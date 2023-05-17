22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever

Delicious and nutritious, you're going to want to try these breakfast recipes. From kefir smoothies to veggie omelets, these breakfasts highlight anti-inflammatory ingredients like berries, leafy greens and whole grains to help you tackle inflammation's stubborn symptoms , including digestive issues, high blood pressure and joint stiffness. Highly-rated with four- and five-star reviews, you'll want to make recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Ricotta Toast and Avocado Toast with Egg, Spinach & Salsa again and again.

01 of 22 Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

02 of 22 Copycat Starbucks Spinach & Mushroom Egg Bites Jamie Vespa Skip the pricy Starbucks breakfast in favor of our oven-baked egg bites, which are packed with spinach and mushrooms. Baking the egg bites in a hot-water bath creates a similar cooking environment to that of the sous vide method. The added moisture helps gently steam the eggs, creating an almost soufflé-like consistency. Enjoy these meal-prep-friendly egg bites as is, or serve with a dollop of salsa or hot sauce, or sliced avocado.

03 of 22 Sheet-Pan Banana Pancakes Carolyn Hodges Prep a batch of these baked pancakes for easy breakfasts throughout the week. Reheat in the microwave or oven, then top with syrup, chopped nuts or fresh berries for a quick and satiating bite.

04 of 22 Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach Ali Redmond Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.

05 of 22 Classic Breakfast Banana Split Carson Downing Pretend you are having dessert for breakfast—complete with whipped cream and a chocolate "sauce." We chose strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) over regular for two reasons—it has more protein for staying power and its thicker consistency holds its shape for ice-cream-scoop vibes. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate are a classic combo here.

06 of 22 Berry-Kefir Smoothie Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

07 of 22 Baked Oatmeal with Banana, Raisins & Walnuts How do you make oatmeal even easier? Bake it! Here, we combine oats with milk and yogurt and flavor them with spices. Banana and raisins add natural sweetness. Once combined, the oatmeal is baked in the oven for a healthy breakfast the whole family will love.

08 of 22 Avocado Toast with Egg, Spinach & Salsa In this satisfying avocado-egg toast recipe, try full-flavored, high-fiber bread, like a hearty slice of German-style rye or seeded multigrain from your favorite bakery. To turn this into a portable breakfast, swap the toast for a whole-wheat English muffin or wrap.

09 of 22 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

10 of 22 Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.

11 of 22 Lemon-Blueberry Yogurt Toast Photographer / Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist / Marianne Williams, Prop Stylist / Christina Daley Here's the latest and greatest addition to your morning breakfast ritual. (Thank you, TikTok!) The yogurt mixed with the egg becomes custard-y—almost like a cheese Danish—when baked, and the protein from both will give you an energy boost to tackle your day.

12 of 22 Vegan Chickpea Omelet Victor Protasio Enjoy this vegan chickpea omelet for a quick breakfast. The omelet uses chickpea flour, which results in a creamy, custardy interior and fluffy exterior. Add in your favorite toppings like bell peppers, mushrooms or vegan cheese to take this chickpea omelet to the next level.

13 of 22 Banana-Bran Muffins Diana Chistruga By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to enhance this fiber-rich treat.

14 of 22 Avocado & Smoked Salmon Omelet Stay full until lunch when you add this avocado and smoked salmon omelet to your morning routine. This healthy omelet recipe is packed with healthy fat, which helps quash hunger, and the avocado's fiber helps you feel full longer.

15 of 22 Peanut Butter Energy Balls These healthy peanut butter and chocolate energy balls deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost.

16 of 22 Spinach & Feta Scrambled Egg Pitas This meatless dinner comes together in only 15 minutes, thanks to the convenience of frozen chopped spinach and crumbled feta. We've added a flavorful burst of sun-dried tomato tapenade to spread over the whole-wheat pita before nestling the scrambled eggs inside. If you can't find it, basil pesto or sun-dried tomato pesto also work well.

17 of 22 Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

18 of 22 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

19 of 22 Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes Sara Haas Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

20 of 22 Avocado Toast Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

21 of 22 Oatmeal Waffles Jen Causey These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.