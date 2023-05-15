30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Plan for Weight Loss

This month, try out this healthy 30-day dinner plan. These flavorful dinners are packed with anti-inflammatory ingredients like cruciferous veggies , leafy greens, legumes and whole grains which can help relieve inflammation's pesky symptoms like joint stiffness, mental fog and high blood pressure. Plus, with less than 575 calories and at least 6 grams of fiber per serving, these meals are light yet filling and can help assist with weight loss if that's your goal. Recipes like our Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers and Green Goddess Salad are delicious and nutritious choices you'll have on repeat.

01 of 30 Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers View Recipe Chipotle chiles, black beans and pepper Jack cheese give a flavorful boost to these quinoa-stuffed peppers. We've sped things up by steaming the peppers and using quick-cooking quinoa. We like the look of tri-colored quinoa, but any quinoa you have on hand will work. If possible, choose peppers that will stand upright.

02 of 30 Copycat McDonald's Southwest Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst If you were a fan of the McDonald's Southwest Salad before it left the menu, this copycat recipe brings it all back with a few healthy twists. The creamy dressing keeps saturated fat and calories in check with reduced-fat sour cream combined with salsa to give it its signature spice. We loaded it up with plenty of veggies, but feel free to give it your own spin with chopped avocado or crushed tortilla chips for crunch. (Editor's note: The title of this recipe does not align with EatingWell's practices for naming and attributing recipes but gives proper credit to McDonald's menu, which called this dish "Southwest Salad.")

03 of 30 Everyone's Favorite Taco Soup View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee This easy-to-make taco soup features enchilada sauce and taco seasoning, which provides a mild heat. Top this family-friendly soup with all of your favorite taco garnishes.

04 of 30 Green Goddess Salad View Recipe This gorgeous green goddess salad combines fresh shrimp, cucumber, artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes with homemade dressing.

05 of 30 Eggplant Rollatini View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This tender eggplant rollatini will melt in your mouth. Double-baking the eggplant helps soften the eggplant slices for rolling. If you have extra eggplant, chop it up and sauté it in oil with a little garlic and combine with wilted dark leafy greens like spinach or kale for an easy side. A hunk of toasted whole-grain bread completes the meal.

06 of 30 The Best Vegan Burgers View Recipe Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely These nutty vegan burgers are held together by a combination of oats and flaxseed meal. When mixed with water, flaxseeds swell, making a nutritious binding agent similar to traditional eggs. The patties soften as they cook in the skillet, so be careful flipping them—they will firm up again as they cool. Serve with chips, zucchini fries and your favorite vegan dipping sauce.

07 of 30 Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Pozole View Recipe This healthy vegetarian take on the Mexican stew pozole gets tons of flavor from poblano peppers, ancho chile powder and dried herbs and spices, while cannellini beans provide protein and fiber.

08 of 30 Baked Fish & Kale Lavash Wraps View Recipe Controlling moisture is key to avoiding soggy lavash in this recipe, so be sure to squeeze as much liquid from the greens as possible. Look for lavash with large sandwich wraps at the grocery store. We prefer the flakier texture of rectangular lavash--the round ones are more like big flour tortillas and bake up a little gummy.

09 of 30 Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash View Recipe This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75% for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.

10 of 30 Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Fresh salsa verde, green cabbage and avocado all contribute to the vibrant green color of this light and bright fish taco bowl. We love the mild flavor and firm, meaty texture of halibut but any firm white fish like mahi mahi or tilapia will work well in its place. We garnish this flavorful taco bowl with cilantro, but if you want to take it a step further, try toppings like sprouts or watermelon radishes for even more bright green color.

11 of 30 Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup View Recipe The only things better than healthy dinner ideas are easy healthy dinner ideas. This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker soup recipe is just that. It simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken thighs is the key to making rich soup without adding broth. Plus, if you're also in need of healthy meals on a budget, thighs are less expensive than breasts, and dried chickpeas are a relatively inexpensive and versatile pantry item that's always good to stock up on.

12 of 30 Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall These fresh vegetarian tacos with zucchini and corn take advantage of summer's best produce. The chipotle-infused refried beans add a layer of heat. For vegan tacos, skip the queso fresco and add chopped avocado in its place.

13 of 30 Baked Falafel Sandwiches View Recipe This street-style falafel sandwich is herbaceous, tangy and rich. The falafel gets nice and crispy in the oven while the veggies inside keep it simple and fresh. Make the tahini sauce (see Associated Recipes) ahead of time for easy prep. Wrapping the sandwich in foil makes it a perfect bring-along lunch and helps hold it together for eating on the go.

14 of 30 Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad View Recipe The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.

15 of 30 Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta View Recipe Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Sammy Mila You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.

16 of 30 Black Bean Quesadillas View Recipe In a hurry? These satisfying quesadillas take just 15 minutes to make. We like them with black beans, but pinto beans work well too. If you like a little heat, be sure to use pepper Jack cheese in the filling. Serve with: A little sour cream and a mixed green salad.

17 of 30 Easy Salmon Cakes View Recipe These healthy salmon cakes are a delicious way to boost your intake of omega-3s. It is also a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon.

18 of 30 Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale View Recipe Greg DuPree Loading up your pasta with vegetables like the kale and mushrooms here is not only delicious, it also makes the meal more satisfying.

19 of 30 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

20 of 30 Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts View Recipe This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.

21 of 30 Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli View Recipe Jacob Fox This healthy salmon dish is as balanced as it is delicious. You add broccoli right into the pot along with the pasta during its last minute of cooking to save time here. One less thing to wash too!

22 of 30 Chhole (Chickpea Curry) View Recipe This healthy Indian recipe is a flavorful chickpea curry that you can make in just 20 minutes. Also called chana masala, this dish is a comforting and delicious dinner.

23 of 30 Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls View Recipe Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.

24 of 30 White Bean & Sun-Dried Tomato Gnocchi View Recipe Jacob Fox Sun-dried tomatoes are the star of this recipe—providing texture and umami. Combined with the spinach, they make this dish a great source of vitamins C and K.

25 of 30 Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Diet Stew View Recipe With a focus on vegetables, fiber-rich legumes and healthy fats, this slow-cooker stew fits the bill for those following the Mediterranean diet. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. A drizzle of olive oil to finish pulls together the flavors of this easy vegan crock pot stew.

26 of 30 Salmon-Stuffed Avocados View Recipe Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

27 of 30 Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers View Recipe These vegan sweet potato-black bean burgers spiced with curry powder are easy to make. Blending the mixture with your hands gives you a soft, uniform texture then the outside gets crispy by cooking in a cast-iron pan. To make this recipe gluten-free too, use gluten-free oats and serve the patty in a lettuce wrap, omitting the bun.

28 of 30 Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette View Recipe In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.

29 of 30 Red Beans and Rice with Chicken View Recipe Fiber-rich red beans, whole-grain brown rice and skillet-cooked chicken breast are ready in just 20 minutes.