15 Vegetarian Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Published on May 12, 2023
a recipe photo of the Scrambled Egg with Tofu
Photo: Ana Cadena

All it takes is 5 minutes to whip up one of these meatless breakfast recipes. From loaded toasts to fruit-topped yogurt, these healthy and easy vegetarian breakfasts are perfect for busy mornings. Recipes like our Strawberry-Mango Banana Smoothie and Egg Salad Avocado Toast are tasty morning meals you'll catch yourself making on the daily.

01 of 15

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

6440441.jpg

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.

02 of 15

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

5872985.jpg

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.

03 of 15

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

4027929.jpg

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.

04 of 15

Avocado-Egg Toast

5631902.jpg

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.

05 of 15

Scrambled Egg with Tofu

a recipe photo of the Scrambled Egg with Tofu
Ana Cadena

Even when you are cooking for one, it's worth taking a few minutes to make a hot, protein-rich breakfast. By stretching an egg with a little tofu, you reduce the cholesterol and saturated fat. Try tucking it into a whole-wheat pita pocket for a simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich-and a healthful alternative to fast-food fare.

06 of 15

Really Green Smoothie

really green smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

07 of 15

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

a recipe photo of the Berry Kefir Smoothie
Ana Cadena

Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

08 of 15

The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need

Avocado Toast Recipe on a white plate
Jamie Vespa MS, RD

This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

09 of 15

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

4582995.jpg

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

10 of 15

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.

11 of 15

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

12 of 15

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

13 of 15

Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie

a recipe photo of two cups of the Beet Smoothie
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

14 of 15

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4582987.jpg

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

15 of 15

Fig & Ricotta Toast

4326938.jpg

This easy toast makes a quick breakfast for any day of the week.

