15 Sheet-Pan Chicken Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

For dinner tonight, try one of these sheet-pan recipes. Featuring chicken and an array of veggies, these dinners are balanced and healthy options for any night of the week. Plus, they're loved by EatingWell readers with four- and five-star reviews, so we know you'll love them, too. Once you try recipes like our Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken and our Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas, you'll want to make them again and again.

01 of 15 Sheet-Pan Lemon-Pepper Chicken View Recipe This easy-to-assemble combination of citrus, fresh herbs and pepper comes together quickly, uses very few dishes and leaves you time to prepare a side dish while the chicken cooks in the oven. This easy sheet-pan dinner feels like a fancy French chicken dish, but you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry.

02 of 15 Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables View Recipe This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.

03 of 15 Sheet-Pan Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette View Recipe This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.

04 of 15 Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas View Recipe One sheet pan is all you'll need to whip up this chicken fajita recipe. They're quick and easy to make and cleanup is even faster!

05 of 15 Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts & Gnocchi View Recipe In this healthy dinner recipe, chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts, cherry tomatoes and packaged gnocchi are all roasted on the same sheet pan for a complete meal that couldn't be easier to make. And though it's simple, this dish gets tons of flavor from seasonings, including garlic, oregano and red-wine vinegar. It all adds up to a dish that's ready to go into heavy weeknight rotation in your house.

06 of 15 Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs with Carrots & Broccoli View Recipe This sweet and savory baked chicken thigh recipe comes with a side of veggies that cook on the same sheet pan as the chicken for the perfect weeknight dinner.

07 of 15 Sheet-Pan Chicken & Shrimp View Recipe This Creole-inspired variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.

08 of 15 Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts View Recipe Roasted Brussels sprouts and chicken thighs are a match we go back to over and over again in the Test Kitchen. Paired with cumin, thyme, sweet potatoes and a hit of sherry vinegar, they create one of our favorite easy dinner recipes.

09 of 15 Sheet-Pan Baked Parmesan Chicken with Asparagus & Potatoes View Recipe This one-pan dinner combines savory Parmesan cheese and panko-coated chicken breast with asparagus and potatoes tossed with spices to create an easy meal the whole family will love.

10 of 15 Salt & Vinegar Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts View Recipe A strong vinegar, like malt or sherry, gives this baked chicken recipe a pucker factor reminiscent of salt-and-vinegar chips. Everything cooks on one pan, making this chicken sheet-pan dinner perfect for weeknights when you want big results for little effort (so, pretty much every weeknight!).

11 of 15 Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls View Recipe Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.

12 of 15 Sheet-Pan Sesame Chicken & Broccoli with Scallion-Ginger Sauce View Recipe In this healthy sheet-pan chicken recipe, meaty bone-in chicken thighs and broccoli florets are tossed with sesame oil and roasted on the same pan for a delicious and easy dinner with minimal cleanup. While the chicken and broccoli cook, whip together the simple scallion-ginger sauce. The sauce would also be wonderful spooned over salmon, tofu or grain bowls; it is easily doubled or tripled!

13 of 15 Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Christine Kelly, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin These sheet-pan poblano-and-corn chicken fajitas are seasoned with mild ancho chile powder, paprika and cumin. The chicken and vegetables cook on a sheet pan under the broiler so you can forget working over a hot stove or grill to get dinner on the table fast. Plus, with only one pan, cleanup is a breeze!

14 of 15 15-Minute Sheet-Pan Chicken Tenders & Broccoli with Everything Bagel Seasoning View Recipe Jacob Fox Dinner is ready in only 15 minutes and cleanup is a breeze with these easy broiled chicken tenders coated in everything bagel seasoning with fresh broccoli on the side. The three-ingredient dipping sauce adds just a hint of sweet and spice.