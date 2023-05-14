17 Healthy Snacks to Help You Poop

Published on May 14, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
blueberry lemon energy balls
Photo: Ali Redmond

Having trouble going #2? You may be struggling with constipation, and these tasty fiber-packed snacks can help with that. With at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, these snacks can help you get regular and feeling like yourself again. Recipes like our Apple Pie Energy Balls and Easy Black Bean Dip are satisfying, delicious and will help you get back on track—especially when enjoyed in between fiber-rich meals.

01 of 17

Apple Pie Energy Balls

Apple Pie Energy Balls
Andrea Mathis

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

02 of 17

Easy Black Bean Dip

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

03 of 17

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bars

Dates provide all the sweetness you need for these no-bake energy bars. Each square serves up a hearty dose of protein—thanks to peanut butter and peanuts—as well as fiber from rolled oats. Kids will love the chewy bites with crunchy nuts.

04 of 17

Banana-Oat Muffins

5178091.jpg

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.

05 of 17

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Diana Chistruga

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

06 of 17

Caramel Delight Energy Balls

7688973.jpg

Think of these easy no-bake cookies as a healthy makeover of one of our favorite Girl Scout Cookies--chewy caramel, dark chocolate and toasted coconut come together with fiber-boosting oats instead of sugar and flour. And the best part? They take only 15 minutes from start to finish.

07 of 17

White Bean & Avocado Toast

4582996.jpg

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

08 of 17

Maple Granola

3759397.jpg

This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.

09 of 17

Dried-Fruit Bars

3953455.jpg

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.

10 of 17

Quick Guacamole

3755892.jpg

Mash a few avocados, stir in some fresh salsa and a squeeze of lemon juice and you've made the easiest healthy guacamole. Guacamole will turn brown if allowed to sit and is best made shortly before serving. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, enchiladas or burritos.

11 of 17

Almond-Stuffed Dates

3759398.jpg

Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

12 of 17

Bagel Gone Bananas

3757505.jpg

Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.

13 of 17

Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

blueberry lemon energy balls
Ali Redmond

If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

14 of 17

Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

5488032.jpg

This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.

15 of 17

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Jennifer Causey

Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

16 of 17

Peanut Butter, Blueberry & Oat Energy Squares

5327263.jpg

These one-bowl, no-bake energy squares ensure a quick way to refuel during long meetings, tough workouts or that mid-afternoon energy slump. Feel free to swap the blueberries for your favorite dried fruit and the pistachios for your favorite nut--but keep the maple syrup as is; we found using less than 1/2 cup resulted in crumbly bars.

17 of 17

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

