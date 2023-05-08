13 Spring Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less

By
Danielle DeAngelis
portrait of Dani
Published on May 8, 2023
Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole
Photo: Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

These spring dinner casseroles are as easy as one-two-three. With only three steps or less to prepare, your time in the kitchen will be hassle-free while making one of these dishes. Plus, they highlight seasonal flavors like broccoli, kale, mushrooms and spinach for a fresh bite. Recipes like our Creamy Spinach & Feta Chicken Casserole and Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole are must-try mains before spring ends.

01 of 13

Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole
Sara Haas

Inspired by the flavors of spanakopita, here we put a spin on spinach pie and turn it into a casserole. Adding chicken provides protein, while plenty of garlic and onions add flavor. This recipe calls for 8 sheets of phyllo dough, so there's no need to cover them to keep them moist when assembling. If your sheets are larger than your dish, cut them or fold them in half so they fit.

02 of 13

Vegetarian Spring Egg Casserole

7582927.jpg

This easy egg casserole is filled with spring green vegetables and rustic whole-grain bread. It's perfect for a healthy vegetarian dinner or a springtime brunch. You can assemble it the night before and bake it in the morning when you're ready.

03 of 13

Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

04 of 13

Salmon Noodle Casserole

a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington

This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.

05 of 13

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

4096528.jpg

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

06 of 13

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole
Greg Dupree

This creamy French onion dip chicken and rice casserole topped with crispy potato chips is perfect for game day or whenever you want a comforting meal the whole family will love.

07 of 13

Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake

7561901.jpg

This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.

08 of 13

Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole

Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole
Photography / Antonis Achilleos, Styling / Christine Keely, Ali Ramee

This broccoli-quinoa casserole makes a hearty vegetarian main dish. As the quinoa absorbs water and cooks, it creates the perfect amount of steam for cooking the broccoli. The broccoli is crisp-tender and adds texture to contrast with the creamy, cheesy quinoa. Swap in tricolor quinoa, if you prefer.

09 of 13

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

5397882.jpg

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu—salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard—with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.

10 of 13

Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake

Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake

This cheesy tortellini bake is a dish the whole family will love--it's filled with sweet-tasting marinara, mushrooms and spinach and topped with melted cheese. Complete the meal, plus get in another vegetable serving, by adding a side of broccoli or a small green salad.

11 of 13

Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole

6985052.jpg

Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh--no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. It would also be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread or a party buffet.

12 of 13

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.

13 of 13

Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole

spinach, feta & rice casserole

This one-pan recipe is the casserole version of spanakopita! It's hearty enough to enjoy as a vegetarian lunch or dinner, yet versatile enough to serve alongside just about any protein. To make it extra creamy, top each serving with a dollop of sour cream.

