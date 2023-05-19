14 DASH Diet Lunches for Weight Loss

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
4092088.jpg

These DASH diet lunches can help you meet your nutritional goals. With no more than 575 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, these low-calorie, high-fiber dishes can help support weight loss, if that is your goal. Plus, since they follow the DASH diet—the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension—these midday meals follow our healthy blood pressure and heart-healthy nutrition parameters, so they're satisfying options that'll keep you feeling your best. Recipes like our Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl and Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad are delicious choices for a healthy lunch.

01 of 14

This Cucumber Salad Sandwich Is a Light & Simple Lunch Idea

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Salad Sandwich
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

02 of 14

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

3759440.jpg

This flavorful burrito bowl features grilled chicken coated in a spicy chipotle glaze. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.

03 of 14

Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

4092088.jpg

The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.

04 of 14

Cranberry-Walnut Chickpea Salad

a recipe photo of the Cranberry Walnut Chickpea Salad served in a bowl
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly

We swap chickpeas in for chicken to create a satisfying vegetarian main that's perfect for lunch. Cranberries add a sweet-tart flavor, while toasted walnuts and celery provide crunch. Serve over leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

05 of 14

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.

06 of 14

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

7218337.jpg

A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos by Carolyn Malcoun. To cut down on prep time for these healthy taco bowls, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.

07 of 14

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

Slow-Cooker Chicken White Bean Stew

This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.

08 of 14

Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens

6859253.jpg

Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

09 of 14

Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing

6183599.jpg

A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

10 of 14

White Bean & Veggie Salad

White Bean & Veggie Salad

This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.

11 of 14

Copycat Arby's Chicken Salad Sandwich

a recipe photo of the Copycat Arby's Chicken Salad Sandwich
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

This copycat Arby's chicken salad sandwich is simple to make at home. A creamy dressing coats the chicken, with the signature ingredients of apple, red grapes and chopped pecans adding flavor and crunch.

12 of 14

Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

13 of 14

Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

3879388.jpg

Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.

14 of 14

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

5238637.jpg

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing
20 Simple Meal Prep Ideas for the DASH Diet
Rainbow Grain Bowl with Cashew Tahini Sauce
 19 Simple Meal-Prep Ideas to Make This Spring
Vegan Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Bowl with Creamy Green Sauce
16 Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Ideas That Follow the DASH Diet
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
21 High-Fiber Vegetarian Lunch Recipes
Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens
30-Day DASH Diet Weight Loss Dinner Plan
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Lunches
Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls
26 Lunches Under 400 Calories That Are Perfect for Meal Prep
smoked salmon salad nicoise
15 DASH Diet Lunch Ideas
a collage of recipes photo from 41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
41 Healthy Lunch Ideas You Can Make in 10 Minutes
a collage of recipe photos from the 45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
45 Cheap Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad
21 Easy Lunch Ideas That Can Help Support Your Brain
four containers with Zucchini Noodles & Quick Turkey Bolognese
17 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches You Can Make Ahead For Busy Weeks
Charred Vegetable & Bean Tostadas with Lime Crema
24 Diabetes-Friendly Lunches You'll Want to Make Forever
6561127.jpg
Healthy High-Protein Lunch Ideas for Work
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
27 Heart-Healthy Lunch Ideas for Work
Chimichurri-Noodle-Bowls with shrimp
20 Low-Calorie Lunch Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet