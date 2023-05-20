18 Healthy Snacks to Help You Sleep

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 20, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Photo: Jennifer Causey

Struggling to fall asleep at night? Try a handful of one of these delicious snack ideas. These snacks are packed with healthy compounds and nutrients like melatonin, omega-3s and magnesium that can help aid better sleep. Whether you're whipping up recipes like our Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate and Peanut-Butter Banana Cinnamon Toast before bed or preparing our Super-Seed Snack Bars and Banana-Peanut Granola Bars ahead of a busy day, these are satisfying and healthy choices to help when you're trying to hit the hay.

01 of 18

Air-Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs

a close-up of hard boiled eggs
Jacob Fox

These air-fryer hard-boiled eggs are a fuss-free way to cook hard-boiled eggs without boiling water. Having some hard-boiled eggs on hand is great for meal prep or an easy grab-and-go snack.

02 of 18

Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

4565827.jpg

Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.

03 of 18

Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate

5377510.jpg

Fresh veggies with dip, juicy fruit and even a sweet treat make up this easy-to-make picnic dinner that's great for packing up or enjoying at home. Plus, this combo excludes the most common allergens and food intolerances (it's free from dairy, eggs, soy, nuts and gluten) so just about everyone should be able to enjoy it without worrying. Store-bought white bean dip is a fast and convenient option but if you have the time and want to make your own, try the Garlic and White Bean Dip below.

04 of 18

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

05 of 18

Medium-Boiled Eggs

6610111.jpg

Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy texture that's delicious on toast, salads and so much more.

06 of 18

Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

4565825.jpg

Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.

07 of 18

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

4525973.jpg

Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

08 of 18

Super-Seed Snack Bars

6599209.jpg

Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.

09 of 18

Banana-Peanut Granola Bars

7861186.jpg

These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

10 of 18

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

4582989.jpg

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

11 of 18

Salmon Salad

3757101.jpg

Get out of your tuna salad rut and try salmon salad for a change. This version is spiked with olives, lemon, onion and capers.

12 of 18

Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie

3756352.jpg

With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.

13 of 18

Tart Cherry Nice Cream

Tart Cherry Nice Cream
Andrea Mathis

This easy vegan tart cherry nice cream—made from only a few simple ingredients—is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and also deliver a boost of melatonin that may help you get a more restful night's sleep.

14 of 18

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars

5615486.jpg

Full of oats, chocolate chips and chia seeds, these oatmeal bars are perfect for an on-the-go snack.

15 of 18

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Ana Cadena

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

16 of 18

Soy Sauce Eggs

3759316.jpg

Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.

17 of 18

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Jennifer Causey

Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

18 of 18

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Dark chocolate is drizzled on chunks of banana then frozen to make this sweet snack or dessert.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
mango fruit leather
22 Make-Ahead Snacks to Pack with Lunch
Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls
26 Low-Calorie Snacks for Diabetes
Peanut Butter Crispy Rice Treats with Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle
18 Copycat Snack Recipes Worth Making, Not Buying
Traditional Greek Tahini Dip
20 Low-Sodium Snacks for High Blood Pressure
Chocolate-Caramel Energy Bars
29 Healthy, Packable Snacks
stuna salad spread
Our 17 Best 10-Minute Snacks
blueberry lemon energy balls
17 Healthy Snacks to Help You Poop
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
26 No-Bake Snacks That Are Perfect for Summer
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
banana overnight oats
30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan
a photo of a plated Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries
34 Healthy Breakfast Recipes with Foods to Help You Lose Weight
Roasted Spring Carrots in Agrodolce
These Are the 12 Most Filling Fruits and Veggies, According to Dietitians
super seed snack bars
30 Healthy Morning Snack Recipes
Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries
33 Copycat Snack Recipes You Can Make at Home
a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Gut Health
a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Breakfast Plan