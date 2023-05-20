18 Healthy Snacks to Help You Sleep

Struggling to fall asleep at night? Try a handful of one of these delicious snack ideas. These snacks are packed with healthy compounds and nutrients like melatonin, omega-3s and magnesium that can help aid better sleep. Whether you're whipping up recipes like our Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate and Peanut-Butter Banana Cinnamon Toast before bed or preparing our Super-Seed Snack Bars and Banana-Peanut Granola Bars ahead of a busy day, these are satisfying and healthy choices to help when you're trying to hit the hay.

01 of 18 Air-Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs View Recipe Jacob Fox These air-fryer hard-boiled eggs are a fuss-free way to cook hard-boiled eggs without boiling water. Having some hard-boiled eggs on hand is great for meal prep or an easy grab-and-go snack.

02 of 18 Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds View Recipe Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.

03 of 18 Sweet & Savory Hummus Plate View Recipe Fresh veggies with dip, juicy fruit and even a sweet treat make up this easy-to-make picnic dinner that's great for packing up or enjoying at home. Plus, this combo excludes the most common allergens and food intolerances (it's free from dairy, eggs, soy, nuts and gluten) so just about everyone should be able to enjoy it without worrying. Store-bought white bean dip is a fast and convenient option but if you have the time and want to make your own, try the Garlic and White Bean Dip below.

04 of 18 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

05 of 18 Medium-Boiled Eggs View Recipe Medium-boiled eggs have a jammy texture that's delicious on toast, salads and so much more.

06 of 18 Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning View Recipe Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.

07 of 18 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream View Recipe Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

08 of 18 Super-Seed Snack Bars View Recipe Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.

09 of 18 Banana-Peanut Granola Bars View Recipe These healthy, homemade granola bars are reminiscent of peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches. Be sure to look for dried banana, not banana chips. The chips are cooked in oil and, if not stored properly, can have an off taste. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

10 of 18 Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds View Recipe This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

11 of 18 Salmon Salad View Recipe Get out of your tuna salad rut and try salmon salad for a change. This version is spiked with olives, lemon, onion and capers.

12 of 18 Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie View Recipe With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.

13 of 18 Tart Cherry Nice Cream View Recipe Andrea Mathis This easy vegan tart cherry nice cream—made from only a few simple ingredients—is guaranteed to satisfy your sweet tooth and also deliver a boost of melatonin that may help you get a more restful night's sleep.

14 of 18 Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars View Recipe Full of oats, chocolate chips and chia seeds, these oatmeal bars are perfect for an on-the-go snack.

15 of 18 Berry-Kefir Smoothie View Recipe Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

16 of 18 Soy Sauce Eggs View Recipe Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.

17 of 18 Everything-Seasoned Almonds View Recipe Jennifer Causey Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.