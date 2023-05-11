30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Plan

This 30-day vegetarian plan will help you start every morning on a high note this month. These meatless breakfasts boast at least 15 grams of protein per serving , making them filling options that will help keep you fueled and energized throughout the day. Recipes like our Salsa Scrambled Eggs and Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake are healthy, tasty and satisfying choices to start your day.

01 of 30 Salsa Scrambled Eggs View Recipe Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.

02 of 30 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

03 of 30 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.

04 of 30 Berry-Kefir Smoothie View Recipe Ana Cadena Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.

05 of 30 Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole View Recipe Greg Dupree This delightful spinach, mushroom and egg casserole is layered with earthy cooked mushrooms and baby spinach, fluffy eggs and nutty cave-aged Gruyère that deepens the flavor. Serve this easy casserole for breakfast, brunch or even dinner with a green salad on the side.

06 of 30 Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos View Recipe Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling—made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs—is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.

07 of 30 Cheesy Zucchini Quiche View Recipe This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.

08 of 30 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

09 of 30 Savory Oatmeal with Cheddar, Collards & Eggs View Recipe Have you tried savory oats yet? It's a nice change-up from the sweet way oatmeal is typically served, plus you get a full serving of vegetables. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.

10 of 30 Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt View Recipe Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt; heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid—also known as whey—to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.

11 of 30 Soft-Boiled Eggs & Soldiers View Recipe Soft-boiled eggs with toast soldiers are a classic English breakfast. Simply cut toast into strips and serve with dippy eggs for a fun, kid-friendly breakfast recipe.

12 of 30 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

13 of 30 Egg, Spinach & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Holly Dreesman Fill yourself up with this ultra-quick egg, spinach and Cheddar breakfast sandwich. It's not only fast, but there's a good chance you already have the ingredients on hand that you'll need to pull it together, so you can skip a trip to the store before your busy workweek.

14 of 30 Breakfast Naan Pizza View Recipe Ted Cavanaugh Give your morning eggs a tasty spin by building an easy individual pizza on a prepared naan.

15 of 30 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie View Recipe This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

16 of 30 "Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa View Recipe Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.

17 of 30 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

18 of 30 10-Minute Spinach Omelet View Recipe Carson Downing This delicious spinach omelet recipe is ready in just 10 minutes for a nutritious breakfast. Eggs and cheese help pack it with protein, while fresh dill boosts its flavor.

19 of 30 Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole View Recipe This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.

20 of 30 Avocado Toast with Burrata View Recipe Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

21 of 30 Scrambled Eggs with Vegetables View Recipe This fridge-clean-out meal is the perfect way to use up whatever vegetables you have on hand. Chop up anything that's been left behind in your veggie drawer for this quick scramble that's the perfect healthy dinner for one.

22 of 30 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

23 of 30 Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.

24 of 30 Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale View Recipe You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.

25 of 30 Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl View Recipe For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.

26 of 30 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

27 of 30 Chocolate-Coconut Breakfast Banana Split View Recipe Carson Downing Eating dessert for breakfast has never been easier, thanks to this twist on a classic banana split. We swap in strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) for ice cream, but you'll still get the same ice-cream-scoop look because the yogurt's thicker consistency helps it hold its shape well. Plus, strained yogurt has more protein for staying power. Pineapple and coconut give this banana split tropical vibes.

28 of 30 Pimiento Cheese & Egg Sandwich View Recipe Ted and Chelsea Cavanaugh Pair pimiento cheese with spinach, eggs and hot sauce for a satisfying breakfast sandwich that's ready in just 10 minutes.

29 of 30 Chickpea & Kale Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.