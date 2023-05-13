30-Day Smoothie Plan for the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet , one of the healthiest eating patterns around, can be easy and delicious to follow. This 30-day smoothie plan can help you make simple and healthy choices to start each morning this month. Each smoothie is packed with various fruit and vegetables alongside plant-based protein sources, so they will fit well into a balanced eating pattern. Recipes like our Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie and Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie nutritious, refreshing and can help keep you fueled for the day ahead.

01 of 30 Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.

02 of 30 Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients: yogurt, fruit juice and frozen fruit. Mix up your fruit combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack that never gets boring.

03 of 30 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

04 of 30 Kale & Apple Smoothie Casey Barber Apple slices and nut butter are a favorite after-school snack, and they taste just as satisfying in this smoothie. Pick your favorite nut butter: cashew for a less-prominent nutty flavor, or almond or peanut butter for a stronger taste.

05 of 30 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

06 of 30 Vegan Smoothie Bowl Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

07 of 30 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

08 of 30 Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

09 of 30 Mango & Kale Smoothie Casey Barber The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.

10 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

11 of 30 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.

12 of 30 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

13 of 30 Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

14 of 30 Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.

15 of 30 Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.

16 of 30 Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair. Try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.

17 of 30 Good Green Tea Smoothie This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.

18 of 30 Carrot-Apple Smoothie Fred Hardy This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.

19 of 30 Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.

20 of 30 Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie This PB&J-inspired green smoothie recipe makes for a quick and healthy breakfast you can easily take on the go.

21 of 30 Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.

22 of 30 Lean & Green Smoothie This quick and easy smoothie combines the sweet flavors of pineapple, apples and green grapes with kale. Packed with Vitamins A and C, this drink offers nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.

23 of 30 Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.

24 of 30 Avocado & Banana Smoothie Casey Barber If you love a creamy smoothie, this one's for you: avocado and banana combine for a thick and rich drink. Freeze your banana slices to make it more of an ice cream-style smoothie.

25 of 30 Berry-Kefir Smoothie Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

26 of 30 Chocolate Avocado Shake This rich, healthy chocolate shake recipe is dairy-free and gets its creaminess from avocado instead of ice cream. If you aren't avoiding dairy, you can use regular low-fat milk and any type of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips in place of the nondairy chocolate chips.

27 of 30 Aloe Smoothie Jamie Vespa Many people swear by aloe for glowing skin, and this smoothie is a delicious way to get it into your diet. You probably know aloe as a topical skin soother, but it also delivers antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Some people don't love the flavor of aloe, so this recipe has plenty of fruit to help balance the flavors. Make sure you're buying pure aloe vera meant for eating—or that you've got the correct aloe vera plant if you're DIYing. Read more about aloe vera benefits and cautions.

28 of 30 Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.

29 of 30 Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl View Recipe A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.