14 DASH Diet Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less

The DASH diet —AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension—is one of the best eating patterns to follow to help lower blood pressure and support your heart health . These dinners not only follow a heart-healthy diet, but they are also simple to make. In just 20 minutes or less, recipes like our Chicken with Ginger-Soy Vegetables & Brown Rice and Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp can be on your dinner table ready to enjoy any night of the week.

01 of 14 Chicken with Ginger-Soy Vegetables & Brown Rice View Recipe This quick-and-easy meal combines crisp-tender vegetables, brown rice and chicken in a tasty ginger-soy sauce. Not in the mood for soy and ginger? No problem. We've included two simple variations with lemon and Italian flavorings.

02 of 14 Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole View Recipe This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.

03 of 14 Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp View Recipe Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

04 of 14 Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple View Recipe This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

05 of 14 Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing View Recipe Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

06 of 14 Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl View Recipe It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

07 of 14 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

08 of 14 Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls View Recipe Jacob Fox We like the chewy bite and large size of pearl couscous (sometimes labeled Israeli couscous) for the base of these bowls.

09 of 14 Salmon Couscous Salad View Recipe This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

10 of 14 Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls View Recipe This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

11 of 14 Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes View Recipe This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.

12 of 14 Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos View Recipe These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

13 of 14 Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto View Recipe Using just one skillet, this easy fish recipe cooks cod right on top of fresh green beans and uses the same pan to make a flavorful sauce. The result is perfectly flaky fish, tender-crisp vegetables, a savory pan sauce and very little cleanup.