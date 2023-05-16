16 High-Protein Sheet-Pan Dinners in Three Steps or Less

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on May 16, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Photo: Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Pull out your sheet pan and try one of these nutritious dinners. These sheet-pan recipes are packed with protein with at least 15 grams per serving, so they're filling options that can help you reap benefits like improved muscle growth, bone health and healthy digestion. Plus, they only take three steps or less to prepare, making these meals easy enough to throw together any night of the week. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas and Sheet-Pan Garlic-Soy Chicken & Vegetables are healthy, tasty and satisfying options for dinner tonight.

01 of 16

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.

02 of 16

Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

6433778.jpg

You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.

03 of 16

Best Oven-Baked Salmon

a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf

Lemon, fennel and dill impart delicious flavor in this easy baked salmon recipe. Baking the lemon slices releases the juices and essential oils from the rind. Serve with fingerling potatoes and asparagus, or enjoy with a simple salad.

04 of 16

Sheet-Pan Garlic-Soy Chicken & Vegetables

Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken & Vegetables
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

This easy dish comes together quickly and is cooked all on one baking sheet. Putting the pan in the oven while it preheats makes it hot enough to lightly sear the chicken and vegetables, adding texture and flavor and also reducing the cook time. Chicken thighs emerge from the oven succulent and coated in the savory sauce (with less salt because of the low-sodium soy sauce) and fragrant from the garlic, ginger and scallions. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat noodles.

05 of 16

Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Here's a shrimp sheet pan supper that's roasted and caramelized to perfection! The pineapple in this recipe makes a sweet sauce that balances the heat of the Jamaican jerk seasoning.

06 of 16

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

This easy meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation. It's super simple, comes together quickly and requires just one pan.

07 of 16

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos
Jennifer Causey

These chicken nachos have crunchy chips topped with hot spiced shredded chicken, beans and melted cheese with cooling chunks of avocado, red onion and cilantro. If you like the heat, add jalapeño slices at the end. These quick nachos work well with shredded chicken breast or rotisserie chicken if you have leftovers around.

08 of 16

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This one-pan salmon recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

09 of 16

Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables

7806892.jpg

This one-pan dinner gets a hit of flavorful heat from harissa, the popular North African chile-and-garlic paste. We use harissa paste from a tube for this recipe. It's got a concentrated chile flavor that makes an excellent spice rub for chicken and adds a subtle punch of heat to a refreshing herbed yogurt sauce.

10 of 16

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This sheet-pan shrimp and asparagus is a complete meal all on one pan! The shrimp and asparagus cook perfectly together. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat while lime juice brightens the dish.

11 of 16

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.

12 of 16

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

5157795.jpg

Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.

13 of 16

Honey-Harissa Chicken Thighs

Honey-Harissa Chicken Thighs
Jacob Fox

Harissa, a hot chile pepper paste that hails from northern Africa, adds tons of flavor and shines when it's combined with honey to make a sweet coating slathered on chicken thighs. Serve with brown rice and roasted carrots.

14 of 16

Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli

5678201.jpg

This quick Asian salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.

15 of 16

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice

This sheet-pan shrimp fried rice recipe is a great way to use leftover rice, but you could also use pre-cooked microwave rice. Let it come to room temperature while you chop the veggies. Sambal, the spicy chile-based condiment popular in Indonesia, Malaysia and southern India, provides a kick.

16 of 16

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

4473427.jpg

Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe.

