15 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks for Weight Loss

These snacks are healthy and delicious options for when hunger strikes in-between meals. Anti-inflammatory ingredients like chickpeas, nut butters, Greek yogurt and berries are highlighted in these snack ideas, and these foods can help relieve pesky symptoms of inflammation, including digestive issues, high blood pressure and joint stiffness. Plus, these snacks are all low in calories (under 250 per serving) and high in fiber (at least 3 grams per serving) so they can help support your nutritional goals, including weight loss. Recipes like our Almond-Stuffed Dates and Instant-Pot Cashew Yogurt are tasty options for a midday pick-me-up.

01 of 15 Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

02 of 15 Almond-Stuffed Dates View Recipe Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

03 of 15 Rosemary-Garlic Pecans View Recipe Jennifer Causey These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

04 of 15 Instant-Pot Cashew Yogurt View Recipe Brittany Conerly It's easy to make homemade vegan yogurt when you use an Instant Pot. This creamy cashew yogurt can be made ahead of time, so prep a batch and keep it on hand for a quick breakfast or snack.

05 of 15 Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Diana Chistruga Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

06 of 15 Avocado Hummus View Recipe This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

07 of 15 Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites View Recipe Diana Chistruga This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories.

08 of 15 Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas View Recipe Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.

09 of 15 Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars View Recipe There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

10 of 15 Everything-Seasoned Almonds View Recipe Jennifer Causey Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

11 of 15 Toasted Paprika Chickpeas View Recipe Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.

12 of 15 Fig & Honey Yogurt View Recipe In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.

13 of 15 Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter View Recipe With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

14 of 15 Spiced Chickpea "Nuts" View Recipe When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They're a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.