14 DASH Diet Lunches for Weight Loss

These DASH diet lunches can help you meet your nutritional goals. With no more than 575 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, these low-calorie, high-fiber dishes can help support weight loss, if that is your goal. Plus, since they follow the DASH diet —the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension—these midday meals follow our healthy blood pressure and heart-healthy nutrition parameters , so they're satisfying options that'll keep you feeling your best. Recipes like our Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl and Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad are delicious choices for a healthy lunch.

01 of 14 This Cucumber Salad Sandwich Is a Light & Simple Lunch Idea View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

02 of 14 Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl View Recipe This flavorful burrito bowl features grilled chicken coated in a spicy chipotle glaze. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.

03 of 14 Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad View Recipe The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.

04 of 14 Cranberry-Walnut Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly We swap chickpeas in for chicken to create a satisfying vegetarian main that's perfect for lunch. Cranberries add a sweet-tart flavor, while toasted walnuts and celery provide crunch. Serve over leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

05 of 14 Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce View Recipe We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.

06 of 14 Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls View Recipe A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos by Carolyn Malcoun. To cut down on prep time for these healthy taco bowls, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.

07 of 14 Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew View Recipe This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.

08 of 14 Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens View Recipe Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

09 of 14 Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing View Recipe A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

10 of 14 White Bean & Veggie Salad View Recipe This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

11 of 14 Copycat Arby's Chicken Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This copycat Arby's chicken salad sandwich is simple to make at home. A creamy dressing coats the chicken, with the signature ingredients of apple, red grapes and chopped pecans adding flavor and crunch.

12 of 14 Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls View Recipe This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

13 of 14 Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.