13 Vegetarian Sheet-Pan Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether it's a full dinner or a satisfying side dish, these recipes are what a vegetarian's dreams are made of. Just whip out your sheet pan and roast your favorite ingredients for an easy meatless meal. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Spiced Chickpeas & Sweet Potatoes with Herby Yogurt and Balsamic-Parmesan Cauliflower Steaks are healthy and tasty choices you'll want on your dinner table every night.

01 of 13 Sheet-Pan Spiced Chickpeas & Sweet Potatoes with Herby Yogurt View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis These sheet-pan spiced chickpeas and sweet potatoes make a perfect vegetarian dinner. The crisp chickpeas, coated in warm spices, pair well with sweet potatoes and roasted shallots. The yogurt is tangy and bright, with a hint of sesame from the tahini. A drizzle of pomegranate molasses ties it all together.

02 of 13 Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Vegetables View Recipe Sonia Bozzo Give your plate a pop of color with these healthy sheet-pan veggies.

03 of 13 Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Tofu with Carrots & Broccoli View Recipe Photographer: Will Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf With just one sheet pan and 35 minutes, you can get a flavorful vegetarian dinner on the table. The carrots get a head start in the oven to ensure they are cooked through, while a drizzle of teriyaki sauce at the end ties everything together. Serve with brown rice, if desired.

04 of 13 Balsamic-Parmesan Cauliflower Steaks View Recipe Victor Protasio These balsamic-Parmesan cauliflower steaks make the perfect vegetarian dinner. Dried oregano and fresh thyme and rosemary flavor the cauliflower. Balsamic vinegar paired with Parmesan cheese adds a nice sweet and savory balance to the dish.

05 of 13 Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato Fajitas View Recipe Greg Dupree These vegetarian sheet-pan sweet potato fajitas are mild and tender with a little bit of char from the broiler. The colorful toppings add freshness and texture.

06 of 13 Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables View Recipe Cooking Light A mix of colorful root vegetables may be your star side. Peeled, pre-chopped butternut squash saves time, but pieces tend to be irregular and small—we prefer peeling and cubing it yourself.

07 of 13 Sheet-Pan Tomato Soup View Recipe Jacob Fox Roasting the tomatoes concentrates their flavor, yielding a richly flavored soup. Make a manchego grilled cheese for dunking.

08 of 13 Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette View Recipe In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.

09 of 13 Sheet-Pan Ratatouille View Recipe Ratatouille is a type of veggie-forward, Provençal-style stew. Our sheet-pan ratatouille features tangy goat cheese and sweet balsamic glaze that complement the tender charred vegetables. Bake the tomatoes on a separate pan so that the steam from the tomatoes won't steam the other vegetables.

10 of 13 Loaded Sheet-Pan Nachos View Recipe This quick and easy Super Bowl recipe has been referred to as "the best nachos people have ever had." With easy-to-find ingredients, an optional pop of tang and spice from the pickled jalapeños, and the salsa verde and sour cream for serving, we think it's earned its title!

11 of 13 Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza View Recipe This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

12 of 13 Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables View Recipe One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful roasted root vegetables. Whip up this recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.