extra fiber.

03 of 11

Classic Greek Spanakopita

7903477.jpg

This savory Greek "pie" has a creamy spinach and feta cheese filling layered between sheets of crispy phyllo dough. While phyllo dough seems intimidating, it's very easy to work with when you get the hang of it! This recipe would make a welcome addition to any party or potluck.

04 of 11

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

05 of 11

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

4096528.jpg

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

06 of 11

Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites

a recipe photo of the Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites
Jamie Vespa

Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.

07 of 11

Quinoa Lasagna

3962017.jpg

This healthy quinoa lasagna recipe has a layer of quinoa (rather than noodles) along with vegetables, cheese and herbs. Though it tastes like comfort food, don't worry, this quinoa lasagna recipe is not too heavy--you'll still have room for dessert. To save time, use your favorite jarred tomato sauce in this vegetarian lasagna. (Adapted from "Quinoa Revolution" by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming; Pintail Books, 2012.)

08 of 11

Roasted Tomato & Asparagus Crustless Quiche

6054299.jpg

This crustless quiche recipe is a good choice for your next brunch, but it's also nice for a vegetarian dinner served with a side salad and a slice of focaccia.

09 of 11

Chickpea Salad

4457617.jpg

This satisfying chickpea salad is a delicious combination of textures, from crunchy cucumbers to crumbly feta. The dill ranch dressing adds creaminess, but a tangy vinaigrette would be just as good.

10 of 11

Sausage & Peppers Baked Ziti

3758243.jpg

This healthy baked ziti recipe doesn't require any chopping and is made on the stovetop, so it is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Using whole-wheat pasta adds fiber; opt for penne if whole-wheat ziti is hard to find.

11 of 11

Cottage Cheese Salad

3757600.jpg

Cottage cheese topped with crunchy bell pepper and sweet tomato makes for a satisfying afternoon snack or pair it with hearty whole-grain crackers for a light lunch.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
20 Mushroom Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole
13 Spring Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar
13 Muffin-Tin Egg Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Crustless Spinach & Asparagus Quiche with Gruyere
20 Quiche Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
3759130.jpg
26 Pasta Bake Recipes That Make Great Leftovers
Grilled Garlic Shrimp Pasta with Asparagus
30 Healthy Dinners to Make in April
Spinach, Feta, Rice Casserole
21 Spring Casserole Recipes That Are Bright and Delicious
a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
20 Creamy Pasta Bakes You'll Want to Make Forever
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
12 High-Protein Vegetarian Casserole Recipes
Skillet Tuna Noodle Casserole
15 Mediterranean Diet Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Baked Kale Salad with Crispy Quinoa
18 High-Protein Vegetarian Dinners for Spring
a collage of some of the 12 Low-Carb, High Protein Casserole Recipes
12 Low-Carb, High-Protein Casserole Recipes
Copycat Starbucks Pink Drink
12 Starbucks Copycat Recipes Worth Making, Not Buying
a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
21 Comforting, Creamy Dinner Casseroles with Three Steps or Less
Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet
23 Comfort-Food Breakfast Recipes for the Weekend