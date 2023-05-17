17 New Chicken Dinners in Three Steps or Less

All it takes is three steps or less to prepare these chicken dinners. These recipes, which are new to EatingWell 's website within the last two months, will quickly become staples in your household. Recipes like our Spicy Coconut, Chicken & Mushroom Soup and 20-Minute Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken are satisfying and tasty meals.

01 of 17 Spicy Coconut, Chicken & Mushroom Soup View Recipe Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford Coconut milk tames the heat and combines deliciously with shredded chicken breast in this spicy Thai-inspired coconut chicken soup.

02 of 17 Soy-Garlic Chicken & Broccoli with Peanuts View Recipe Randy Mayor This quick stir-fry is a tasty and delicious way to save money in your food budget. Inspired by the flavors of kung pao chicken, this easy dinner is ready in just 30 minutes.

03 of 17 20-Minute Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This creamy lemon and dill skillet chicken recipe is a true crowd-pleaser and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner. Chicken cutlets cook quickly, taking this recipe from skillet to table in only 20 minutes. The drippings and fond from the pan are at the heart of the tangy, vibrant pan sauce that you serve with the chicken. Drizzle any extra over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes served on the side.

04 of 17 Chicken Stroganoff View Recipe Jennifer Causey We swapped chicken for beef in this chicken stroganoff recipe that will warm and restore you on any winter weeknight.

05 of 17 Summer Chicken Parmesan View Recipe Victor Protasio Skip canned tomatoes and serve these crispy, cheesy chicken cutlets with a fresh tomato-and-zucchini sauté instead, a super-easy side that takes advantage of peak-season summer produce. For a healthy whole-grain swap, use white whole-wheat flour in place of all-purpose for breading the chicken and in any sweet or savory recipe. Make sure to position your oven rack in the middle of the oven, about 6 inches from the broiler, so the cutlets don't cook too quickly. Round out the meal with a simple green salad and garlic-rubbed toasted bread slices.

06 of 17 Creamy Chicken-Tomato Skillet View Recipe Caitlin Bensel Yes! You can make chicken and rice in 20 minutes. When a craving for comfort food hits and you need it in a hurry, this fast take on chicken and rice hits the spot. Stirring chopped baby spinach into warm brown rice is a smart way to get more vegetables and jazz up an otherwise plain starchy side. Our pro tips for speedy cooking: Cut chicken into bite-size pieces so it cooks in just a few minutes, use precooked rice and heat it in the microwave, then use the hot rice to wilt the spinach for you while you finish the chicken. Fresh thyme, chopped basil, or parsley are all good stand-ins for the rosemary. Round out the meal with a glass of sauvignon blanc.

07 of 17 Fast Skillet Chicken Cacciatore View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford Lean chicken breasts cook quickly--in just 15 minutes compared to the hour-long braise in most cacciatore recipes. If you'd like more heat in the sauce, kick up the crushed red pepper to 1/2 teaspoon.

08 of 17 Slow Cooker Chicken, Bacon & Potato Soup View Recipe Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas This chicken potato soup is perfect for ushering in fall: It's hearty enough for the beginning of soup season, yet brothy and veggie-packed so it doesn't feel too heavy. This recipe is ideal for a weekend, when you can check on the slow cooker after just a few hours. Although you can't leave it unattended all day, this chicken potato soup still offers the benefit of hands-free, fuss-free cooking. Baby red, Yukon Gold, or fingerling potatoes will all work well here, as they'll maintain their shape nicely during cooking. Pair this easy chicken and potato soup with a slaw or kale side salad and crusty whole-grain bread for a healthy, satisfying dinner.

09 of 17 Spinach & Feta Stuffed Chicken Breasts View Recipe Justin Walker We combine feta, a salty, tangy cheese, with baby spinach for a bonus serving of greens built into a stuffed chicken breast. Try using mozzarella or provolone cheese for a more mild, kid-friendly dish. If you have leftover spinach, use it for a simple side salad. If you don't want to bother stuffing the chicken cutlets, turn these ingredients into a simple salad with a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

10 of 17 Shirataki Noodles with Chicken, Feta & Tomato View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall We pair shirataki noodles with feta and tomatoes in this quick and vibrant dinner recipe. The tomatoes release their juices to create a glossy sauce that clings to the noodles and carries with it the flavors of garlic, oregano and basil. Crumbled feta and Kalamata olives add a briny punch.

11 of 17 Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

12 of 17 Chicken with Mushroom Sauce View Recipe Kelsey Grace Harrison Make an easy chicken dish topped with a savory mushroom sauce for a tasty meal that's ready in minutes.

13 of 17 Fast Chicken Chili View Recipe Mary Britton Senseney/Wonderful Machine; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl This quickie chili comes together in a flash, making it ideal for busy weeknights. Stirring mashed cannellini beans into the chili adds body. You could also use navy or pinto beans.

14 of 17 Meyer Lemon Chicken Piccata View Recipe Freshen up a classic chicken dish by using Meyer lemons for the sauce. These lemons have a great tangy aroma and are sweeter and less acidic than regular lemons.

15 of 17 Quick Chicken & Dumplings View Recipe Ryan Moriarty Flour tortillas stand in for the traditional biscuit dough so you can bring this crowd-pleaser from stove to table in minutes.

16 of 17 Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken View Recipe Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Lindsey Lower Goat cheese is a luscious and creamy cheese that's lower in calories, fat and sodium than other soft cheeses. Here, we combine it with fresh herbs and garlic, then stuff the mixture inside chicken breasts for a deliciously speedy weeknight dinner.