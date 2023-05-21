I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Breakfast for Lasting Energy

You may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there might actually be some science to back that up! But not all breakfasts fuel our body the same way, and there are a few considerations that can help make your morning meal more filling and energizing. First, it should contain a mix of complex carbs, protein and healthy fat. This allows your body to digest it more slowly so your energy levels can be sustained for longer. Also, it should limit added sugar. Popular breakfast items like donuts, sweet cereals and bakery muffins may give you a burst of energy in the moment, but they will lead to a crash shortly after. Lastly, it should be a big enough portion of food that leaves you feeling satisfied (no, coffee alone is not the same as a breakfast). But especially during busy seasons, it can be tough to find the time to make an elaborate meal before you start your day. That's where these recipes come in. Dishes like our West Coast Avocado Toast and Spinach Omelet can be made in just 10 minutes, and our Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches and Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos can be batch prepped for grab-and-go all week long. Or stay cool on warmer days with our refreshing Spinach-Avocado or Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothies. Plus, each of these recipes offers at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you reap the benefits of the crucial nutrient like improved muscle recovery, better digestion and healthy weight management. Whatever you choose, building a healthy breakfast routine can help you feel your best for the day ahead. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and cooking tips, check out Thrifty.