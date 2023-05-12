14 DASH Diet Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less

By
Danielle DeAngelis
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on May 12, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Salmon Couscous Salad

The DASH diet—AKA the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension—is one of the best eating patterns to follow to help lower blood pressure and support your heart health. These dinners not only follow a heart-healthy diet, but they are also simple to make. In just 20 minutes or less, recipes like our Chicken with Ginger-Soy Vegetables & Brown Rice and Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp can be on your dinner table ready to enjoy any night of the week.

01 of 14

Chicken with Ginger-Soy Vegetables & Brown Rice

5614900.jpg

This quick-and-easy meal combines crisp-tender vegetables, brown rice and chicken in a tasty ginger-soy sauce. Not in the mood for soy and ginger? No problem. We've included two simple variations with lemon and Italian flavorings.

02 of 14

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.

03 of 14

Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp

6610048.jpg

Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.

04 of 14

Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple

4548014.jpg

This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

05 of 14

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

06 of 14

Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl

4548023.jpg

It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

07 of 14

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.

08 of 14

Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls

Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls
Jacob Fox

We like the chewy bite and large size of pearl couscous (sometimes labeled Israeli couscous) for the base of these bowls.

09 of 14

Salmon Couscous Salad

6351618.jpg

This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

10 of 14

Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

11 of 14

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

6176575.jpg

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.

12 of 14

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

4499626.jpg

These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

13 of 14

Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto

3758733.jpg

Using just one skillet, this easy fish recipe cooks cod right on top of fresh green beans and uses the same pan to make a flavorful sauce. The result is perfectly flaky fish, tender-crisp vegetables, a savory pan sauce and very little cleanup.

14 of 14

Tarragon Scallops on Asparagus Spears

Tarragon Scallops on Asparagus Spears

In this 15-minute recipe, crisp and tender asparagus spears serve as a vibrant base for lemon- and tarragon-flavored sea scallops.

