15 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks for Weight Loss

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Danielle DeAngelis

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current Fellow for EatingWell.com. Through her previous experiences as a news writer, she has focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passions of reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

Published on May 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

These snacks are healthy and delicious options for when hunger strikes in-between meals. Anti-inflammatory ingredients like chickpeas, nut butters, Greek yogurt and berries are highlighted in these snack ideas, and these foods can help relieve pesky symptoms of inflammation, including digestive issues, high blood pressure and joint stiffness. Plus, these snacks are all low in calories (under 250 per serving) and high in fiber (at least 3 grams per serving) so they can help support your nutritional goals, including weight loss. Recipes like our Almond-Stuffed Dates and Instant-Pot Cashew Yogurt are tasty options for a midday pick-me-up.

01 of 15

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Chickpeas

Roasting canned chickpeas until crispy makes a simple and healthy snack. In this riff on candied nuts, chickpeas are coated with cinnamon sugar to make them irresistible! This snack is best enjoyed the day it is made.

02 of 15

Almond-Stuffed Dates

3759398.jpg

Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

03 of 15

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans
Jennifer Causey

These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

04 of 15

Instant-Pot Cashew Yogurt

a recipe photo of the Instant Pot Cashew Yogurt
Brittany Conerly

It's easy to make homemade vegan yogurt when you use an Instant Pot. This creamy cashew yogurt can be made ahead of time, so prep a batch and keep it on hand for a quick breakfast or snack.

05 of 15

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas

Crunchy Roasted Chickpeas
Diana Chistruga

Try this satisfying snack instead of nuts. The tasty legumes are lower in calories and packed with fiber.

06 of 15

Avocado Hummus

4326229.jpg

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

07 of 15

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Diana Chistruga

This recipe for spicy Buffalo cauliflower bites is a great vegetarian alternative to Buffalo wings. Roasted cauliflower stands in for chicken and provides more fiber and fewer calories.

08 of 15

Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

6318287.jpg

Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.

09 of 15

Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars

7861182.jpg

There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

10 of 15

Everything-Seasoned Almonds

Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Jennifer Causey

Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.

11 of 15

Toasted Paprika Chickpeas

Toasted Paprika Chickpeas.jpg

Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.

12 of 15

Fig & Honey Yogurt

4526599.jpg

In this Mediterranean-inspired snack, dried figs and honey top plain yogurt. Substitute fresh figs if you can find them.

13 of 15

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

3759286.jpg

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

14 of 15

Spiced Chickpea "Nuts"

4233315.jpg

When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They're a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.

15 of 15

Fresh Fruit Salad

4518422.jpg

This refreshing and easy fruit salad recipe will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. And if you like creamy fruit salad or fruit salad with yogurt, we've got you covered with an optional tangy lime yogurt dressing to serve on the side—instead of making fruit salad with whipped cream. This is a colorful and healthy fruit salad recipe for all occasions.

