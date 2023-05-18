Our 17 Best 10-Minute Snacks

These tasty snacks are perfect for a midday pick-me-up. Ready in 10 minutes or less, these recipes are ones you'll want to make again and again. With four- and five-star ratings, we know you'll love these sweet and savory bites. Recipes like our Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls and Avocado Hummus are going to be your go-to snack.

01 of 17 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

02 of 17 Garlic Hummus View Recipe This garlic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away!

03 of 17 Mango Raspberry Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

04 of 17 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

05 of 17 Avocado Hummus View Recipe This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

06 of 17 Apple & Peanut Butter Toast View Recipe A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

07 of 17 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

08 of 17 Tuna Salad Spread View Recipe This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

09 of 17 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

10 of 17 Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip View Recipe Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).

11 of 17 Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies View Recipe Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

12 of 17 Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce View Recipe Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.

13 of 17 Caprese Skewers View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

14 of 17 Savory Date & Pistachio Bites View Recipe A touch of sweetness from the dates and raisins paired with crunch and nuttiness from the pistachios make these bites perfect for an on-the-go snack or as an accompaniment on a cheese board.

15 of 17 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

16 of 17 Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip View Recipe Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.