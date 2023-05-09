30-Day High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Dinner Plan

You can enjoy tasty and nutritious dinners all month long, thanks to this 30-day plan. With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these dinners will keep you full and satisfied without sparing any flavor. Plus, they're balanced with whole grains, vegetables, healthy fats and lean protein, so they fit well into one of the healthiest eating patterns to follow, the Mediterranean diet . Recipes like our Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken and Shrimp Pasta Salad will become delicious additions to your dinner rotation.

01 of 30 Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken Dark green lacinato kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in this healthy green goddess salad recipe.

02 of 30 Shrimp Pasta Salad This fresh and bright cold shrimp pasta salad features classic shrimp scampi flavors. Lemon and Dijon mustard brighten the dressing, and asparagus adds a nice crunch. Farfalle pasta works well with this dish, but any medium pasta shape will work.

03 of 30 Sautéed Striped Bass with Lemon and Herb Sauce Greg Dupree If you find sea bass to be strong-flavored, remove the pan drippings from the skillet before making the sauce for a milder final product. The wine-butter sauce is a good complement to the dish, especially with caramelized lemon notes.

04 of 30 Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.

05 of 30 Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli This sweet and savory baked chicken thigh recipe comes with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken for the perfect weeknight dinner.

06 of 30 Shrimp Paella Jennifer Causey Paella is a Spanish seafood and rice dish, prized for the crispy bits of rice that come from letting the rice sizzle in the pan, and the deep yellow color from saffron. We cheat the color with less expensive ground turmeric and speed the process with precooked brown rice. Make sure to spread the rice mixture in an even layer so the bottom can crisp. The shrimp take less than 5 minutes to cook. Rinse well under cold running water until completely thawed, and then pat dry before adding to the pan. Serve with simply steamed asparagus to round out the meal.

07 of 30 Linguine with Creamy Mushroom Sauce This easy pasta recipe is an excuse to buy wild mushrooms, available at many grocery stores these days. Or if you prefer white buttons, those will work well too. The creamy linguine is ready in 40 minutes, so it's quick enough for an easy weeknight recipe but it feels fancy enough for entertaining.

08 of 30 Lemon & Dill Chicken Fresh lemon and dill create a quick Greek-inspired pan sauce for simple sautéed chicken breasts. Make it a meal: Serve with roasted broccoli and whole-wheat orzo.

09 of 30 Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.

10 of 30 Vegetarian Protein Bowl Fred Hardy This vegetarian protein bowl has everything you need for a complete meal in one bowl. Beans not only boost protein, but also add creaminess to the farro mixture. Chimichurri sauce brightens the dish.

11 of 30 Baked Flounder with Fresh Lemon Pepper Oxmoor House For this baked flounder recipe, use fresh lemon, good olive oil, freshly ground peppercorns and garlic, and you'll never look at lemon pepper the same again. Serve with steamed asparagus.

12 of 30 Chicken Pizza Johnny Autry; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Chicken, sweet Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, fontina cheese, and sliced red bell pepper are just a few of the ingredients we used to dress this dish up this homemade chicken pizza.

13 of 30 Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus This one-pan salmon recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

14 of 30 Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner idea. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.

15 of 30 Crab Louie Salad Eric Wolfinger At the Bayside Cafe in Morro Bay, California, this classic West Coast salad is made with Dungeness crab caught in the coastal waters. Lump crabmeat is a good substitute.

16 of 30 Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without adding too much sodium in this healthy recipe for weight loss.

17 of 30 Roast Chicken & Sweet Potato Healthy chicken and sweet potato recipes are always a delicious and reliable choice for dinner. This low-calorie sheet-pan meal combines chicken thighs and sweet potatoes and cooks up fast in a very hot oven. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.

18 of 30 Scallops with Lemon-Basil Sauce Oxmoor House Large sea scallops are great for a fast and filling protein source any night of the week. They can be seared or sautéed and then added to salads and pastas or served solo as an entrée. Their mild taste and universal appeal make them a good host for complex flavors. Look for dry-packed sea scallops at your local seafood market. They haven't been soaked in a liquid solution, which increases their weight and sodium content.

19 of 30 Salmon Rice Bowl Ali Redmond Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes.

20 of 30 Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Dinner doesn't get any easier than this five-ingredient salad. And it's bursting with Super Bowl Sunday potential.

21 of 30 Cheesy Black Bean & Quinoa Skillet Casserole Rachel Marek This Southwestern-inspired one-skillet casserole is stuffed with quinoa and plenty of fresh vegetables. Sharp Cheddar cheese flavors the filling and adds a layer of ooey-gooey melted cheese on top.

22 of 30 Lemon-Garlic Chicken with Green Beans This easy lemon-garlic chicken recipe calls for cutlets, which cook in less than 10 minutes! Can't find them? Make your own from chicken breasts. Place each breast on a cutting board and, with your knife parallel to the board, slice into the skinny side of the chicken breast in a single smooth motion. The side of green beans is cooked right in the same pan as the chicken, so this 20-minute easy, healthy dinner is not just a snap to prepare—the cleanup is a cinch too.

23 of 30 Massaged Kale Salad with Roasted Sweet Potato & Black Beans Jacob Fox Loaded with roasted sweet potatoes and shallots, black beans, quinoa, feta and pepitas, this salad makes for a satisfying meatless meal. Not only does massaging the kale tenderize it, it also helps the greens absorb more of the bright dressing.

24 of 30 Easy Baked Fish Fillets Randy Mayor Looking for a simple fish dinner? Skip the frozen fillets and try this easy recipe for baked, fresh fish fillets. With little prep involved, this is a great last-minute, easy dinner for the family. Any firm white fish works well. The breading is not too overwhelming, but adds a delicious crunch. Serve it with leafy greens or thinly sliced oven-baked potatoes.

25 of 30 One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna Shrimp and broccoli cook quickly in this easy, one-pot recipe, making it perfect for busy weeknights. Serve this healthy shrimp recipe over whole grains or rice.

26 of 30 Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.

27 of 30 Salmon with Potatoes & Horseradish Sauce Romulo Yanes; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen You can't go wrong when you start with salmon and a sour cream sauce, especially if the sauce is flavored with dill and horseradish. Fill out the plate with a side of steamed green beans.

28 of 30 Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).

29 of 30 Chicken with Mushroom Sauce Kelsey Grace Harrison Make an easy chicken dish topped with a savory mushroom sauce for a tasty meal that's ready in minutes.