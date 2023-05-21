Healthy Eating 101 Budget Cooking Guide Thrifty I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Breakfast for Lasting Energy By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Instagram Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. You may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there might actually be some science to back that up! But not all breakfasts fuel our body the same way, and there are a few considerations that can help make your morning meal more filling and energizing. First, it should contain a mix of complex carbs, protein and healthy fat. This allows your body to digest it more slowly so your energy levels can be sustained for longer. Also, it should limit added sugar. Popular breakfast items like donuts, sweet cereals and bakery muffins may give you a burst of energy in the moment, but they will lead to a crash shortly after. Lastly, it should be a big enough portion of food that leaves you feeling satisfied (no, coffee alone is not the same as a breakfast). But especially during busy seasons, it can be tough to find the time to make an elaborate meal before you start your day. That's where these recipes come in. Dishes like our West Coast Avocado Toast and Spinach Omelet can be made in just 10 minutes, and our Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches and Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos can be batch prepped for grab-and-go all week long. Or stay cool on warmer days with our refreshing Spinach-Avocado or Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothies. Plus, each of these recipes offers at least 15 grams of protein per serving to help you reap the benefits of the crucial nutrient like improved muscle recovery, better digestion and healthy weight management. Whatever you choose, building a healthy breakfast routine can help you feel your best for the day ahead. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and cooking tips, check out Thrifty. 01 of 14 West Coast Avocado Toast View Recipe Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan breakfast or lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store. 02 of 14 Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches View Recipe Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch. 03 of 14 Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos View Recipe Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling—made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs—is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal. 04 of 14 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie View Recipe This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost. 05 of 14 Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds. 06 of 14 Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale View Recipe You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping. 07 of 14 Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go. 08 of 14 10-Minute Spinach Omelet View Recipe Carson Downing This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor. 09 of 14 Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg View Recipe In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand. 10 of 14 Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs View Recipe Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired. 11 of 14 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in. 12 of 14 Breakfast Salad with Egg & Salsa Verde Vinaigrette View Recipe Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. Salad for breakfast? Don't knock it until you've tried it. We love how this meal gives you 3 whole cups of vegetables to start your day. 13 of 14 Southwest Breakfast Skillet View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN One skillet is all you need to create this satisfying, veggie-loaded breakfast (or dinner) dish. This skillet is packed with mushrooms, bell pepper and chard to help up your veggie count for the day and is topped with bacon, eggs, cheese, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. 14 of 14 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.