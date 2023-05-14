11 Healthy Ground Beef Skillet Dinner Recipes

These delicious dinners start with ground beef and are simple to make. All you need is one skillet to whip them up, so they're easy to prepare and clean up later. Recipes like our Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet and Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits are protein-packed meals you'll want to add to your dinner rotation.

01 of 11 Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Ruth Blackburn In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.

02 of 11 Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits View Recipe Using an oven-safe skillet (like cast iron) allows you to take this healthy homemade potpie from stovetop to oven without dirtying extra pans. A quick drop-biscuit topping made with white whole-wheat flour adds 2g fiber per serving and cuts the sodium in half compared to using refrigerated biscuit dough.

03 of 11 Skillet Lasagna View Recipe William Dickey This skillet lasagna takes the hard work of layering the noodles, filling and cheese out of the picture and turns lasagna into a super-easy weeknight meal.

04 of 11 Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe Christine Ma This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.

05 of 11 Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet View Recipe Add extra vegetables to your day with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for a healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.

06 of 11 Mexican-Inspired Beef and Corn Skillet Peppers View Recipe Sweet bell peppers are simmered to tenderness with ground beef, corn, and Mexican-style seasonings, stuffed, then topped with goat cheese for a hearty dinner that doesn't need an oven.

07 of 11 Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini View Recipe Jason Donnelly Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.

08 of 11 Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes View Recipe This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.

09 of 11 One-Skillet Pastitsio View Recipe Pastitsio is a classic Greek baked pasta dish made with ground beef and bechamel. Our version has all the flavors and the comforting feel of the classic, but is made in one skillet (less cleanup!) and is healthier for you, using whole-grain pasta, lean meat and low-fat dairy.

10 of 11 Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Ground Beef View Recipe Jacob Fox This green bean and ground beef stir-fry is seasoned with fragrant white pepper, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. Serve over rice or rice noodles.