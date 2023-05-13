20 Salmon Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

From tacos and sandwiches to grain bowls and grilled with veggies, there are many ways to make a delicious salmon dinner. These healthy meals are especially loved by EatingWell readers with four- and five-star reviews. Once you try recipes like our Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad and Old Bay Salmon with Lemony Mashed Peas, you'll want salmon for dinner every night.

01 of 20 Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

02 of 20 Crispy Salmon Cakes with Creamy Cucumber Salad View Recipe Carolyn Hodges In this easy dinner recipe, convenient canned salmon is transformed into satisfying pan-seared salmon patties that are flavored with Old Bay seasoning. To round out the meal, these tasty patties get served alongside a refreshing creamy cucumber and red onion salad.

03 of 20 Old Bay Salmon with Lemony Mashed Peas View Recipe Cooking butter until it browns adds a toasty, nutty flavor to this easy skillet salmon recipe. Here it gives Old Bay-rubbed salmon a chef-worthy finish—not bad for 20 minutes!

04 of 20 Spicy Salmon Sushi Roll-Ups View Recipe These sushi roll-ups are filled with spicy salmon, crunchy carrot, cucumbers and creamy avocado. You can also serve these up as bowls and chop up the nori to sprinkle on top.

05 of 20 Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette View Recipe Jacob Fox This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.

06 of 20 Best Oven-Baked Salmon View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf Lemon, fennel and dill impart delicious flavor in this easy baked salmon recipe. Baking the lemon slices releases the juices and essential oils from the rind. Serve with fingerling potatoes and asparagus, or enjoy with a simple salad.

07 of 20 Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta View Recipe This flavorful and easy salmon quinoa bowl is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.

08 of 20 Sheet-Pan Salmon with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli View Recipe photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall The vibrant combo of cheese, cilantro, chili, and lime—inspired by Mexican street corn—makes this salmon sheet-pan dinner burst with flavor.

09 of 20 Salmon with Potatoes & Horseradish Sauce View Recipe Romulo Yanes; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen You can't go wrong when you start with salmon and a sour cream sauce, especially if the sauce is flavored with dill and horseradish. Fill out the plate with a side of steamed green beans.

10 of 20 Blackened Salmon Sandwich View Recipe Blackened salmon is great in a sandwich with a spread of mashed avocado and low-fat mayonnaise plus peppery arugula leaves, cool tomato slices and zesty red onion. We grill our Cajun-style salmon so there is no need for any added cooking oil. Catfish makes an excellent stand-in for the salmon but you'll want to use a grill basket if you have one to keep the fish from breaking apart.

11 of 20 Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon View Recipe Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.

12 of 20 Oven-Baked Salmon with Charred Onions & Old Bay Radishes View Recipe The charred onion puree is both smoky and sweet, a nice foil for this simple baked salmon recipe. Serve this healthy salmon recipe with a glass of crisp, dry rosé for an easy dinner that's special enough for company. Environmental note: If you are deciding between farmed and wild salmon for this recipe, you should know that either one can be a sustainable choice: While farmed salmon historically has gotten a bad rap, many options now rate as Best Choice and Good Alternative by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Use wild Pacific salmon if you prefer (most comes from well-managed fisheries), but check for doneness a few minutes early as it's typically leaner.

13 of 20 Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus View Recipe This one-pan salmon recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

14 of 20 Pesto Salmon View Recipe Will Dickey Herby and bright pesto coats tender salmon fillets in this quick and healthy fish dish. Colorful cherry tomatoes burst and combine with shallots to complement the pesto in this fast and simple weeknight dinner.

15 of 20 Skillet Lemon-Pepper Salmon View Recipe Ali Redmond Simple ingredients like lemon, cracked black pepper and paprika completely awaken this fall-apart-tender salmon with a crispy exterior. Use this salmon to add protein to a grain bowl or salad, or enjoy alongside roasted veggies.

16 of 20 Salmon Cobb Salad with Chipotle Dressing View Recipe Here's a healthy twist on a classic Cobb salad recipe: we skip the bacon, getting smoky flavor from chipotle peppers instead, and add salmon for a power-protein kick. Look for small cans of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce at large supermarkets.

17 of 20 Creamy Salmon Pasta with Sun-Dried Tomatoes View Recipe Victor Protasio In this creamy salmon pasta recipe, sun-dried tomatoes are used in two ways. The flavorful oil is used to sauté shallots, while the tomatoes get added to the cream sauce.

18 of 20 Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli View Recipe Jacob Fox This healthy salmon dish is as balanced as it is delicious. You add broccoli right into the pot along with the pasta during its last minute of cooking to save time here. One less thing to wash too!

19 of 20 Spice-Seared Salmon with Greek-Style Green Beans View Recipe Preparing this spice-seared salmon recipe is a joy for the senses! Rubbing salmon with spices creates a light, delicious main course. Serve this recipe with roasted potatoes or brown rice. If you have leftover salmon, serve it on top of a simple salad for a satisfying lunch the next day.