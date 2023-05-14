11 Healthy Ground Beef Skillet Dinner Recipes

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 14, 2023
Photo of the Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet recipe

These delicious dinners start with ground beef and are simple to make. All you need is one skillet to whip them up, so they're easy to prepare and clean up later. Recipes like our Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet and Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits are protein-packed meals you'll want to add to your dinner rotation.

01 of 11

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.

02 of 11

Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits

7676936.jpg

Using an oven-safe skillet (like cast iron) allows you to take this healthy homemade potpie from stovetop to oven without dirtying extra pans. A quick drop-biscuit topping made with white whole-wheat flour adds 2g fiber per serving and cuts the sodium in half compared to using refrigerated biscuit dough.

03 of 11

Skillet Lasagna

skillet lasagna
William Dickey

This skillet lasagna takes the hard work of layering the noodles, filling and cheese out of the picture and turns lasagna into a super-easy weeknight meal.

04 of 11

Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole

cheesy ground beef broccoli casserole
Christine Ma

This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.

05 of 11

Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

4524446.jpg

Add extra vegetables to your day with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for a healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.

06 of 11

Mexican-Inspired Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers

5246354.jpg

Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven.

07 of 11

Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini

Skillet Beef, Corn & Zucchini Tater Tot Casserole
Jason Donnelly

Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.

08 of 11

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

6176575.jpg

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.

09 of 11

One-Skillet Pastitsio

7115479.jpg

Pastitsio is a classic Greek baked pasta dish made with ground beef and bechamel. Our version has all the flavors and the comforting feel of the classic, but is made in one skillet (less cleanup!) and is healthier for you, using whole-grain pasta, lean meat and low-fat dairy.

10 of 11

Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Ground Beef

Garlic green beans and crispy ground beef
Jacob Fox

This green bean and ground beef stir-fry is seasoned with fragrant white pepper, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. Serve over rice or rice noodles.

11 of 11

Southern Beefy Skillet

5450486.jpg

Make this entire meal in one skillet! The beef soaks up the flavor from the vegetables and herbs, making it juicy and full of flavor.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
creamy blue cheese chicken skillet
22 Skillet Dinners in Three Steps or Less
Cheesy Roasted Eggplant Skillet Casserole
18 Comforting, Creamy Skillet Casseroles
Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach
Our 30 Best Skillet Dinners
a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in April
Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole
22 Cozy Cast-Iron Dinners for Fall
Garlic green beans and crispy ground beef
20 Easy Sunday Dinners That Start with Ground Beef
a recipe photo of Creamy Lemon Parmesan Chicken Casserole with Broccoli
Our 20 Most Popular Winter Recipes Right Now
25-Minute Sweet Potato & Bean Enchiladas
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Casserole Recipes
Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas
30-Day Heart-Healthy, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
One-Skillet Cheesy Ground Chicken Pasta
13 Pasta Dinners You Can Make in a Skillet
White Chicken Chili Casserole
A Month of Easy Skillet Dinners
easy salmon cakes with dressing
28 Healthy Dinners to Make in February
Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole
23 Healthy Ground Beef Casseroles for a Cozy Dinner
a recipe photo of the Creamy Jalapeño Skillet Chicken
Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in February
creamy pasta with mushrooms
21 Comfort Food Dinners That Are High in Protein
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak Casserole
26 High-Protein Casseroles That Are Perfect for Dinner